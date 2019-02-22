Devon Energy's Transformative Play

At some point in most every company's life, it becomes necessary for management to reevaluate the firm, look at where the real opportunities exist, and decide what they want the company's future to look like. That moment has actually been a series of moments for Devon Energy (DVN) over the years, but now, in the company's latest statement, it revealed to investors a plan to make the final leap to restructure the entity as a high-growth cash cow. This has been done with the goal of trying to optimize shareholder returns, and if management's own estimates for the firm are correct, it is very close to succeeding in this objective.

A look at the announcement

Alongside Devon's fourth-quarter earnings release for its 2018 fiscal year, the company's management team announced plans to essentially split the firm in two by the end of this year. It's uncertain whether this will take the form of an asset sale (or more than one asset sale), or if it will be done via a spinoff, but what's clear is what Devon will be once this maneuver is completed: a US-centric oil and gas firm with a low breakeven point for crude and the prospect for robust growth.

Taken from Devon Energy

To achieve this goal, the part of the firm that will be split off will include its remaining assets in Canada and its assets located in the Barnett Shale. As you can see from the image above, Devon has, over the years, really slimmed down, effectively selling off significant assets across the globe, with divestitures exceeding $30 billion. To finalize its optimization strategy, the company's heavy oil operations in Canada and its Barnett Shale assets in northeastern Texas will have to go, with any proceeds from the split being allocated toward ensuring that the company's debt/EBITDA ratio is between 1 and 1.5. With estimated EBITDA for what's being referred to as New Devon of $2.5 billion, this would translate to between $2.5 billion and $3.75 billion in debt being left outstanding. If this comes to be accurate, it will represent a sizable decrease in debt from the $5.95 billion the firm had outstanding as of the end of its 2018 fiscal year.

In addition to paying down debt, management intends to invest significantly in buying back stock and recently raised its dividend from $0.08 per quarter to $0.09 per quarter (for an annualized payout of $162 million). Under its prior share buyback authorization, Devon acquired around 90 million units on the market for a price of $3.4 billion. To illustrate the company's commitment to the idea of rewarding shareholders, the board decided to up its authorization from $4 billion to $5 billion. Assuming that the current share price for Devon holds, this would result in a further reduction of 56.5 million shares from the 450 million units outstanding today.

What will be left of Devon will be, for the most part, assets located in four major regions within the US that will collectively account for 296 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, or about 108.04 million boe per year. Of this production, the largest share, about 126 thousand boe per day, will be attributable to the firm's acreage in the STACK. The Delaware Basin of the Permian will be the second largest at 84 thousand boe per day. In all, there will be around 930 thousand acres controlled by the firm at that point and its estimated reserves will allow for between 15 years and 20 years of production at 2019's levels (15 years with oil at $50 per barrel and 20 years if oil averages $60).

This could create a nice opportunity

Taken from Devon Energy

The upside for shareholders if management is correct regarding its assumptions could be material. Following the split off of its Canadian and Barnett shale assets, Devon expects that a focus on cost reduction will allow the firm to significantly reduce its cash costs over a period of just a few years. As you can see in the image above, it's believed that the firm will be able to reduce its expenses by $780 million per annum, ranging from 2019 through 2021. Most of these reductions, about 70% in all, should be completed by the end of this year and as you can see in the image below, the rest will be completed in 2020 and 2021.

Taken from Devon Energy

What should be really exciting for shareholders is that management intends to grow the company meaningfully over time. Over the next three years, Devon expects to grow its oil production by between 12% and 17% per annum. This growth can be achieved within cash flow if WTI crude averages only $46 per barrel and if natural gas averages only $3 per Mcf. If, however, oil averages $55 per barrel instead, management expects to not only grow output nicely, but also to generate an excess of $1.6 billion in free cash flow. If, however, oil rises only modestly to average $60 per barrel (which I believe will be low for the three-year period covered), then investors can expect free cash flow from the firm of $2.3 billion between now and 2021.

Taken from Devon Energy

For shareholders today, this should be considered really exciting news, because when you put the entire puzzle together, you arrive at the conclusion that there could be a lot of value to capture. As you can see in the image below, the average EV/EBITDA of Devon's peer group at this time is about 6.8. I would argue that a firm with a leverage ratio of only 1 to 1.5 should warrant a materially higher multiple (likely 9 to 10, if not more), but the fact of the matter is that, at this moment, the market doesn't like oil and gas E&P firms, leading to lower multiples than what is realistic long-term, but I digress.

Taken from Devon Energy

Assuming that Devon's EV/EBTIDA multiple holds in perpetuity, by my math and assuming the market takes management's cost cutting as a guarantee (which it may not), the upside could be quite appealing. With EBITDA of nearly $2.5 billion, management calculated an EV on the firm of $16.8 billion. Stripping out debt of between $2.5 billion and $3.75 billion, and also removing from the equation the 56.5 million shares management intends to repurchase, the remaining market cap for the firm should translate to a share price of between $33.16 and $36.34. This represents some nice upside of between 17.1% and 28.4% compared to the company's current share price of $28.31. It's worth mentioning that this actually excludes any value generated from the splitting off of its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets, so actual upside could be quite a bit higher, even with the company's low trading multiple.

Taken from Devon Energy

Takeaway

Right now, Devon is going through a really fascinating period where management is trying to optimize the business. If what it indicates turns out to be accurate, the upside for investors could be quite large over the next year or two. Until we actually see the company achieve its targets, there will be some discount to the picture because of the inherent uncertainty of major restructuring activities like this, but for investors able and willing to tough out the volatility, the reward could be quite appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.