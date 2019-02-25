Airbus Starts Year On Weak Note

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing versus Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we will always be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights in customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Airbus during the month of January. What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be like a simple summarizing piece, I spend a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way including graphics. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we will also put a value on the cancellations. If you are interested to read Boeing's monthly overview for January, you can check it out here.

Orders in January

Figure 1: Orders Airbus January 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Airbus started the year weak with no orders at all booked during the month.

During the month, the following changes and cancellations took place:

An executive or governmental customer cancelled its order for 5 Airbus A220-100 jets.

Qantas (OTCPK:QUBSF) cancelled orders for 8 Airbus A380s.

Yunnan Hongtu Airlines was revealed as the customer for 1 Airbus A319ceo.

Chinese Huaxia Airlines was revealed as the customer for 1 Airbus A320ceo.

CDB Leasing, China Eastern Airlines, and SMBC Aviation Capital were revealed as customers for 1, 1, and 43 Airbus A320neo aircraft, respectively.

An unidentified customer converted its order for 12 Airbus A320neo aircraft to the bigger Airbus A321neo.

Air China, China Southern Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, and SMBC Aviation Capital Group were revealed as customers for the A321neo for 1, 1, 4, 1, and 28 aircraft each.

One aircraft previously ordered by CDB Leasing was put back in the unidentified customer category.

Last year, Airbus booked 20 orders in January, so sales did decline year over year, but 20 unit is not insuperable. In the previous 3 years, Airbus received 40 orders combined in January or 13 orders on average. Although order inflow is below average, we believe that this is not a major reason for concern at this point since January tends to be a soft month for aircraft sales.

Airbus received 13 cancellations during the year, the one from Qantas for the Airbus A380 was the one that we viewed as a major sign last month that termination of the A380 production line was near, and Airbus did indeed announce termination of the program on the 14th of February. The value of the cancellations was $1.8B slightly offset by $96 million in added value as a customer converted 12 aircraft on order to the bigger A321neo.

Deliveries in January

Figure 2: Deliveries Airbus January 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Airbus has set a delivery target of 880-890 units, which would be an increase of at least 10%.

In January, the company delivered 39 aircraft with all programs reflecting the usual slow start:

No Airbus A220 deliveries occurred.

No Airbus A380 deliveries occurred.

Airbus delivered 33 Airbus A320ceo aircraft, 8 Airbus A320ceo family aircraft, and 25 Airbus A32neo family aircraft.

Airbus delivered 1 Airbus A330-300, but no aircraft from the Airbus A330neo series.

5 Airbus A350-900s were delivered.

What we saw was that deliveries started in mid-January, which is a few days later than last year, but deliveries still increased compared to the same month last year. That is likely due to some aircraft from last year still 'being in the system', and those have been delivered now. Other than that, we can't say a lot about the deliveries in total or per type, since January always is a slow month, and deliveries pick up towards the end of the year.

Book-to-bill

The book-to-bill ratio typically is expressed in gross unit terms by jet makers. This is also the number we show in the infographic. However, it should be taken into account that cancellations and conversions also take place. For January, the gross ratios obviously equaled zero since there was no gross order inflow. If you go to a net-basis, it would be -0.33 on unit basis and -0.66 on value basis (slightly higher if you take into account that the A220 is part of a joint venture). The negative sign tells us there were more cancellations than inflow during the month. Obviously, this is not desired, but the cancellations were expected, and this is just the start of the year. If this is going to happen multiple times this year, then there is reason to worry, but not until then.

Conclusion

As expected, Airbus started the year slow when it comes to deliveries. The order inflow, however, was underwhelming. One month does not make a trend, but booking zero orders is not a particularly strong sign at times where we are looking for the return of continuous order inflow at Airbus.

Drawing conclusions after one month is early and unrealistic… after all, there are 11 months left, and a single slow month could already mean that replicating last year's order inflow becomes significantly more difficult. It is important to observe that there was nothing directly worrying about the orders and deliveries during the month. Airbus had some challenges the past 1-1.5 years to accumulate orders, so what we'd like to see is a normal order profile again. Booking zero orders does not fit that profile, but we hope to see improvement in the consistency of order inflow reflective of market demand. When it comes to deliveries, Airbus aims to increase deliveries by 10% partially aided by A220 deliveries counting towards the final numbers for 12 months this year, contrary to 6 months last year, and higher production on the A320 and A350 programs, offset by lower A330 and A380 deliveries.

