Interpublic Group: A Safe Pick For Dividend Investors

Shares are trading at a premium to my fair value estimate, and growth investors should wait for a wider margin of safety to invest in Interpublic.

Interpublic shares have fallen over the last 12 months, but the company is continuing to grow both organically and inorganically.

Investment thesis

Interpublic Group (IPG) shares have fallen 5% over the last 12 months, and the company completed a strategically important acquisition in 2018, which is expected to provide an edge in data-driven marketing for the company. Despite the decline in share price over the last one year, shares are still fairly valued in comparison to my fair value estimate. Shares yield over 4% at the current market price and expected improvements in the company's operating margins will drive earnings of the company in the next several years, along with revenue growth in acquired companies and overall economic growth on a global scale. As such, there is limited downside risk for dividend investors who should consider investing in IPG at current market prices.

(Source - Morningstar)

Company overview & business strategy

Interpublic Group is the world's 4th largest advertising agency based on annual revenue. IPG has partnered with some of the largest companies in the world to provide customized marketing and advertising solutions, and the company has offices in more than 100 countries around the world.

IPG has from time to time been involved in acquisitions as well, and these inorganic growth strategies have provided a necessary boost to company revenues.

(Source - Crunchbase)

A core business strategy of the company is to grow its scale by penetrating into emerging markets that are expected to grow exponentially over the next few years. These markets are expected to provide a boost to company earnings in the near future, whereas the company will continue to benefit from its brand value in developed, established markets.

In order to gain traction in international markets including emerging countries, IPG might look for more inorganic growth opportunities as it provides an opportunity for IPG to work along with a local management team who knows tried and tested methods that work in their localities.

Over the last several years, IPG has diversified into a complete solutions provider of both traditional and digital marketing solutions, and this breakthrough into the digital arena can be considered a driver of company value.

Industry analysis

Global advertising spending has grown steadily over the last decade, along with the stellar growth of global economy. Even though economic growth is expected to slow down and settle for a more measured rate in the coming years, there are still plenty of opportunities for the advertising industry to grow as a whole.

Total media ad spending is forecast to grow 7% in 2019, a slowdown from the 7.4% growth seen in 2018. More importantly, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to significantly outperform the overall growth expectations on a global scale.

(Source - MDG Advertising/eMarketer)

As such, global advertising agencies will focus on expanding their reach to the Asia-Pacific region to capture expected growth in this region. However, the United States will remain the largest market for advertising agencies and the expected growth in this region will support not only industry profits but also a smooth expansion into other areas of the world. Another market to look out for is India, as e-commerce is thriving in this South Asian nation, and is expected to disrupt the way Indians shop in the next few years.

Expected ad spend in 2020 by country

(Source - MDG Advertising/Zenith)

A major development in the industry is the continued growth of digital ad spending. Over the last few years, the popularity of digital ads has soared and many companies are now focusing on marketing their products and services on digital media channels as opposed to traditional media channels. The rise of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and other social media platforms has fueled the ad spend on digital media channels, which is a trend that will continue for many more years to come.

Digital ad spending worldwide is expected to grow through 2022 and represent close to 54% of total media ad spending in the world.

(Source - eMarketer)

Even when it comes to digital ad spending, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the disruptive force. In fact, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow faster in digital ad spending than any other region in the world and is expected to take over North America as the leading destination for digital ad spend dollars in the world.

Once again, this confirms the thesis that the Asia-Pacific region provides a robust growth opportunity for the advertising industry. However, failure to tap into these markets as a company might result in a slower than industry growth in the future and will possibly lead to an erosion of market share.

The best possible way for multi-national companies to penetrate into international markets including the Asia-Pacific region is to acquire established advertising companies in this region. The culture, marketing strategies, and consumer behavior are all intrinsically different in these countries in comparison to western countries, and this highlights the need of a personal touch and an understanding of underlying factors driving the industry in these regions.

The global advertising industry will see a high number of acquisition activities in the next couple of years, as leading industry players spread their wings to international markets.

Projected digital ad spend by region through 2021

(Source - App Nexus)

Another noteworthy development of the marketing industry is the technological advancements. Technological developments such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to change the way marketing companies gather data and put such data to effective use.

(Source - App Nexus/Salesforce)

The marketing industry is expected to incur capital expenditures to build the necessary infrastructure to get the most out of technological developments, which could momentarily spike operating costs of the industry as a whole. However, in the long-run, adoption of these advanced technologies will drive operating efficiency of the industry, along with higher profits driven by improved client satisfaction through better results.

Overall, the marketing industry is poised to grow over the next few years, and the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the pioneer of such growth.

Evaluation of financial performance & valuation

Interpublic reported Q4 2018 earnings results last week, and as expected, IPG reported stellar growth figures to wrap up 2018 on a high note.

(Source - Company presentation)

Revenue growth has been steady and consistent over the last several years, which is a trend that will probably continue for a couple more years to come. Supported by acquisitions and strong demand from emerging markets, I expect company revenues to grow at a rate of close to 4.5% in the next 5 years. According to management guidance, revenue from Acxiom will represent around 8% of total revenue in 2018 and will continue to grow at mid-single digits for the next decade.

(Source - Author prepared based on company filings)

During the earnings conference call last week, the company management emphasized the importance of managing operating costs to provide a necessary boost to operating margins. Overall, the company is planning to reduce its headcount and to exit real estate in Q1 2019, which would be the first steps in streamlining operating costs of the firm.

(Source - Author prepared based on company filings)

Profit margins have trended higher since 2013, but more recently, has declined due to higher costs, which has prompted the management to reconsider the company strategy. Overall, I believe profit margins will improve over the next half a decade at a slow rate.

The financial position of the company is strong, and IPG is generating sufficient cash flows to negate any impact of using debt to fund acquisitions. Generating cash will remain a driver of company value as the company is focused on expanding internationally and improving dividend distributions.

Considering Interpublic's dividend policy, I have used a two-stage dividend discount model to estimate the fair value.

Major assumptions used in this model are:

Revenue growth of 5% in the next 5 years (high growth period) Cost of equity of 11.05% Dividend payout ratio of 55% in the high growth period and 85% in the terminal value calculation Return on Equity (ROE) of 26% in the high growth period Perpetual growth rate of 2%

The use of a dividend discount model is consistent with the company policy of increasing its dividend payments along with earnings, and these assumptions were selected based on historical performance of the company and future expectations.

Based on these assumptions, below is the dividend forecast for the next 5 years.

(Source - Author's calculations)

Accordingly, the fair value of IPG is estimated at $20.51, which represents a downside risk from the current market price of $23.

(Source - Estimates derived by the Author)

Shares can be deemed fairly valued in this context, as the dividend yield of above 4% will support shares from falling further, but the upside potential is also limited. IPG can be considered for inclusion in the portfolio of a dividend investor, but growth investors should certainly wait for a much wider margin of safety to invest in IPG.

My fair value estimate for IPG falls below the consensus analyst estimate, which is above $25, but even that figure does not provide a meaningful upside potential for growth investors.

(Source - Marketbeat)

Dividends

IPG yields over 4% at the current market price, and the company, in fact, raised its quarterly dividend by 12% last week. IPG's rich history of dividend distributions dating back to 1990 is proof of the management's ability and willingness to distribute wealth to company shareholders.

From the perspective of cash flows, IPG has consistently been able to cover its dividend payments with free cash flow, which is a good starting point to assess the safety of its dividend payments.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

On the other hand, IPG has maintained a dividend payout ratio close to 50% over the last half a decade, a trend I believe is helping IPG allocate cash efficiently between capital projects and shareholder distributions.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

As growth prospects diminish and capital investment activities subside, IPG would eventually be able to hike dividends meaningfully, and the payout ratio will improve with time.

The recent spike in the debt to equity ratio is a direct result of funding the Acxiom acquisition with debt, but I believe investors need not worry about the ability of IPG to serve its debt on a timely basis. A higher debt to equity ratio might push dividend investors away from a company, but in IPG's case, the holding company would be able to use its free cash flow to service its debt obligations and continue to pay dividends as well.

Risks & challenges

A slowdown in economic growth will impact all industries but will especially have a negative impact on companies with a cyclical nature. Interpublic Group is a cyclical company, as its clients are more inclined to hire them for professional marketing advertising services when the economy is growing fast. A significant portion of company revenues is generated in developed markets and a slowdown in these countries will hurt company earnings significantly.

On the other hand, IPG is working on expanding its exposure to emerging markets. Even though this is a measure that is expected to bring in more earnings for the company, emerging markets have intrinsic risks such as cultural and social differences, which require a unique model to succeed. Therefore, it might take some time before any investments in emerging markets pay off the company handsomely. If an economic slowdown occurs in between, it would take a very long time for IPG to earn an acceptable return on these investments.

The growth of digital advertising presents not only a growth opportunity for the company but also unique risks. Internet-based companies have already made their presence clear in the digital advertising industry, and these start-ups will present a unique risk to IPG and all other major companies in the industry.

Conclusion

Interpublic operates in an attractive industry that is set to grow for many years to come along with the global economy and shares yield over 4%. With limited upside potential, growth investors should wait for a wider margin of safety to invest in IPG, whereas dividend investors should find shares attractively valued at the current price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.