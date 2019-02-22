Aphria Severs Ties With Liberty Health Once And For All

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) announced on February 19, 2019, that it has completely exited its positions in Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF), a U.S. medical cannabis company operating mainly in Florida. The relationship between Aphria and Liberty ran back to 2017, but they have faced significant challenges in the face of short attacks and negative publicity. We think the divestment of its Liberty stakes is positive for Aphria and yet another sign that Aphria is cleaning up the house and refocusing the existing business on its core operations in Canada.

(All amounts in CAD)

The Final Divestment

Aphria announced that it will exit its ownership in Liberty by selling the entirety of its $59 million five-year promissory notes. Aphria first announced the sale of its Liberty stake in February 2018; the deal closed in September 2018 when Aphria reached an agreement with existing Liberty shareholders to divest its entire 64 million Liberty shares. Under the agreement, Aphria sold its Liberty shares to several insiders, but it did not receive cash and instead was compensated with promissory notes. Key terms of the deal were discussed in our article "Surviving And Thriving After Aphria":

The shares purchased by existing Liberty shareholders are not paid for in cash, but rather through a promissory note in the amount of $59 million, implying a divestiture price of $0.92 per share. The notes are due in 2023 and have an interest rate of 12% annually. ...repurchase option that allows it to buy back this stake anytime during the next five years for the value of the promissory note, in exchange for paying the buyers cash payment on an annual basis.

The key thing here is that Liberty avoided selling pressure on its stock, given Aphria did not release its 64 million shares into the public market. Instead, another group of insiders took over Liberty's stake, and Aphria retained the option to buy back its stake within five years. Under the current deal, Aphria will receive $47.4 million of cash in addition to $10 million of additional upside depending on certain thresholds and if the buyers divest the Liberty shares within six months. It is unlikely that the buyers will sell these Liberty shares, given that they could lose $10 million by doing so. On the other hand, Aphria is able to monetize its Liberty stake and free up cash to pursue other opportunities both in Canada and abroad.

"Aphria USA"

To fully appreciate the significance of this event, it is important to understand how deep the relationship ran between the two companies. It is not exaggerating to say that Liberty Health was formed solely to become Aphria's U.S. subsidiary back in April 2017. Based on the original press release, Aphria announced its U.S. expansion strategy whereby it invested cash into a shell company to acquire certain U.S. assets and listing the company on the CSE, which became the company known as "Liberty Health" today.

We had analyzed the relationship between Aphria and Liberty in details, including this article where we discussed the most recent divestment deal "Aphria And Liberty Health: Bye Bye, For Now". The relationship between the two companies initially ran into trouble when the Toronto Stock Exchange forced Canadian-listed cannabis firms to divest their U.S. operations. Aphria began divesting its U.S. assets in February 2018 by selling Copperstate Farms in Arizona to Liberty for $20 million. Concurrently, Aphria sold 26.7 million of Liberty shares at $1.25 per share. The relationship between the two companies ran into its biggest test when short sellers that targeted Aphria turned their attention to Liberty and released a short report alleging insider-dealings between certain Aphria insiders and Liberty. Liberty's stock took a beating as we outlined in "Live By Aphria, Die By Aphria".

Aphria's initial ambition in the U.S. has been shattered by the limitations imposed by the TSX. Moreover, the recent struggles at Aphria and the repercussions experienced by Liberty due to its close ties with Aphria posed severe short-term challenges to the relationship. Liberty has come out to defend itself, and we could see how it prefers to stay away from Aphria, given the current state of affairs. Moreover, significant changes are happening at Aphria, including the removal of Vic Neufeld and Cole Cacciavillani from their management and Board positions. Irwin Simon was appointed as the new Independent Chairman of the Board, and we think a new CEO will be named in due course. The new Board and management team at Aphria are eager to do away with the old Aphria, and Liberty is one of the legacy assets that had heavy involvement of Vic Neufeld.

Looking Ahead

Aphria has soared back more than 168% since the stock hit a bottom at $5.0 per share after Hindenburg and Quintessential released their short report on December 3, 2018. The stock remains on its upward trajectory, and the stock is showing incredible resilience in the face of volatility in the market.

(Source: TSX)

We think the divestment of Liberty stake is well-timed and constructive for the revival of the Aphria story. Aphria's new Chairman and Board are eager to refocus the business and divest non-core assets, which included its remaining stake in Liberty. We think the all-cash deal would help enhance Aphria's liquidity and make the company solely focused on its Canadian and international business. We like the deal as the past relationship between Liberty and Aphria has been a drag for both stocks, and a break-up is beneficial for both companies going forward.

