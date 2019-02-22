Starbucks Is Richly Valued

Commodity price risk is being overlooked and we believe this has led to the market toward excessive optimism around the company.

Jerry Hutchson, Cybercreed Security Consulting

Following our strong buy on Starbucks (SBUX) during September of 2018, we believe it may be time to hold fast after the stock blew away our five year valuation estimate in a matter of months. Our opinion has changed from Buy to a more neutral hold outlook.

Starbucks, the undeniable leader in the retail coffee shop space, has made a nice run recently, now trading at a valuation of 3.29x annual revenue. And while many investors have made some nice gains it has most likely moved up too quickly and we believe it may be time to hold.

There are several factors at play and we'll take each one in turn. One is continuing competitive pressure on coffee prices as revenue growth for the industry goes up with coffee shops popping up on every corner. We are also seeing on the macro front the volume of coffee beans is growing slow and steadily which does not bode well for keeping the commodity's all-time low price:

Data by YCharts

With a small projected increase in coffee bean production of around 3% in the following year, and looming threats from adverse weather, we may see significant declination of gross margins earned by coffee brewers. The combined low prices of coffee beans with the steady growth of coffee consumption indicate a potential increase in coffee prices. Putting margin pressure on Starbucks.

Specific Trends In Starbucks' Stock Price Action

Following their fast growth from the cash flow bump provided by spinning distribution responsibilities off to Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) (OTCPK:NSRGY) last year has resulted in exuberant investors who have brought the company to a fair price to earnings ratio of 25x. We do not expect to see further rallying during the immediate future.

Valuation is very high at this time and should remain stable but there is not a lot of room for more upward movement. Net profit margin is strong at 15% and has resulted in net income for the most recent quarter ringing in at $760 million after tax. One of the pluses for Starbucks is their strong international presence and brand. The ability to go to virtually city in the world and find a Starbucks is key. This also gives them a strong position in many currency markets worldwide. Which in turn provides the company with the stability of hedging against a strong dollar. An enviable position for many American based companies buying commodity beans from across the globe.

The Coffee Industry

The coffee industry as a whole is enjoying very low prices right now. This is a problem for coffee growers but there is the potential to cycle up putting pressure on Starbucks profitability. Right now, the GSCI coffee index is showing a price of 77.40 which is consistent with all-time lows of the index. The risk of this turning into net income pressure on coffeehouses is great even if it is a mild upturn.

And with demand remaining stable worldwide the possibility of price increases at the commodity level is an almost certain trend.

Another area of concern is the brick and mortar coffee business. This segment is seeing increasing pressure from the “ready to drink” coffee brands. While regular coffee shops are seeing anemic growth the ready to drink side (coffees already made and packaged in grocery stores) is growing quickly. Fortunately for Starbucks, they already participate in this segment. They will most likely need to keep this side of the business moving forward to take advantage of this trend in the future.

Starbucks Is Doing Well

Our opinion holds that Starbucks will still continue to grow and there is an upside, but it is not huge. They are experiencing competition from many sides including non-coffee shops such as McDonald's (MCD), and Peet's while at the same time the potential price pressure from rising coffee prices is a lurking threat.

The dominance of Starbucks in the market is really not there like it used to be. People are going to keep buying coffee. And they are going to keep going to nice trendy coffee shops in the right part of town. But it's not enough to give Starbucks the growth they have seen previously.

This is not the end for Starbucks. Their growth could still see some acceleration in the coming years. They’re an internationally recognized brand. And their move into China could yield some big volume increases for them. But this still remains to be seen. We give them a solid hold and a "let’s wait and see" for how they deal with the fundamentals in the coming short term and medium-term future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

