PPG Is A Great Company, But The Stock Is Expensive

Regardless of how great management is, PPG Industries Inc (PPG) operates in a competitive business with price-conscious customers that will purchase less in a slow economy. PPG is not a bad business; it is just a business that doesn't justify a premium multiple compared to the market. PPG does not warrant a premium multiple, and therefore we think investors should take a pass on this name unless the valuation comes down to an exciting level.

PPG Does Well After The Recession

After the recession of 2008-2009 PPG went on a more than triple from under $30 to around $110 per share in 2014, which is just about where PPG is currently priced today. The rally was tremendous, although, what is even more shocking is the degree to which PPG has gone virtually nowhere in five years from the initial rally. We think from a technical perspective this could be a classic consolidation pattern that will lead to either a breakdown or an epic rally. PPG has traded within a narrow range that has only become more narrow as time has gone on. As the range continues to narrow tension will build up before what we think will be a significant move. We think it is more likely that PPG will break down given this phase in the business cycle and their premium multiple compared to peers. We do not use technical analysis as a primary tool in our decision-making framework however we will occasionally augment our research with it. In the case of PPG they performed very well coming out of the last recession and then have stalled ever since. We think the stock will underperform leading into the next downturn but will likely be a good pick leading into the economic rebound that will probably happen shortly after.

Source: YCharts

Which Other Companies Are Classified As Basic Materials?

The Basic Materials sector is made up of numerous sub-sectors under the GICS (Global Industry Classification Standards). Some of the larger sub-sectors include Commodity Chemicals, Construction Materials, Diversified Chemicals, Metal and Glass Containers, Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals, Industrial Gases, Paper Packaging, Specialty Chemicals, Gold, and Steel. Some of the well-known stocks that operate in the Basic Materials sector are DowDupont Inc. (DWDP), Ecolab Inc. (ECL), Nucor Corp. (NUE) and International Paper Co. (IP). As far as direct competition goes the number of companies is substantial with firms like Sherwin Williams Co (SHW), Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOD), Nippon Paint Holdings Co. (OTCPK:NPCPF), RPM International Inc (RPM), BASF SE (BSAF), and Masco Corp (MAS). The competition is fierce and doesn't include the significantly more fragmented remaining 50% of the market. The one saving grace for PPG investors is that PPG is the number one player in the automotive and aerospace sector. These markets are very cyclical and could provide a growth opportunity for PPG some day. The sheer number of competitors in this low-profit-margin business is enough to give us pause for PPG at the current valuation.

Source: PPG

PPG Has Grown Revenue But Not Earnings

PPG has steadily grown revenue over the past decade from $12 billion to $15 billion while net income has stayed stubbornly low at $1.34 billion for 2018. 2018 net income is well off of the 2014 highs and is likely why the stock has gone virtually nowhere ever since. Even with billions in revenue and a focus on profitable business lines, PPG has not proven that the company can grow earnings with increased revenue and therefore has very little operating leverage and in our view will remain a commodity business. With the small profits generated by PPG the company has raised the dividend for 46 consecutive years and has repurchased almost 100 million shares since 2009. In the absence of buybacks, we think PPG would significantly lower than where it is today.

Source: YCharts

Impressive Stock Buybacks

The share repurchases were completed with operating cash flow primarily as debt has increased only modestly over the last decade. We think share repurchases done with operating cash flow and not with debt are good for shareholders because it does not increase the total leverage of the company. We don't think a basic materials company can handle the same type of leverage as a higher margin business could as any commodity price or demand shock can wipe out profits seemingly overnight. We think the stock will be vulnerable during the next economic slowdown especially if stock buybacks are halted.

Source: YCharts

PPG is overvalued

PPG has traded well above 30 times earnings and has not often traded below ten times earnings over the past 30 years. In that time we have seen the economy grow rapidly and recently grow at a much slower pace. Today, PPG trades about in the middle at 19.2 times earnings. Investors have confidence that PPG is worth paying up for. However, we think that with the overall stock market trading at about 17 times 2019 earnings (according to YCharts), we don't think PPG is worth more than the average stock in the market. When we look out through 2019, we see that PPG trades at a forward PE of 17.22 while competitors like Sherwin Williams trade just above 20 and Masco trades at 13.5. We believe that Masco is much more in line with what we think would be a reasonable valuation for PPG. We would not be short the name, but there are much more attractive names in the market in our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.