Trupanion: FAQ Black Line Offers New Disclosure

These changes are structural, the cost of proper licensing requirements does not go away and the FAQ (along with the addition of a multi-state litigation partner) suggests more is on the way.

I believe these changes help explain the jump in costs (compliance is expensive) and show a path to further investigations/compliance/cost over the next few years.

The disclosures in the 10K showed very little in terms of legal proceedings but the black line of the company's own FAQ page highlights significant changes.

In the last Quarter we saw the life time value (LTV) of assets going down while the Patient Acquisition Cost (PAC) jumped.

Trupanion (TRUP) is under investigation from multiple state insurance commissions. I have highlighted bits of those investigations over the past few months such as (LINK) when the State of Washington questioned the role of veterinarians and their role in soliciting insurance. Or the previously undisclosed investigation by the State of California where by the company hired a litigation partner who specializes in multi-state litigation to represent them.

The short thesis in TRUP is simple: the company is under-pricing its insurance product (behavior which will result in large losses for which there is no balance sheet to buffer) and that under pricing is being masked by a low cost unlicensed sales structure (Trupanion territory partners) that collects insurance commissions and pays kick backs (credits via Trupanion express) to the veterinarians to push the product (initial article here, follow up article here). It's important to note that I do not expect fines to play a major role in this regulatory action, I expect that the augmentation of the sales force into a compliant insurance agent construct will result in ever increased costs and pressure the multiple.

As shown in the graphic above the LVP (or value of a contract) has been steadily declining while the PAC starts to jump higher in the 4th quarter of 2018. This is what I expected, and I expect that we are at the beginning of this inflection point in the business.

Trupanion's Disclosure Is Found In Odd Places

If we look at the transcript of the last earnings call we see the following exchange regarding the "regulatory front" in which CEO Darryl Rawlings states, "we are not aware of anything that has a material impact on our business."

Furthermore if we take the time to look through the company's form 10K and search the "Legal Proceedings" section we are simply referred deeper into the document.

After searching for "Note 8 of Item 8" we find boilerplate language that fails to disclose either Washington State of California specifically but instead simply highlights that the "company is engaged with a limited number of state insurance regulators"

The FAQ However Is DRASTICALLY Altered

There is no 8k to describe the extent of the alterations to the FAQ so I am forced to use the way back machine to black line the current FAQ against the version archived in October of 2018. If you would like to replicate my work feel free to use these two links:

Let's look at the greatest hits of this new disclosure...

Do the Regulators Know About The Territory Partners Structure?

NOPE, TRUP no longer attests to the fact that, "Our regulators are informed regarding our Territory Partner structure and we have no expectation of changing it."

Source: Blacklined version of FAQ

What's the current Regulatory Status?

The "conversations" are expanding to new states!

The assertion that the investigations were caused by "short sellers" has been removed as well. You already knew that was questionable because I detailed the timeline previously in a report "Trupanion: Pages and Pages of Violations"

Source: Blacklined version of FAQ

Conclusion

Although TRUP isn't as forthcoming about their regulatory concerns as I would like (as far as the 10K and earnings call is concerned) the financial results are beginning to inflect negatively as expected. The alterations to the FAQ offers a few interesting points:

TRUP is no longer able to assert that the Territory Partner model is stable and that the regulators are "informed" TRUP no longer asserts that "shorts" caused the investigations TRUP, as expected, now indicates that the conversations will spread to other states.

All of these changes took place between October and today, but none of these changes in disclosure were highlighted in the call or the 10K.

I maintain that this stock is worth no more than 3x book value and thus $10/share.

