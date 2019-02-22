When An Overbought Market Doesn't Matter

In the last few days, there has been a notable increase in articles and discussion about the “overbought” condition of the U.S. equity market. The two-month rally in the major indices has admittedly resulted in some overheated readings in several widely-watched technical indicators. There’s also no denying the truism that no market climbs straight up without a pullback or correction along the way. With that said, there are several reasons for believing that the major averages will continue to recover in the coming weeks before experiencing its first significant decline. We’ll discuss these reasons in today’s report.

One of the charts that has made the rounds among traders and investors lately is one you may have seen already. It’s a graph showing the percentage of S&P 500 stocks above the 50-day moving average. Many participants regard this indicator as a reliable measure of how “overbought” or “oversold” the stock market is on a short-term basis. The thinking behind this is that when a vast majority of stocks - usually 80 percent or higher - are above the widely-watched 50-day moving average, the stock market is presumably vulnerable to a corrective decline. As of Feb. 21, there were 91 percent of S&P 500 stocks above the 50-day MA (below).

Source: StockCharts

The fact that so many stocks are now above the 50-day moving average has been a source of concern for many investors who feel a major pullback is warranted. In any other market environment than the one we’re now in, I would tend to agree with this outlook. There is, however, an exception to the 50-day moving average rule. Whenever the stock market experiences a decline of major magnitude like the one we saw in October-December, the market’s subsequent rebound almost always results in a significant “overbought” internal condition once a rebound commences.

Far from being a reason to fear another decline, an extremely overbought condition can be bullish for the market if it’s accompanied by informed buying and low volatility. As long as the buying is done mainly by “smart money” investors and not the uninformed retail crowd, an overbought market condition is more a reflection of the market’s increasing forward momentum.

If indeed the public was heavily involved in a market rally like this one it would likely result in far greater volatility levels due to the tendency of the retail crowd to trade in and out of individual stocks. This also lends itself to greater instability and makes the stock market far more vulnerable to a bear raid. Recent investor sentiment surveys continue to show that the public still hasn’t heavily bought into this rally. For instance, the latest poll conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) reveals that only 39% of its members are bullish on the market’s intermediate-term outlook, while 25% are bearish and 35% are neutral.

Lately there has been an above-average amount of neutral sentiment among individual investors, which suggests a certain amount of uncertainty and a lack of ebullience among participants. The last few AAII sentiment polls certainly don’t suggest that small investors are over-committed to stocks.

The absence of volatility since December has been another reason why the market has been able to continue moving higher without a meaningful pullback. Ironically, low volatility has also been one of the biggest attractions for those wanting to put some of last year’s sidelined cash back to work. As J.P. Morgan’s respected analyst Marko Kolanovic has observed, the lack of extreme up-and-down movement in the stock market this year makes it easier to take risks in the equity market.

Shown here is the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street’s favorite volatility gauge. It has been trending lower and is in the low teens. This is favorable for a bullish market environment, for elevated volatility levels during a rally can increase the likelihood of a stock market decline.

Source: BigCharts

Also supporting my sanguine intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook for stocks despite an overbought market condition is the recent resumption of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. President Trump has stated his intention of averting the March 2 tariff hike on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods. Negotiators from both countries are in the process of drawing up memorandums of understanding on key issues related to the tariff war.

Both sides are also reportedly looking at a 10-item list of goods and commodities China could purchase in order to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. As noted in a news report, this represents the most significant progress to date in ending the trade war that began seven months ago.

A U.S.-China trade deal - even if it amounts to only an extension of the March 1 trade deadline - would go a long way toward elevating investors’ spirits and remove some near-term uncertainties. One of the factors holding the stock market back in its attempt to power ahead past the October price high is the competition it faces from safe-haven assets. While investors have bought equities in recent weeks, they’ve also hedged bullish stock bets by purchasing gold and U.S. Treasury bonds. The outperformance of the April 2019 gold futures price (GCJ9) versus the S&P 500 Index (SPX) shown below illustrates this competitive headwind for equities.

Source: BigCharts

Another sign that the equity market recovery will likely continue is the recent all-time high in the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line. The A-D line is a useful measure of market breadth and shows the extent to which NYSE-listed stocks are participating in a rally. As noted by equity analyst Paul Schatz, the A-D line has a high degree of accuracy in predicting large-scale bear markets. He also observed that bear markets “never, ever” commence when the A-D line is hitting new highs. The relative strength exhibited by the A-D line should certainly give the pessimists on Wall Street pause for concern.

Source: StockCharts

Yet another reason for believing the market can continue to climb despite recent “overbought” technical signals is the NYSE new high/low ratio. The following graph illustrates the powerful rising trend in the number of stocks making new highs versus lows in the last few weeks. Major declines almost never begin when the ratio of new highs-to-lows is as high as it has been lately. For instance, on Feb. 21 the new high/low ratio on the Big Board was 11:1. This underscores increasing demand for equities on the part of informed investors.

It can be deduced that institutional investors are the ones doing most of the buying right now since the sentiment polls for small investors show an absence of excessive optimism. Also, when the new 52-week lows on the NYSE are fewer than 40 on a daily basis it confirms that there is no selling pressure below the surface. Bear markets and big declines typically don’t begin until there has been a period of distribution (i.e. selling) which shows up in increasing numbers of NYSE stocks making new lows.

Source: StockCharts

In light of the above collection of evidence, participants shouldn’t be worried over the talk about an “overbought” stock market condition. This condition is actually a normal consequence of the rally from the late 2018 lows. Only if we see small investors becoming enamored with equities (as reflected in sentiment polls) while the number of stocks making new 52-week lows increases will there be a reason for concern. For now, a bullish posture is still warranted.

On a strategic note, investors should be long the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general. I also recommended last week that technical traders take some partial profit in market tracking ETFs, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), of which I’m currently long. After the impressive upside run of the last few weeks, now would be a good time to book a little profit and raise stop losses on long positions in the event my bullish thesis is wrong and selling pressure increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.