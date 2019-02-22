Can The Permian Carry U.S. Shale Going Forward?

In order for US shale to keep the same growth rate in the years ahead, it will need to either complete more wells or improve well productivity.

Well productivity continues to improve in the Permian but decelerate in all other basins.

Permian will account for ~75% of the production growth in US shale this year.

Welcome to the lone ranger edition of Oil Markets Daily!

EIA released its drilling productivity report ("DPR") yesterday, and one thing that stood out to us was the well productivity decline in every shale oil basin with the exception to the Permian.

In addition, well completions have started to stall towards the end of 2018 as a result of the drop in WTI. We are forecasting overall well completions in 2019 to be slightly below 2018.

Source: EIA, HFI Research (estimate for 2019 is ours)

As a result, we forecast that US shale production will grow by ~1 mb/d y-o-y.

Close to ~75% of the growth will be from the Permian with Eagle Ford, Anadarko, and Bakken fueling the rest.

But as we said earlier, what's more astonishing is the well productivity results are starting to stall in every basin except for the Permian.

Permian

From what we are seeing, Permian well production continues to increase. We had thought that it started to plateau in the summer of 2018, but the wells keep getting better. This implies that even if the Permian completes the same amount of wells year over year, it will still grow production by ~750k b/d.

But the other shale basins are not showing the same productivity growth as the Permian.

Bakken

After peaking in the summer of 2018, Bakken well results are starting to roll over again. Bakken has also been completing more wells than it has drilled, which has further reduced DUCs.

Eagle Ford

Eagle Ford well productivity has declined but not as bad as the other shale basins. We would need to watch results out of the Eagle Ford closely over the next several months.

Anadarko

Anadarko is showing well productivity to start rolling over. We noticed the improvements stopped in the middle of 2018, but the fall is alarming. We are still forecasting Anadarko to complete 20% more wells than it did in 2018.

Niobrara

Niobrara's decline is alarming as well as it peaked in the summer of 2018. This basin has also been completing more wells than it has drilled. We are forecasting an overall decline in this shale basin.

Summary

The overall US shale growth in 2019 will be 1+ mb/d again, but the treadmill of production decline greatly increases by 2020. Using EIA's data, if 2020 shows US shale to complete the same amount of wells as 2019, the y-o-y growth decelerates to ~860k b/d, down from 1.026 mb/d. And in 2021, if it completes the same amount of wells as 2020, then the growth rate decelerates to ~600k b/d.

What this means is that in order for US shale to keep the same production growth y-o-y, it needs the wells to either be more productive, or it needs to simply complete more wells. Without either one of them, US shale growth will decelerate, and the faster it tries to grow production today, the faster that decline rate is down the road.

So, will the Permian be able to hold the rest of US shale growth in place? Yes, for 2019, but for 2020+, the burden may be too much to handle.

