Career Education Corporation: I'm Following The Money

Reported 2018 results were excellent but actual results were even better than that.

The cash generation of the ongoing business is totally misunderstood by the Street.

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) reported Q4 and full year earnings this week and the stock jumped over 20% as of my writing. The company beat expectations widely and showed good earnings and cash generation in 2018. That said, 2018 was significantly better than most people know, and 2019 will be an even greater improvement than that, and I will explain why.

In 2018, the company reported total free cash flow (defined as cash provided by operating activities minus capex) of $50 million.

But this $50 million in free cash flow doesn't reflect 4 significant reductions that when added back in, would have shown cash generation almost double (or around $96 million).

These reductions (shown in the most recent 10-K) show cash paid totalling over $46 million including "ongoing lease payments" that are really transitional/discontinued and going away, discontinued payments that are going away, restructuring expenses that are ending and legal settlements that were one-time in nature. I am including captures of the 10-K that show these cash payments.

(Above: Cash payments on lease obligations from continuing operations that are really discontinued)

(Above: Cash payments on lease obligations from discontinued operations)

(Above: Cash payments for restructuring charges)

Legal settlement expense was $17.1 million in cash paid in 2018, and should be significantly less going forward. I recommend any investor study the "Contingencies" section of the 10-Ks going back years.

Adding these back in, you get FCF of about $50 million + $20.7 million of "ongoing" lease payments + $5.7 million of discontinued lease payments + $2.9 million of restructuring expense + $17.1 million of legal = $96 million FCF realized in 2019 before one-off or discontinued expenses.

On a quarter-by-quarter basis over the last two years, adjusted FCF (shown in green below) is derived from reported FCF.

Source: the author

For instance, in 2017, the company reported free cash flow of -$28.1 million, but when adjusted as noted, free cash flows was actually $81 million higher or about $53 million to the positive. In 2018, reported free cash flows were just reported at $50 million, but once adjusted through the calculations shown above were actually around $96 million.

This $96 million represents excellent results, and will only get better in 2019.

For example, in 2018, cash paid for "remaining lease" obligations (meaning teachout schools that have gone away) were $20.6 million, but will be $5.8 million in 2019. Discontinued lease obligations showed actual cash paid in 2018 of $5.7 million but will be $0.5 million in 2019. Restructuring expenses will also go to about 0.

Adding this up, if the company does nothing different in 2019, I expect cash generation of around $119 million. But in reality, I think it has a chance to be quite a bit higher because of improving results in the remaining parts of the company which have been steadily improving for years. (See my other articles.)

When this $119 million (or better) free cash flow figure is stacked against peer companies, it shows that Career Education is and remains at a significant discount to its peers.

The Major Takeaways In The Industry And For CECO Investors In 2019

Online education is the clear future of higher education, and most don't know it. Most proprietary companies never pivoted years ago as they should have, and are now facing stagnation, decline or bankruptcy. Many nonprofits and public institutions face the same future, but are somewhat protected in the near term due to taxpayer funding and/or substantial endowments which have covered their operational mistakes.

Online Education - Easy To Talk About, Not Easy To Do

Many proprietary, public and non-profit institutions talk about going online, and many have, or will try to make movements in that direction. It is my contention that most are structurally unable to make this transition successfully, and that companies like Career Education that have been working for years to build, teach and manage online populations will have a major tailwind and competitive advantage for years into the future.

In Conclusion

Having properly read the tea leaves 6 years ago and beyond, Career Education has taken the difficult and necessary steps to be positioned as a forerunner in proprietary higher education.

Their cash flow generation potential is here now, and only beginning to be recognized by the Street. They are today, near the top of the pile as far as cash generation and operating margins in the space, and they still have a wide margin to improve this even more (see my articles comparing their two divisions, CTU and AIU).

Just as important, they have built processes and technology to offer online degrees that are not easy to duplicate and appeal to the modern student.

It remains my position that Career Education is undervalued by more than half, and represents a compelling value in the near and long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CECO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.