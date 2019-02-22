SL Green Realty Is Quality At A Value Price

Its properties are well located and should continue to grow in value over time despite near term headwinds in the NYC submarket.

SLG is trading at a substantially discounted multiple relative to its history and to the REIT index.

SL Green (SLG) has become opportunistic and I picked up some shares. Quite simply, it is a premium company with premium assets that just so happens to be trading cheaply.

Top notch quality at a value price

Those who follow my work know that I am a value investor and sometimes a deep value investor. I fundamentally believe that value outperforms over time. Investing in value is often less comfortable than other styles because it can involve owning lower quality names. A 5 out of 10 quality company trading at 3 out of 10 valuation will on average outperform over time because its quality is better than its price gives it credit, even if the quality is not all that impressive.

Occasionally, the market gives us value investors a gift. A brief opportunity to invest in top tier quality that has briefly fallen into a value price range. Simon Property Group (SPG) is deservedly one of the most respected REITs and often trades at parity with the REIT index multiple, but in recent years its valuation has dipped to as low as 13X LTM FFO.

Source: SNL Financial

Today it is trading back up part way to about 15X, which is still a decent value in my opinion, but the 13X was a true gift.

The same pattern can be observed in Medical Properties Trust (MPW). This is the premier hospital REIT with the largest (and best managed in my opinion) portfolio of hospital properties and much like SPG it used to trade roughly in parity with the REIT index multiple.

Source: SNL Financial

Starting in 2015, a large gap opened up in MPW’s valuation relative to the REIT average and at times the value proposition became extreme with MPW dipping close to 10X LTM FFO. MPW also remains a decent value today, with some upside remaining in closing the valuation gap.

Those who bought these quality companies at their value prices have been well rewarded.

I believe a new opportunity has opened to grab a premier REIT on the cheap: SL Green. This is a top tier office REIT with excellent management, a strong track record and high-end properties located in some of the best submarkets of NYC. Just like MPW and SPG, SLG used to trade in parity with the REIT index multiple, but today it is available for about 13.5X LTM FFO compared to the index at 20X.

Source: SNL Financial

I consider this a great entry point and believe SLG should trade at a higher multiple due to its growth potential. We see growth coming from 2 main sources:

Same-Store NOI growth of about 2% per company guidance. Share buyback of $2.5B (about $650mm remaining)

As of the 4 th quarter 2018 earnings release, SLG had repurchased or redeemed 18.8mm shares at an average price of $98.51. That totals about $1.85B.

SLG has increased the authrorized buyback to $2.5B leaving about $650mm remaining on which we are fairly confident they will execute. Given that SLG’s buyback so far was at an average price of $98.51, they will be happy to execute the rest at today’s price of $91.17.

When the reduced sharecount is combined with decent same store NOI growth, it leads to a healthy bottom line growth rate.

Source: SLG presentation

In 2018, SLG earned $6.62 of FFO/share, so the guidance represents 4.2% growth in 2019.

While this is only a moderate growth rate, it shows the ability to overcome several headwinds currently facing the company.

As seen in the guidance above, new FASB lease accounting rules are knocking 11 cents off FFO. Beyond accounting, SLG is dealing with a challenging environment in the NYC office market.

Marcus and Millichap (images below) calls for slightly negative rent growth in 2019 for NYC office due to about 12mm square feet of completions which are expected to exceed absorption.

Despite the near term headwinds, NYC office real estate continues to increase in value which bodes well for SLG’s ample disposition program that is funding the share buybacks. There exists a sizable disparity between public and private valuations which SLG is arbitraging to the advantage of their shareholders.

The buyback arbitrage

SLG has a consensus NAV of about $121, while the shares sit at just above $91.

Source: SNL Financial

The NAV is reflective of the value of their properties in the private market. As SLG sells its properties, it is functionally selling at the $121 value and through its buyback program, it is buying in the low $90s. In 2018, SLG sold over $1.3B of core assets.

This is legitimate value creation and with each asset disposition paired with buybacks, the NAV per share increases.

Most companies will not execute on buybacks of this size because REIT managers have a tendency to want to get bigger. SLG management is doing the right thing for its shareholders and is setting up for market beating performance going forward.

The Bottom Line

We do not need to reach to show that SLG is cheap. Simply looking at its guidance and the street estimates, SLG has substantially better growth than its multiple suggests. With 2019 being a challenging year and still looking to come in above 4% bottom line growth on a per share basis, I believe it is a great deal at about 13X FFO. It is just a good company putting up steady growth and doing the right thing for shareholders.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long MPW and SPG. I am personally long SLG, MPW and SPG. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLG, MPW, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.