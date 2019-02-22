The Bottom In Housing May Be Near

Mortgage rates are lower than they were one year ago, and construction follows rate with roughly a four- to six-month lag.

But because it usually corresponds to new home construction, it can help us pinpoint a turning point.

The existing home sales report for January was the worst in over three years.

Introduction

Normally, I don't post on existing home sales, but since no data on new home construction or sales beyond last November has been reported yet, this, along with purchase mortgage applications, is the best data we have.

Mortgage rates and home prices relative to income suggest a bottom in housing sometime this spring

According to the NAR, January existing home sales were the lowest since November 2015, at 4.94 million annualized, and were 15% below their best levels in late 2017.

While the correlation isn't perfect, at least in terms of direction, new and existing home sales almost always trend in the same direction. Below is a graph covering all of the last 50 years up through the end of 2017. Note importantly that the left and right scales correspond on a 1:5 basis, so the movements are comparable.

This expansion has been the first time since the early 1970s that the two have diverged absolutely in a substantial way, but, again, the "direction" of each, if not the level, has been the same even in those periods.

Now here is a close-up of the last 12 months (each measure has been normed to 100 as of February of last year):

Note once again that how the direction in each over that period has corresponded.

But I suspect that we are near, if not at, the bottom in the housing market. That's because mortgage rates, at 4.35% as of Monday, are now 0.05% "below" where they were a year ago:

And housing, measured YoY in the graph below (red) by single-family permits, tends to follow mortgage rates (inverted, blue) with about a four- to six-month lag:

On a YoY basis, mortgage rates were at their worst during November. This suggests a trough in housing permits sometime this spring.

Single-family permits, by the way, most recently made a low in August at 827,000 units annualized. While we don't yet have December or January permits, thanks to Seeking Alpha commenter r0364, who pointed me to BuildFax.com, which reported at December single-family permits declined 0.95% from November (which would correspond to 840,000 units annualized), and then "slightly up ticked" in January. If true, that adds more evidence to the idea that housing sales are near their short-term bottom.

A final piece of evidence is that the median price of existing homes has declined in the last half year and is now only 2.8% higher than it was a year ago:

That is less than the YoY change in average hourly wages (up 3.4%) and also less than the YoY increase of 3.0% in median household income as reported by Sentier Research.

Conclusion

We may finally get December building permits and starts reported next Tuesday. But based on the evidence we do have now, there is good reason to believe that the bottom in housing sales and construction is near. That, by the way, does not mean that recession risk is ending now. After all, housing is a long leading indicator. But it is an important data point suggesting that the low point of an economic slowdown or even recession may occur in early 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.