Noble - Is That All The Recovery We Can Expect?

Image: Jack-up Noble Sam Turner

Noble Corporation (NE) is showing a reduced "bad-looking" financial profile this fourth quarter, which appears to confirm that we have finally encountered bedrock, but it is just about it. However, I did not find much optimism in the new February fleet status that I have analyzed, and I suggest to read. The backlog is still degrading albeit at a slower pace and daily rates are insufficient.

On the one hand, as oil prices are getting a steady momentum and are solidly trading around $65 per barrel, and it should help the rig contracting activity to regain its momentum it lost late last year.

Consequently, we may have entered the "vegetative" part of a long-trend reversal as we speak, with a chart in the form of a long U. A period in which the stock stays at the bottom and never seem to take off. We can recognize what I mean by looking at the revenue chart history below, since 3Q'16. It is paramount to identify this situation because it indicates that the stock could be accumulated on any weakness below $2.80.

Adam C. Peakes the CFO echoed this nascent optimism for 2019, in the conference call, but with a caveat:

In summary, we entered 2019 in excellent position to extend fleet activity gains from the previous year. Although a decline in average daily revenues across the fleet is likely, eight out of nine actively marketed floating rigs are currently under contract along with all twelve of our jackups. Actually, 13 jackups in the contract if you include the pending purchase of the Noble Joe Knight driving an expected 10% to 15% growth in fleet activity when compared to 2018.

The decline in average daily revenues is a huge issue for struggling offshore companies like Noble and depending on its seriousness it could create some adverse side effects.

Noble Corporation PLC - 4Q'18 and Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers

Noble Corp. 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 363.0 278.1 266.2 329.6 235.16 258.37 279.41 309.89 Net Income in $ Million −301.7 −96.21 −99.48 −24.68 -142.33 -628.06 -81.59 -33.06 EBITDA $ Million 182.8 110.6 82.4 29.58 64.45 -713.06 94.74 101.84 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −1.24 −0.38 −0.40 −0.10 -0.58 -2.55 -0.33 -0.13 Cash from operations in $ Million 141.9 112.4 44.8 154.9 54.91 -1.02 -10.58 -22.1 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 38.4 29.2 19.1 71.3 33.82 42.06 73.46 61.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 103.5 83.2 25.7 83.6 21.1 -43.08 -84.03 -83.1 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 0.52 0.60 0.61 0.66 0.46 0.41 0.33 0.38 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 4.04 4.04 4.05 4.05 3.84 3.84 3.90 3.88 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 244.2 244.8 244.9 245.0 246.2 246.7 246.8 246.8 Backlog 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 NE Backlog in $ billion 3.5 3.2 3.2 3.0 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.4

Source: Noble Filings and Morningstar/Ycharts

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues

Noble Corp. indicated a net loss attributable to the company of $33.06 million or $0.13 per diluted share. The results for the fourth-quarter of 2018 included gain from the retirement of debt and a discrete tax benefit which together totaled $66 million or $0.27 per diluted share net of tax.

The company had revenues this quarter of $309.9 million were down 6% compared to a year ago and up 10.9% sequentially. The fourth quarter revenues were hit by lower daily rates for drillships, jack-ups, and semi-submersibles. An improvement in total rig utilization partially compensated this.

EBITDA improved in the fourth quarter to $100.84 million compared to $94.74 million in the preceding quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a crucial element that I always indicate in my financial analysis. The free cash flow is showing how well the business is doing. It is the cash from operating activities minus the CapEx.

Total FCF estimated for 2018 comes to a minus $189.1 million. It is not a good sign, and I do not expect Noble to turn a positive cash flow in 2019. The struggle is still on and due to lower daily rates expected the downside might eventually get worse.

Indication in the press release:

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $61 million, of which $22 million was devoted to sustaining capital and $39 million related to fleet projects, reactivation programs and other projects... The Company expects capital expenditures for the full year of 2019 to total $250 million.

3 - Quarterly Backlog history and discussion

As of December 31, 2018, the company's contract backlog totaled $2.4 billion, with ~$1.5 billion attributable to the floating fleet and $926 billion to the jack-up fleet.

Note: Noble exercised an option to purchase a second newbuild jack up, the Noble Joe Knight, which comes with an award of a three-year contract with Saudi Aramco.

Noble will pay $30.1 million of the $83.75 million purchase price in cash, with the remainder of the purchase price, or $53.6 million, to be seller-financed at a 4.25% interest rate paid in cash and 1.25% paid in kind over the term of the financing. Following closing of the transaction expected to take place in February 2019, the Noble Joe Knight will be relocated to a shipyard in Singapore for commissioning and final outfitting ahead of the expected commencement of operations during the third quarter of 2019 under a three-year primary term contract, plus a one-year option, with Saudi Aramco.

The market is getting some traction but at a snail pace, unfortunately. The tone of the conference call was somewhat positive for the future, and the company is hopeful that tendering activity in both floaters and jack-ups will translate to some additional contracts starting in mid-2019.

One caveat is that while fleet operating days in 2019 are expected to rise by 10% to 15% from 2018 levels; on the other side, average daily revenues in 2019 are anticipated to trend lower which spells disappointing earnings on the horizon.

While the jack-up segment shows signs of a full recovery with the fourth quarter bringing 76 fixtures or an 81% improvement over the fourth quarter of last year; the floaters' market is still lagging stubbornly behind, but activity seems to pick up according to the company.

Unfortunately, the day rates have not improved significantly, and the average contract duration is still limited.

The average dayrate for the company's semi-submersibles was $112,434 compared with $261,661 in the prior-year quarter. Average capacity utilization jumped to 25% from the year-ago quarter's level of 17%.

It is why I believe the recovery will be a large U shape until day rates start to move up again and enough to stop the backlog erosion that is a definite ongoing concern. The question is how well protected is the company, and at one point lower revenues and cash flow start to threaten the balance sheet.

4 - Net debt is $3.5 billion Net debt is about $3.50 billion as of December 31, 2018, which is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years. Total liquidity at December 31, 2018, was ~$2.2 billion comprised of cash and equivalents of $375.23 million and availability under revolving credit facilities of $1.8 billion.

Adam Peakes said in the conference call:

With regard to the gain from debt retirement, we spent approximately $20 million in cash to purchase $27 million of principal amount senior notes with maturities in 2040, 2041 and 2042. This debt repurchase was done through a couple of small opportunistic open market repurchases during the fourth quarter.

Conclusion and Technical analysis (short-term)

Overall, the fourth quarter of 2018 earnings results were not a surprise. It was instead some sort of confirmation that the offshore driller is still struggling to make ends meet with little visibility and a lot of optimism.

Worse is that the company was not able to paint a better picture for 2019 with daily rates likely to go down even further. It is a fact that many other offshore drillers are experiencing now.

However, the feeling is that oil prices are trading at a decent level and oil operators may eventually open their wallet assuming oil prices collaborate. The question is how wide they will open their wallet, and which sector will profit the most? The deepwater or ultra-deepwater or the US shale?

It is a "status quo" situation which confirms that we are at the bottom or close to it, in my opinion. However, the financial recovery announced last year is still elusive especially for the floaters' segment.

It is paramount to position Noble in the right business cycle because it will provide investors/traders what they need to time properly their actions based on a logical strategy. The pattern is evident here; look at the chart below.

Technical analysis

NE is fluctuating between two main lines. The line resistance is about $3.45 (I suggest selling about 20% of your position unless oil prices trade well above $70) and line support at around $2.45 (I recommend buying aggressively at this level unless the downside is triggered by a piece of new negative news or a crash in oil prices.)

This type of patterns favor short-term traders mainly and is often frustrating for investors who have invested already for the longer term. Patience is required.

