Lennar Corporation: 200-Day Average Should Offer Support

We expect it will revert to its mean which should mean a sizable jump in Lennar's share price.

Earnings per share are the key metric which drives share prices forward on Wall Street. Yes, a bull market in equities can help, but the stock market is still essentially a market of stocks. Even in a roaring bull market, an individual stock can get left behind quickly if it doesn't report what the market consistently expects.

Not long ago, we went long Lennar Corporation (LEN). We liked the "value" element of the investment and the positions have not let us down as of yet. Lennar after its merger with CalAtlantic last year is now set to become the biggest home-builder in the US.

With respect to earnings, it is both sales and assets (book value) which drive earnings for home-builders. On Lennar's balance sheet, its $17+ billion of inventory make up the lion's share of the firm's assets. At present, Lennar has a price to book ratio of 1.1. This means the company is trading very close to its book value. Stockholder's equity is more or less on par with the firm's market cap of just over $15 billion.

Now with respect to this industry, home-builders are selling with an average book multiple of 1.5. If Lennar was able to trade at this valuation, its market cap would be $21.87 billion. This would give us a share price of $70+ per share. From a valuation standpoint, Lennar continues to be cheap in our eyes with respect to the assets it has on its balance sheet. From a sales and earnings standpoint, the difference between Lennar and the industry in which it operates is much smaller. However, from a cash standpoint (price to cash-flow ratio), Lennar also looks attractive compared to the competition. Let's dig into the numbers.

When we say Lennar has a book multiple of 1.1, what this really means is that we get $0.91 in assets for every $1 we invest. Remember the home-builders sector has been peculiarly out of favor for quite a while now which explains the ultra-low book multiple. Furthermore, Lennar is expected to grow its bottom line by 13% on average per year over the next five years. Future growth is important as it sows the seeds to go ahead and buy more assets which repeats the sales cycle indefinitely.

However, if the economy was to struggle and future earnings growth was to come in below expectations, there is no point having too many assets on the books if they then have to be sold off at much lower prices. Lennar's cash flow multiple is again where this company stands out compared to the industry. Lennar's cash flow multiple is 8.9 whereas the industry average is 13.4. When a company has enough cash for potentially rough times, it usually does not need to resort to (in order to generate cash):

Diluting shares Take on more debt Sell off assets

This is what value investing is all about. Picking up quality companies which we believe are trading at a discount plus solid future earnings growth profiles. This stacks the odds in our favor if future growth never comes to pass. Why? Because companies which have strong earnings, plenty of cash, and a strong balance sheet invariably get bought up if they end up trading well below book value. We want to buy as close to book value as we can.

On the technical chart, Lennar has now broken through its down-cycle daily trend line plus also closed above its 200-day moving average. We now expect the $48 level to offer strong support.

To sum up, we maintain our position in Lennar which still has significant upside. Remember, the firm expects to deliver 50,000 units in fiscal 2019. If the housing market continues to heat up, we hope Lennar does not get greedy but rather decides to keep holding plenty of cash. Cash reserves come in very nicely when money contracts. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEN, BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.