Seagate Showcases Solid Operational Execution Through This Demand Downturn

The storage products most exposed to Solid-State Drive challenges have shrunk significantly, as Seagate pivoted away from the low-capacity HDDs, and it´s also showing SSD innovative strength, and so, four of its six brand new flagship drives are SSD products.

Last Earnings Consideration

The storage devices industry is experiencing a near-term demand downturn, reflected in the last quarterly earnings posted by main leader companies. Western Digital (WDC), more exposed to the decline in NAND flash prices, reported revenues down 21% YoY and gross profit down 48% YoY. In contrast to its principal rival, Seagate Technology (STX) revenues declined only by 7% YoY, and gross profit by 9.5% YoY, due to less exposure to the SSD drive market.

Seagate´s revenue decline was principally due to price erosion and the decrease in exabytes shipped. Also, its gross margin came in at 29.2% down from 30.5% sequentially, driven by the deterioration in the nearline volumes sold.

We detect a sudden halt both in capacity shipped and in nearline demand. Nearline applications comprise those which require high capacity and energy efficient storage solutions, like storage for cloud computing, content delivery, and backup services; in contrast with the mission-critical segment, comprising applications that are vital to the operations of large-scale enterprise workloads, requiring high performance, an area where SSDs are a no-brainer winner.

Is in the nearline segment where HDDs offered by Seagate boast better features to fend off SSD competition, at least, as long as the HDD prices remain well below SSD ones; thus it´s ugly to see this faint figures, from the top Q4 2018 44.5 exabytes shipped to this Q2 2019 33 exabytes, down 22%.

Surprisingly, mission-critical shipments made an uptick to 3.4 exabytes this quarter, up 13% sequentially. Consumer segment sustained its steady growth touching 14.2 exabytes, up 27% sequentially. The shipments of consumer electronics made up of surveillance, DVR, NAS, and gaming use cases also turned lower to 18.4 exabytes, 21% less than the previous quarter. Meanwhile, desktop and notebook segment holds in a flat trend.

The decline in revenues and price erosion issues

Since revenues topped at $14.9 billion in 2012, the company has failed to grow its top line every year.

In 2015, the management realized that a significant change in its strategy must be made to get ahead. Hence Seagate sought inorganic growth by the acquisition of Xyratex and LSI´s flash business. These additions should have helped it to offset the slow collapse of the PC business by diversifying in external storage (Xyratex) and strengthen its storage solutions with PCIe flash and SSD capabilities (LSI) for the growing flash market. At least it helped to stop the bleeding making 2015 a flat year with revenues of $13.7 billion in line with 2014 numbers.

In 2016, and 2017 fiscal years Seagate dug deeply in its transformation efforts, doing a whole restructuration to go leaner and streamlining its manufacturing costs, reducing it´s workforce by 4,600 employees in 2016, 6,800 in 2017, and 1,100 in 2018, recording restructuring costs of $175 million, $178 million, and $89, respectively.

However, in the year 2016 Seagate suffered the sharpest decline in revenues of the decade, falling by 19% to $11.1 billion, as a result of a decrease in shipments by 43 million units and price erosion, which were due to lower demand in the client computer market and reduced demand for mission-critical HDD drives. That year made them change its approach pushing aside lower capacity HDDs and aim for nearline application; and instead of exposing itself to the cyclical NAND market it strived to sell higher capacity HDDs to cloud and enterprise customers, which prefer cheaper HDDs over pricier SSDs with fewer storage capacities.

As it´s been seen in the first chart, Seagate succeeded in meeting nearline demand, realizing explosive growth in exabyte shipped from 12.2 in Q1 2016 to the top 44.5 in Q4 2018.

In spite of the growth in capacity dispatched, this industry is characterized by pricing declines for disc drives with comparable capacity and performance, as HDDs rapidly become a commodity product. Hence, 2017 registered another drop in revenues to $10.8 billion due to price erosion, albeit gross margin recovered from 23.4% to 29.5%, thanks to improved factory utilization resulting from cost savings due to the workforce reductions and manufacturing consolidation.

The silver lining was the year 2018 returning to growth, gaining 4% in revenues to $11.2 billion due to higher demand in high capacity HDD products.

I think all this process lived in the past five years is very insightful because it tells a lot about operational execution, adaptation to changes in demand trends, and cost discipline to maintain projected margin ranges. The year 2016 was very challenging, but through operational efficiencies, we arrived at the last TTM figures with a stable gross margin of 30.5% within the company´s long-term margin range of 29% to 33%. From 2016 to current ttm numbers, Seagate has reduced its cost of revenue from $8.5 billion to $7.9 billion; its product development cost, from $1.2 billion to $1 billion and its marketing and administrative cost, from $635 million to $510 million. All this to stabilize operating margin, from 4% in 2016 to 16% ttm.

A fortress balance sheet

Seagate enjoys a strong cash position ended this last quarter with $1.4 billion in cash, that gives it a working capital ratio of 1.6x. It also boasts well-laddered debt maturities with no debt come due until 2022, for a resulting net debt of $2.97 billion, just 1.4x net debt to EBITDA ratio.

This conservative balance sheet gives Seagate financial flexibility to endure economic contraction periods and fuel growth investing in the development of its technology and through acquisitions. The company has a history of smart approach in its capital allocation policy as it´s seen in its pretty consistent ROIC ratio of the last years, becoming stronger after the weak 2016 year.

High Dividend Yield Sustainability

The last share price around $46 and a dividend of $2.52 a share, provide a juicy yield of 5.5%, higher than the sector average. Seagate didn´t raise its dividend since the 2017 fiscal year and instead focused its efforts to invest in the company restructuring actions and improved its products mix.

The Dividend cost has been well covered over time, being only between 30%-40% of free cash flow, except for the year 2016 when it exceeded 67%. The management has the target of keeping its shareholder payouts in the range of 30% to 50% cash flow from operations, so we are within these edges.

I consider the dividend quite safe because the underlying cause of dividend cuts are often excessive leverage, so any reductions in revenues could lead to liquidity issues to meet the lender's obligations. As its low financial leverage mitigates Seagate's risks, I don´t see dividend cuts risks in the near term. Its worth to mention that the company also has heavily invested in its stock for the last six years, lowering the outstanding diluted shares from 441 million at the end of 2012 to current 287 million, 35% less free float, diminishing the dividend burden hence.

HDD Vs. SSD

It´s evident that SSDs has arrived to disrupt the market, they are newer, vastly faster, much smaller than HDDs and therefore offer manufacturers more flexibility in designing devices. While HDDs until now only provide a considerably cheaper cost.

However, the price of NAND memory (the primary type of flash memory used within SSD memory chips) has fallen considerably over the last year and is projected to continue doing so, making SSDs available to a broader range of consumers.

So long as Seagate can keep increasing capacity fast enough then they will retain a cost/GB advantage over SSDs, but in the chart below we see a dramatic decline in SSD prices in recent years, and HDD prices can´t keep coming down forever, so there will be a time when this gap closes, and these lines come together.

How does Seagate handle this SSD business challenge?

The industry was aware that the traditional PMR technology (Perpendicular Magnetic Recording) used in HDD´s manufacture had reached the available limit in terabytes per inch (areal density). So it was required to develop a new recording system which enables hard drives to keep competitive areal density and capacity growth relative to NAND, maintaining its advantages in cost per TB and total cost of ownership (NYSE:TCO).

Here appears the HAMR technology (Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording), with which Seagate claims it will be capable of build HDDs up to 20TB by 2020 and 40TB or higher by 2023; they also envision the future combination of HAMR with BPMR (Bit Patterned Media Recording) technology, to improve further areal density growth.

On the SSD front, they are also showing innovative strength, and so, four of its six brand new flagship drives are SSD products, aimed at the gaming market with FireCuda® 510 and BarraCuda® 510, at the NAS market with IronWolf® 110, and at the external storage market with LaCie Mobile SSD line products. Also, in June 2018 it completed the $1.27 billion investment in Bain Capital Private acquisition of Toshiba Memory Corporation, so Seagate should be benefited from the long-term access to NAND supply at favorable costs from TMC.

So it´s not like they can´t make SSD drives nor Seagate has become Kodak-like company selling out-of-date products. Its more like Seagate didn´t give up its expertise and leadership in hard drives, and instead of leaping on SSDs technology, it has taken a more conservative path expanding this technology to high standards as we have seen with latest SSD products, but restraining the volumes until prices are appealing enough to ramp up the production. In this regard in the last September earnings call, the management commented on the following:

Turning to the NAND market, as pricing headwinds and oversupply dynamics persist, we remain committed to our strategic approach to grow our participation in the silicon market and address our customers' storage needs without the overhang from capital requirements and significant cyclical market exposure.

Risks

The most significant risk for Seagate´s business is its revenue concentration; thus an accelerated decrease in demand for HDD could be very disruptive for its business. There already are some SSD drives that couple with its intrinsic high-performance, it also reaches large capacities up to 100TB like the Nimbus100TB / 50TB ExaDrive DC series or Toshiba PM5 with 30.72TB, but the roaring question is when will this high capacity SSDs prices become genuinely competitive?

According to Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers on the Open Compute Project summit, last year:

Seagate believes it can maintain a 10x $/GB gap between HDDs and SSDs through the leverage of next-generation technologies such as HAMR to drive to 2Tbpsi areal density (supporting 20TB HDDs) and ultimately 10Tbpsi (100TB HDDs), supporting a forecasted nine-year areal density CAGR of +30%."

For now, while we forecast Seagate's revenue growth will be restrained by declining HDDs unit sales as a result of the competitive displacement by SSD, the storage products most exposed to these challenges have shrunk significantly, as it pivoted away from the low-capacity HDDs. The product mix shift toward higher value nearline HDDs, joined with the significant cost restructuring undertaken over the last three years support our standpoint.

Market growth perspective

In an IDC’s report, Data Age 2025, sponsored by Seagate, it predicts worldwide data creation will grow from 36ZB (zettabytes) in 2018 to 163ZB by 2025. It´s expected that 59% of the data will still be on hard drives, but what is more revealing is that 30% of data is forecasted to be "real-time" in 2025, and in this field is where SSD boasts its most notable edge. Seagate´s management is well aware of this trend so, in September earnings call it was commented that:

In the September quarter, we (...) began qualifying and shipping selected products with TMC NAND. Along with the rest of the market, we have increased caution over the near-term pricing environment, and we are taking some defensive measures, but we believe in our opportunities to grow this area of our business over time.

Valuation

The management believes that we are through short-lived demand headwinds, a digestion period in cloud service and enterprise customers, plus some issues for some small end customers like parts shortages and liquidity concerns. However, they remained optimistic with the expectation that exabyte growth will resume in the second half of the year. Sure this downturn will test its sustained operational performance and the resilience of the company through fluctuations in demand.

On a PER basis, Seagate is trading at roughly 8x earnings or 9.6x if we take the average EPS estimate of $4.76 for 2020, somewhat above its main competitors. Albeit the modest valuation multiple, we think that more diversification in the revenues stream is required to justify multiple expansion. We expect over time a more balanced portfolio between HHDs and SSD product lines.

Running our DCF analysis, we take the following assumptions:

The company is guiding revenues in the March quarter in the range of $2.3 billion plus or minus 5%; that means around -18% YoY decline or -15% sequentially, as is expected nearline demand remains soft. Analysts also expect revenues of $2.3 billion for the June quarter, and an average of $10.34 billion for the 2019 year, -7.5% YoY and $10.09 billion for 2020, -2.4% YoY. We take the lower end of the 29%-33% gross margin range noted by the company. They aimed at 13%-15% operating expenses, so we choose the higher end. Regarding capital expenditures, they target a long-term range of 6% to 8% of revenue, historically it was lower, so we accept an average of 7%.

We´d hold a conservative approach in our estimates, so we select a range between 2.5% to 3% of terminal growth rate because of the risks commented before. Though we highlight the last years' proper operational execution and gives us confidence in the great prospects of the company, there are specific challenges ahead Seagate will have to address with a solid performance.

We consider any price below the $43 ceiling as a good entry point, and below $40 a very compelling buy for capital appreciation while taking a juicy dividend.

