Crash Protection For Dine Brands Global

An Applebee's, one of DIN's restaurant brands. Photo by Susan D'Alessandro.

A Four-Year High For Dine Brands Global

Shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), operator of the Applebee's and IHOP restaurant chains, spiked to a four-year high on Thursday after the company's earnings beat. Yet some of its gains since the lows of last December appear to have been driven by the broader market rally, as the comparison to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) below suggests.

What if, as Jeremy Schwartz, CFA suggested recently, January's market gains were a bear market rally? If so, when the bear market returns, DIN shares may drop precipitously. If you're long DIN and want to limit your risk in the event that scenario comes to pass, below are two ways you can do so.

Staying Long DIN While Limiting Your Downside Risk

As a reminder to new readers: the point of hedging is to limit your risk when you are bullish but are concerned your thesis may be wrong, or the market may move against you. If you're bearish on DIN, you shouldn't own it. With that said, for these examples, I have assumed you own 500 shares of DIN and are willing to tolerate a decline of up to 18% over the next six months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 500 shares of DIN against a greater-than-18% decline by late September.

The cost of this protection was $3,800, or 7.64% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some point between the bid and ask prices).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 10%, this was the optimal collar to give you the same level of protection as the previous hedge over the same time frame.

There are a couple of differences with this hedge that you may have noticed. The first one is that, after an iterative process, taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $2,200, or 4.42% of position value (again, calculated at the ask). But that cost was more than offset by the income generated by selling the call leg, which was $3,200, or 6.43% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So, the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,000 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

There's an interesting trade-off between these two hedges, so the one you would prefer here will depend in part on your estimate of how well you think DIN might do between now and September. If you think it only has modest gain potential from here, the second hedge would be more attractive to you; on the other hand, if you think the sky's the limit for DIN over the next several months, you'd be more inclined to select the first hedge. Bear in mind, though, that although your upside is capped at 10% on the second hedge, that doesn't include the hedging cost, which, in this case, is negative. So, your actual possible upside there, taking into account the negative hedging cost, would be 10% - (-2%) = 10% + 2% = 12%. In either case, your downside will be strictly limited if the tide goes out between now and September.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.