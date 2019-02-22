Eni: Fourth Quarter Results Show Growth Story Continuing

Eni managed to replace all of the oil and gas that it pulled out of the ground during the year, which is nice to see.

Eni continued to see its growth story play out in the fourth quarter of 2018 as it saw its production level set a new level for the full year.

On Friday, February 15, 2019, Italian oil and gas giant Eni S.p.A. (E) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. On the surface, these results were relatively solid as the headline numbers saw the company increasing its top line revenues by 14.2% year over year. The market also seemed pleased with these results as it pushed the stock up following the release of these results. In actuality, a closer look at the earnings report does indeed show that Eni delivered very solid performance during the quarter and indeed the full year 2018. Thus, what we are seeing here is the growth story that I have been presenting for quite some time playing out.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Eni's fourth quarter 2018 earnings report:

Eni reported total sales of €20.044 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 14.24% increase over the €17.545 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The company had an operating profit of €1.514 billion. This compares very unfavorably to the €4.340 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Eni had an average production of 1.872 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares to 1.892 million boe/day that the company averaged in the same quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating cash flow of €4.329 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 31.86% increase over the €3.283 billion that Eni reported in the year-ago quarter.

Eni reported a net profit of €400 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the €2.047 billion that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Eni's revenues grew compared to the prior year quarter. This is something that many other oil companies have also been reporting and is partly caused by oil prices being higher on average during the fourth quarter of 2018 than during the prior year quarter. This remains true even though oil prices declined by almost 40% during the quarter. As we can see here, Eni realized an average price of $61.22 per barrel of oil and $6.11 per thousand cubic feet of gas during the quarter, both of which were higher than a year ago:

Source: Eni S.p.A.

It should be obvious why this would have a positive effect on revenues. After all, higher realized prices mean that the company received more money for each unit of oil or natural gas that it sold.

The increase in revenue that these higher prices would cause was partially offset by a slight decrease in production. At this point, there may be some readers criticizing this statement as one of the things that the financial media noted about these results was the record production that Eni had. This was true when looking at the company's average production over the course of 2018 but on a strictly quarterly basis, Eni had slightly lower production than it did a year ago. This can be seen clearly in the chart above as well. The reason why this would impose downward pressure on revenues should also be obvious as the lower production would give the company less production to sell from which it can derive revenues.

Eni did have a number of growth projects come to fruition this year, a few of which I discussed in previous articles on the company that I posted to this site over the course of the year. These projects included various projects in Egypt, Indonesia, Angola, Congo, and Ghana. The company also continued ramping up some projects that it started in 2017 in some of the same countries. In addition, Eni also benefited from rising production at the enormous Kashagan field in Kazakhstan, which I discussed in my review of Total's (TOT) fourth quarter 2018 results. In most cases, these are projects that Eni has been working on for many years that are just now beginning to pay off.

The projects that drove its growth over the course of 2018 are far from the only growth projects that Eni is currently working. One of the most significant is the Zohr field in Egypt, which I discussed in a recent article on the company. The Zohr project just recently reportedly reached peak production of 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day. However, the company increased its projections of the maximum amount of production that it expects to derive from this field since the time that my original article was published. Eni now expects the field to produce 3.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day at peak production, which increases the growth potential that this project will offer.

Eni sanctioned a total of six projects in 2018 that will drive growth over the next several years, although due to the time needed to actually develop these projects, it is unlikely that we will see any of them impact the company in the near term. These projects include various projects in Area 1 off of the coast of Mexico (targeting a total of 2.1 billion barrels of oil equivalents in place) and the Merakles discovery in Indonesia.

Eni and its joint venture partners also managed to secure long-term agreements for the purchase of the LNG that will be produced by the Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique, which is one of Eni's major long-term growth projects. It also positions the company quite well to be a serious player in the emerging market for liquefied natural gas.

One thing that I always like to do when looking at an energy company's fourth quarter results is have a look at its reserves development. This is a very important thing for an energy company because the business by its nature is an extractive one. An oil and gas company obtains that the products that it sells by literally pulling them out of finite reservoirs in the ground. As these reservoirs contain a finite quantity of resources, the company must continually discover or otherwise obtain new sources of oil and gas or it will ultimately run out of oil and gas to sell.

This is why looking at the company's reserve development is so important since it tells us how successful it was at accomplishing this task. Eni was fairly successful here during the course of 2018 as net additions to proved reserves totaled 673 million barrels of oil equivalents. This was sufficient to replace all of the resources that the company extracted from the ground. This gives the company an organ reserve replacement ratio of 100%.

Source: Eni S.p.A.

While a 100% reserve replacement ratio is sufficient to ensure that the company managed to replace all of the oil and gas that it extracted over the course of the year, this really is the lowest level that we want to see. Ideally, an energy company should be growing its reserves, as Norwegian peer Equinor (EQNR) did. This serves two purposes. First, by growing its reserves, a company establishes a buffer that can help it make up for a year of poor exploration results. Perhaps more importantly though, it expands the base of resources that the company can develop in order to drive its growth. Thus, while the company's exploration performance was certainly adequate, a better result would have been nice.

In conclusion, Eni continues its strong project execution that leads to long-term growth. The company managed to set a new production record in 2018, although its performance in this area during the fourth quarter was slightly worse than last year. In addition, Eni still has a large portfolio of projects meant to stimulate further growth over the coming years. Overall, there is a lot for investors to be happy about here.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.