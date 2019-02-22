Avoid This Triple Leveraged Oil ETF

It will likely take a long time for inventories to normalize and backwardation to enter the market once again.

Roll yield is negative when the market is in contango, and the market has been in contango for a long time.

If you were just to look at returns over the last month, investors in the ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (OILU) have absolutely crushed it, with holdings appreciating by over 20%. While this return is admirable, observers should keep in mind the long-term trend in the ETF. Over the last year, shares have fallen by over 50%. If you were unfortunate enough to have bought during the peak run-up late last year, your holdings have fallen by over 70%.

While these losses are painful and the recent gains may seem like a turning point, in this article I will argue that I believe further price declines are in the cards. When it comes to OILU, there are a few key technical variables which really do not favor holding the stock for any lengthy period of the time.

To explore these variables, we need to first dig into the construction of the ETF. OILU is an ETF which seeks to track a 3x daily return of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. As you can see from the methodology of this index, roll yield is a really big deal. But what is roll yield and how does it impact OILU?

Put simply, roll yield is the idea that in a forward curve, as time approaches expiry, contracts in the back months will approach contracts in the front month. This relationship of converging spot prices has powerful ramifications depending on the current structure of the market. When the market is in contango (front months below further months out), contracts in later months will tend to slide or fall towards the front month price.

The Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex follows a process where only some of the month is exposed to a single futures contract, but for the remainder of the month, it is rolling contracts. When this roll happens, the index holds futures in two separate months. Given the general tendency of futures markets, this means that while positions are held in a contango market, a certain percentage of the portfolio of futures holdings will likely be falling towards the spot price. This decrease in value will add a drag to the return of the instrument. When you add in the three times leverage associated with OILU, you are in for a recipe of hurt in contango markets.

Let's look at the data to prove this point. OILU started trading in March of 2017. Since then, the market has been in contango for 61% of all weeks. In the chart below, I have simplified the data so that the red bars represent contango and the green bars represent backwardation. The blue line is the share price of OILU since inception.

As you can see, the prolonged periods of contango (Mar'17-Oct'17 and Oct'18-present) have been marked by either flat prices or decreasing prices. This shows the weight which contango can apply towards the price of instruments which seek to give stock-like features to futures markets caught in it.

The relationship becomes a little more profound when you look at the actual returns of OILU vs. the returns of the flat price of WTI. Here is the value of $1 invested in a barrel of WTI versus OILU, which many investors assume gives a 3 times daily return of the price of oil.

The picture is pretty clear - during times of contango OILU underperforms the very commodity for which it's supposed to give a three times daily return. During periods of backwardation, OILU is a strong investment.

Stepping aside from the issue of contango for a second, we should briefly mention the danger of holding an instrument which seeks to provide a leveraged daily return of something else. If you're unfamiliar with it, the math behind these instruments is destructive to long-term preservation of wealth. During periods of volatility, leveraged instruments are crushed due to the math of compounding returns.

Here's an example. Let's say that you're holding an instrument that increases and decreases in value by 1% on alternating days. In other words, yesterday it went up 1% and today it fell 1%. And so on. Now, let's assume there is an instrument which perfectly tracks these daily returns but multiplies them by three. Here is a chart of the value of $1 invested in each of these instruments for a number of days.

The math is very straightforward. If something falls 1%, the next day, it will need to increase by more than 1% to recover what was lost. Put a series of alternating daily percent returns in an instrument which trades sideways for a while and you'll almost certainly see something which follows 3 times the return underperform substantially.

We've talked about how contango kills investments like OILU. We've talked about how leverage can crush the long-term holdings of instruments. Now let's briefly touch on oil market fundamentals.

When it comes to contango, it's a market condition that is surprisingly predictable. Taking a step back, we can conceptualize contango as a situation in which the market has more supply than demand in current months versus what is priced in later months. When this relationship is present, the market incentivizes storage and barrels are put into tank. At a very simple level, we can clearly see this relationship of supply and demand through the difference between the current crude inventory level and its seasonally-adjusted five-year average.

This chart shows the difference between crude inventories and its five-year average. When it is increasing in value, it means that stocks are increasing versus historic levels for that time of year. When it is decreasing, stocks are drawing down versus historic levels. When the market structure is negative, the market is in contango. When it is positive, the market is in backwardation. As you can see in the chart above, we are in a period in which inventories are strong and continue to grow. This growth has led to a reversal of the backwardation seen in mid-to-late 2018 and we are currently at a fairly strong level of contango.

As we have previously established, when the market is in contango, OILU suffers. The market is generally in contango when crude inventories are higher than their five-year average. The chart below shows the last nine years of this relationship.

Since the shale revolution began in earnest, production has risen strongly in the United States. This heightened production has led to burgeoning crude supply which has resulted in the market trading in contango in 80% of all months since this situation began. Honestly, there is little to nothing on the cards for the foreseeable future which can fix the supply situation in the United States as I've argued before.

For holders of OILU, the picture is clear - sell or sell short until crude supply moves towards its five-year average once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.