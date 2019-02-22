Pullback Creates Opportunity: 10% Yield And Upside From Macquarie Infrastructure

The recovery potential of the common units is huge for an income vehicle as is the distribution growth potential.

Management plans to sell another $600 million of assets to raise still more cash. Maturing convertible bonds will be paid in July.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) reported some significant sales this year. Those sales can confuse the market somewhat as the remaining divisions usually do not carry the total operating load as the divisions sold. That is especially true when there are significant sales leading to a large buildup of cash.

Source: Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 10-K, February 21, 2019

As shown above, cash increased far more than the normal change in the latest fiscal year. Management reported that they expect to generate enough cash to fund two years' worth of growth projects. The statement above shows that this management is well on their way. However, until all the cash generated (and there are more sales to come) has been reinvested properly in either growth or revenue enhancement projects, the year-to-year comparisons could be a little misleading.

Source: Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 10-K, February 21, 2019

Not only is there an already large cash balance, but the current assets held for sale amount also would indicate that the cash balance will be increasing a lot more in the future. There is also about a $300K buildup of liabilities associated with the sale. Even so, it would be a safe bet that this company will have a $1 billion cushion until the cash is properly reinvested. MIC will be a financial rock for some time to come. That cash balance will make a whole lot of lenders and shareholders happy.

Growth Anyone?

Those investors focused on growth need to be a little patient. MIC currently has a market cap of under $4 billion. Therefore, that cash represents at least 25% of the market value of the company. That is a large percentage to reinvest. So, it will take a little time for the key ratios to clear up. However, this management has had and continues to have an excellent record of accomplishment. Therefore, the risk of a major malfunction during the reinvestment process is probably low.

Management has already stated that they have a combination of growth and maintenance projects available for the cash in the 2019 fiscal year. That lowers any reinvestment risk further because management will be reinvesting in businesses that they know the best and have a decent track record.

Leverage and The Distribution

Source: Macquarie Infrastructure Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Press Release February 21, 2019

Surprisingly, management has major sales in the works. Yet, EBITDA and distributable cash flow will grow enough to cover the distribution. Not too many managements with a projected cash balance of $1 billion in the fiscal year worry much about distribution coverage.

That distribution coverage of at least 120% speaks to the underlying profitability of the remaining operations. Those operations are definitely above average profitability and this management clearly knows what it is doing. This is the kind of performance that should earn the trust of shareholders and the market.

Just in case there is a hiccup to make the market worry, the leverage forecast could miss by a mile and still be satisfactory. Management would simply work to pay down excess debt and then go back to growing and raising the distribution. However, with a projected $1 billion in cash available that would be some hiccup.

Guidance

International Matex-Tank Terminals is expected to rake in another $39 million in proceeds related to the termination of an agreement with the owner of a refinery at IMTT’s terminal in St. Rose, LA. . The bulging cash balance ensures that capital expenditures should top the high end of the $300 million guidance. A couple of small "bolt-on" acquisitions are an excellent possibility. The combination of low leverage and a lot of cash make for far more possibilities than can fit in the guidance section of the management communication. In fact, there is an outside chance that MIC could be an acquisition candidate or the target of vulture investors that immediately want to maximize shareholder value until that cash is reinvested. Sometimes someone always finds a way to agitate despite built-in protections against such measures.

Investors should also note that about $350 million of convertible notes will be paid with some of this cash in July 2019. In the meantime, management claims to be able to self-fund capital projects for about two years. If enough of those projects have above-average profitability, that self-funding with this cash hoard could last longer.

The storage business should turn around in the second half. Those investors following Buckeye Partners (BPL) know that management stated about the same thing in the latest conference call. The forecast on the storage business has been about the same. Nonetheless, this company is extremely well prepared for a delay in that recovery.

Risks

Whenever a company has about a quarter or more of its assets in cash, there are very few risks for shareholders to worry about. This management appears to be reinvesting the cash in continuing business that it has run and knows well. That minimizes the risk of a poor reinvestment outcome.

A recession could really affect the storage business. But it would have to be a sustained and enduring recession or a depression.

The only real risk would be that management loses the very publicly displayed discipline and focus and goes on some wild binge that would cost shareholders terribly. However, so far, management appears to have a very low-risk strategy for that cash.

Advice

The market trashed the stock yesterday for a really no-good reason. Any material sale will bring about some uncertainty. However, the performance of the remaining divisions thoroughly demonstrates that this management has earned the trust of the market and the shareholders. This management should be allowed to carry out its strategy without the market having a heart attack.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website February 21, 2019

Clearly, this stock went into the oversold territory by a mile. The only excuse for the behavior shown above is an old bull market where momentum has become the focus because few fear a downturn in the market.

Management has already foretasted that the dividend coverage will be above 120% coverage for the coming fiscal year. The distribution is absolutely ("take it to the bank") secure unless management changes the current strategy (highly unlikely). There are a projected billion reasons why. The reinvestment of that cash hoard is really the key to future distribution growth. The recovery of the storage business will add further impetus to distribution increases.

In many ways, several of the remaining businesses are at cyclical bottoms. The recovery of those businesses combined with the investment of the cash balance could result in some rather dramatic future comparisons. Some add-on projects are incredibly profitable. Because of that, the projected distributable cash flow in three years has an extremely wide range. At that point, distribution coverage could range from 50% to more than 100% of the current distribution.

Therefore, there is a wide potential range for MIC. However, an appreciation of 50% over the next three years from the current price appears to be an absolute minimum assumption. The appreciation will probably be a lot more. Investors should expect that yield to return to about 6% or so as the market begins to realize that the worst fears were absolutely baseless. This pullback is unjustified opening the door for a unique buying opportunity. We are recommending that income investors buy the dip while the stock still yields +10%. MIC is part of our "Model Portfolio", and it is a Strong Buy at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIC, BPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.