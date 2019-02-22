Broadcom Vs. Skyworks: Momentum Vs. Growth

AVGO is generally the safer investment for its diversification, but SWKS is safer in terms of its future earnings growth and dividend safety.

This article is in response to a request. A subscriber asked about which of these two similar semiconductor stocks I would prefer: Broadcom (AVGO) or Skyworks Solutions (SWKS). Both run similar businesses and are large suppliers for Apple (AAPL).

Sentiment

Let's look at this more in-depth. I would like to start with insider confidence, as insiders tend to have more information on the future of their companies. Insider buying gives a statistically significant prediction of excess returns in a stock; insider selling does not but can predict tops - if insiders are selling, they are not always doing so before a predicted fall but are often just taking profit when they feel a stock has little room to continue running.

AVGO's insider buying to selling ratio has remained flat over the past year, at roughly two sales for every buy. SWKS previously had a 1:3 buy-to-sell ratio, but in the past quarter, we see no buying and only a handful of sales; insider transactions have all but died down for SWKS. Still, AVGO's insider transaction history shows slightly more confidence.

I wondered if investors in these two stocks showed a similar trend. To investigate, I ran my cognitive dissonance algorithm on these stocks, looking for excess gains or losses after novel information (e.g., news, earnings reports, investors events) hit the market. Both stocks showed normal reactions for neutral news and excess gains for positive news.

The key difference was in negative news. AVGO showed losses less than expected, while SWKS showed losses slightly more (but not statistically significantly so) than expected. Thus, we can say that the sentiment of investors roughly matches that of the insiders for these two stocks; AVGO investors are slightly more confident in their pick than are SWKS investors.

Fundamentals

Let's now turn to fundamental metrics. Ian Kaplan's research on value factors showed that using traditional fundamental metrics to add or drop stocks from a portfolio failed to produce a portfolio that could outperform the market. The one exception was EBITDA/EV, which can be thought of as a company's ability to earn, standardized by the cost of purchasing the company. Theoretically, large EBITDA/EV values imply that a stock is underpriced relative to its ability to produce profits; the stock should thus rise to close the discrepancy.

EBITDA divided by EV is a reliable predictor of long-term stock price returns. The important part is not the point value but the momentum factor, or its changes - trends - over time. A rising EBITDA/EV implies both earnings momentum and a mispricing (underpriced). We will plot this metric over the stock charts to see whether the EBITDA/EV trends are predicting farther increases or pullbacks.

AVGO's EBITDA/EV is rather crazy. Currently, it is rising at a pace of 50% per year, which implies good things for the stock. Nevertheless, EBITDA/EV does not seem to be a reliable predictor for the future of the stock price.

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

For SWKS, the EBITDA/EV trend is more reliable in predicting the stock. We can see a spike and plateau that coincide with a spike and plateau. The correlation with the stock price seems strong. We are also near all-time highs in this metric, although growth in EBITDA/EV tends to fall every few years, possibly indicating business cycles. Unlike with AVGO, SWKS has pulled back, creating a larger discrepancy between EBITDA/EV and the stock price.

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

By other fundamental metrics, SWKS looks a bit safer. The company has no debt. Compare this to AVGO's increasing debt, which is 65% of its net worth (AVGO on the left):