TimkenSteel: Traders Are Playing A Dangerous Game

Even though the company is positive going into 2019, I think traders should stay away as leading economic indicators could spoil the party over the next few months.

TimkenSteel (TMST) is by far the smallest steel company on my radar. The Canton OH based steel producer has a market cap of slightly more than half a billion dollars and is mainly focused on the domestic steel operations. Timken just released its fourth quarter earnings which caused the stock to soar by double digits. This uptrend will only last if economic accelerates over the next few months. All other options make buying at these prices a very risky trade.

Source: PR Newswire

Earnings Matter

TimkenSteel is highly dependent on economic growth as I will show you in this article. That's why it is so important that the company delivers positive results after a very strong business year in 2018 which was generally speaking a good environment for companies to grow their top and bottom lines. That said, fourth quarter adjusted EPS came in at $0.05 which is $0.11 higher than analysts had expected. The company beat earnings for the second time in a row and was able to turn a $0.13 loss in Q4 of 2017 into a small profit in the last quarter of 2018.

Source: Estimize

This EPS surge was supported by strong sales growth. Total sales reached $406,40 million which is slightly above expectations of $393.02 million. It is also 19% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. Back then, sales growth was up 59% after the company started to accelerate its sales in 2017.

Overall, we see that the company has done a good job improving its sales over the past 3 years when sales hit rock bottom in Q1 of 2016. Note how well sales are following the growth slowing trend of 2015/2016 and the growth acceleration trend that occurred in both 2017 and 2018. Unfortunately, net income and margins have not done so well, which is one of the reasons why the stock has not been the best long-term bet for investors.

Anyhow, let's continue by looking at a few indicators that not only tell us something about TimkenSteel but also about the economy as a whole. Fourth quarter shipments totaled 294,500 tons which exceeded the company's guidance. This number is also 3% higher compared to one year ago. The surge was mainly supported by strong energy shipments and a smooth operational execution.

Not only shipments did well, the company benefited from a strong price mix on top of strong volume. A $10 million EBIT loss in Q4 of 2017 was turned into a $9 million EBIT profit in Q4 of 2018. A $28 million surge of price/mix/volume more than outperformed higher manufacturing costs and negative effects from LIFO.

Source: TimkenSteel Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

However, that's not the main point of this article. My main focus is on the outlook which is quite good. The company is not expected to see weakness in any of its markets in the current business year. Stable production levels across the board are expected to prevail which should give the company a chance to further improve its financials. For the first half, the company expects EBITDA to be between $20 and $30 million. It would be wonderful news if the company would indeed be able to pull this off.

Source: TimkenSteel Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

I would also like to see a continuation of the current free cash flow improvement. Free cash flow has gone from -$21.6 million to $24.6 million between Q1 and Q4 of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA has been above $20 million in every single quarter of 2018.

In other words, the company has used strong economic sentiment in 2018 to deliver strong financial results. And that's exactly why traders should be cautious. The high correlation with leading economic indicators could turn into a problem given that economic growth is weakening as you can see in the graph below. The ISM manufacturing along with regional manufacturing surveys has peaked in 2018 at multi-year highs. This is why 2018 was a strong financial year for Timken. Unfortunately, it also means that the first half of 2019 could be tough.

The graph below directly compared TimkenSteel's stock price to the ISM manufacturing index. What we see is that steady growth is not even enough to get the stock price up. What the stock needs is a growth acceleration trend. Everything else won't do the job unfortunately. That's also why it is a very dangerous move to start buying the stock after earnings. The only thing that will continue this rally is bottoming/accelerating economic growth. And at this point, I am not willing to take that bet as I also discussed in this article.

All things considered, I am quite convinced that TimkenSteel is not the right place to be. Even if you are bullish on stocks, one should consider buying an industrial company that is a bit less cyclical. Even the cheap valuation of just 12 times next year's earnings only gets interesting if we get some signs that the economy is about to bottom.

At that point, it does make sense to buy on dips. In other words, we are going to find out if this post-earnings stock price move is for real.

And as always, I will closely monitor the economic situation and stocks like TimkenSteel.

Stay tuned!

