Swedbank - A Valuation Opportunity

This drop represents the first true investment opportunity in Swedbank for a long time, and at a potential 8.5% yield for the year.

Seen in relation to its position, market share and the concerns put in relation to other banks such as Danske Bank, the charges/concerns are minor.

Swedish banking giant Swedbank is currently down 20% in the span of 2 days due to whitewashing/money laundering concerns.

Swedbank - Invest, put it on your watchlist and buy more when/if it drops further.

Over the last 48 hours, the Swedish television show "Uppdrag Granskning" has revealed potential trouble in one of Sweden's largest financial institutions, Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF). While the material is still unclear, and things are still being investigated, what is clear is that Swedbank is facing potential transactions of (currently) 40 billion SEK (~$4B) that fall under the category of suspected money-laundering. While no official charges have of yet been charged, it is likely that the bank will face scrutiny from Swedish and international regulators similar to when the scandal involving 2000 billion SEK (~$200B) in money laundering through Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) became public. The Danish counterpart has lost over half it's stock value since the scandal broke.

I believe this represents the opportunity to initiate a position in one of Sweden's central banking institutions, and to extend this position when/if it falls further.

As a dividend investor, I'm about three things that have made me financially independent and FIRE-capable.

Buying good dividend-paying companies at good (low valuation) prices.

Buying more of the same good companies at lower or at least fair price points.

Never sell a stock.

I invest in a multitude of nations, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, France, UK, Canada, USA, and others, being that I am a Swedish national. This gives my portfolio a great deal of diversity (some would argue too much), and the companies I look at and articles I write may cover companies most in North America know very little about.

Some of the inspiration for my portfolio comes from the Government Pension fund of Norway, with regards to company and country diversity when it comes to stocks. I have no "maximum number of companies", and I don't mind having very small positions next to positions of tens of thousands of dollars. Much of my investment style are things I'm trying to learn from people like Chuck Carnevale and like-minded investors, some here on SeekingAlpha.

I want to emphasize that my personal prerequisites may differ from your own. I reached what I consider to be financial independence (my average monthly dividends are higher than my average monthly expenses) in 2018. I currently invest in two ways. My private investment account, holding 98% of my total stocks as well as a savings account for uninvested cash, and a corporate investment account where I invest surplus capital leftover from my Swedish limited company after corporate costs and these investments due to tax reasons.

This may or may not influence my investment decisions and the risk I'm willing to take on. I still work, but I run my own consulting business and work 'as I want'. Consider my advice with this in mind, and make your own investment decisions.

That being said, let's get going.

Swedbank - part of Sweden

Swedbank, together with Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) and Handelsbanken(OTCPK:SVNLF) are some of Sweden's largest banks, with Swedbank arguably being the largest and largest market share amongst the "common man".

"In Sweden, Swedbank, Handelsbanken, Nordea and SEB accounted for about 70 percent of deposits and lending in 2016. Swedbank is biggest in retail banking and has a leading position in lending to private customers (23 percent), deposits from private customers (21 percent) and fund management (21 percent). In the Swedish corporate market, the bank’s share was 18 percent for lending and 20 percent for deposits at the end of 2016."

(Source: Swedbank)

Additionally, Swedbank's payment solutions and financial systems are integrally linked to most institutions, state organizations, municipalities, and public sectors. This is something I know personally, because it's my job to work within these organizations, and I work on a level where have a bird's eye view. Using Swedbank is simply very practical for us, and for a competitor to offer us similar services, they'd first have to overcome Swedbank's substantial market penetration.

Despite smaller banks entering the market, Swedbank's market share has actually increased even further since 2014. Swedbank is owned mostly by larger financial institutions, and it also has a large portion (4.4%) owned by the Swedish pension fund, AMF.

So what's happened?

48 hours ago, news broke that a public Swedish television show, known for exposing errors, criminal activities, misconduct, and scandals in Sweden are releasing a 2-part series on suspected money laundering involving $4 B and Swedbank.

These allegations are related to the Baltic region scandal involving the Danske Bank money laundering which broke about a year ago, though Danske Bank was much more heavily involved.

The allegations, which are currently only suspicions (though treated as fact by the public and media here) involve obvious transactions to well-known front-men, firms that Swedbank said did not exist, customers with relations to Russia/Azerbaijan and transactions to addresses with over 150 customers sharing the same address (a small location housing only a small law-firm). Many, over 1000 customers, have been found to also have been customers in the Danske Bank scandal.

So it's safe to say that these allegations have truth to them. Yes, I believe Swedbank was involved in money-laundering, much like Danske Bank, and yes, I believe they've known about this at least since the Danske Bank scandal broke. I believe it naive to think that "only" one bank would have been involved in a scandal of this magnitude, and while Swedbank seems to have handled considerably smaller amounts of money, the fact is that it's looking likely that they broke the law.

And what's the result?

Sweden is a country with a large portion of our population owning stocks. It's not uncommon for the average Joe to own a sizeable portfolio of company stocks - usually national stocks, like Ericsson, Swedbank, our Grocery companies and the like. It's part of our culture.

As of right now, negative sentiment is sawing away at Swedbank's stock price like the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Investment funds and private stockholders are dumping shares in an overreaction to an alleged (or not so alleged) bank scandal, perpetrated by a bank that many argue would not have survived the 2008-2009 depression without government/shareholder intervention.

(Source: Nordnet)

Above we see the reaction following the news break. The stock is currently at a 3-year low. Even many capable value investors are fleeing the bank stock in what I believe to be an overreaction. I personally am LONG Swedbank at a 6% portfolio share, but I purchased a small position at 164 and intend to continue purchasing as it/if it continues falling.

I do believe it will continue falling for several reasons.

Sentiment from your average customer is likely to be and already is acidic. They care little for value investing but see themselves as betrayed regardless of the size of transgression and potential results.

This marks a breach in ethics that many funds can't tolerate, hence they will dump (and are dumping) shares.

No actual consequences, results or concrete allegations have of yet been posted. The Swedish finance inspection, together with their Estonian counterpart, will open an investigation and look into these allegations (news broke 21st of February). Once the results are published, the stock price is likely to be hammered down further.

There are many more reasons that could be and will be discussed in other Swedish news outlets and media in general. This marks the latest in a long row of banking scandals concerning the years up to 2015.

And the sentiment is unlikely to be kind.

And this, of course, means a potential opportunity to the conscious value-investor

Swedbank is one of Swedens largest banking institutions with a huge bite of the market share, well-covered and generous dividend policy, and excellent market penetration in both consumer and corporate financial services. In 2018, Swedbank had RoE of 16.1% and achieved excellent growth for both quarter and year.

(Source: Swedbank FY presentation 2018)

We're looking at stable margins, a continued mortgage loan volume growth (there's an extreme home crisis in Sweden, with a nationwide lack of housing - half a million houses/apartments in west Sweden alone are needed until 2024. Currently, they are building 50 000.)

Swedbank also has excellent capitalization, fulfilling and exceeding requirements set in CET1.

(Source: Swedbank FY presentation 2018)

In addition, Swedbank's risk exposure as far as existing loans go pursue a low-risk strategy that since the banking crisis has produced a strong portfolio resistant to potential market downturns and changed conditions.

(Source: Swedbank FY presentation 2018)

So, we have a bank in a country with 9 million people where every third person walking into a bank or logging into their bank account do so at a Swedbank office. Swedbank has also been successful in capturing the influx of people arriving in Sweden from Europe, the middle east and Asia. Many of the people coming to Sweden see Swedbank as a hassle-free alternative compared to the admittedly more complicated options such as Danske Bank, SEB, Handelsbanken, etc. This bank has gone from being one of the worst-managed banks during the banking crisis (Handelsbanken is often cited as being amazing in this regard, and they truly are) to what I judge to be a very stable institution in its own right.

(Source: Swedbank FY presentation 2018)

Money-laundering.

Now, the evident exception to this seems to be Baltic money-laundering activities that took place between the years of 2007 and 2015 and are now coming home to roost. Management specifically denied any such activities and probably hoped that their transgressions wouldn't come to light.

No such hope, however. It seems that a not inconsiderable portion of Swedbank's financial activity involves criminal or at the very least questionable transactions that according to the banks own safety routines, should have been flagged, investigated and reported/stopped.

The investigative colonoscopy that was aimed at Danske Bank will now also be aimed at Swedbank, with an external investigator reviewing evidence and data gathered by Uppdrag Granskning and Swedish public investigative media.

The stock will face selling pressure, the bank will likely be fined in proportion to their transgression, and previous worry-free international investors who have previously invested in Swedbank will be far more cautious - as they already reportedly are.

(Source: Foreign investors are selling Swedbank)

An investment in Swedbank

As a value-oriented dividend investor, I find these incidents interesting. While I don't particularly welcome a 25% drop I one of my largest positions, it grants me the opportunity to increase a position at a comparatively cheap price point. Swedbank has not been valued at this level for almost 3 years, and I strongly believe we are not seeing the bottom insofar as stock price will go.

Judging by the drop in price, most investors seem to have sold off large chunks of Swedbank before any kind of concrete evidence, official charges or allegations were actually filed. This, to me, represents involving emotions in financial decisions, which is something I try to avoid. As the stock price penetrated the 165 barrier this morning and my target price was reached, I increased my position according to my portfolio strategy and intend to continue doing so as it drops further.

I find no reason why this scandal or any consequences thereof should influence Swedbanks position, market share, profitability or any of the things that make Swedbank a solid long-term, potential dividend investment. Even if the reported money laundering of $4B turns out to be $8B, or $12B, nothing changes the following

Swedbank is Sweden's most cost-efficient and profitable banking institution.

Swedbank runs Swedbank Robur, one of Sweden's largest funds, with a managed capital of 851 billion SEK. It's a golden egg that gives income to both corporations and private customers, and it's one of Sweden's most-used fund options.

Sweden has 8.1 million debit/credit cards in circulation. Roughly translated, that means that 80%+ of Sweden population hold's a Swedbank credit/debit card. That includes me. My neighbor. Most Everyone I know.

Will Swedbank face criminal charges?

I'm 99% convinced.

Will Swedbank face a substantial fine following the conclusion of these charges?

Probably.

Is Swedbank guilty of money laundering in the Baltics?

Oh yeah - I'd wager a great deal that they are, and they've known it for years.

Will Swedbank go illiquid or bankrupt because of this, or be negatively permanently affected in any way?

That's a 'no'.

To summarize

One of Sweden's primary banking institutions faces serious charges of money-laundering and related types of criminal misconduct. Because of this, the stock price is falling, and will likely fall further.

Given this situation, I believe now is an excellent time for a value-oriented dividend investor to take advantage of the situation and initiate a position, and continue increasing said position if and when the share drops further.

A stock price of 157 SEK would mean a 9% yield.

A stock price of 140 would mean a 10% yield.

The dividend is, as things stand, well-covered. The bank has substantial financial assets and safeties. Even a fine, which when levied would require the bank to cut their generous dividend would, at this price, be little more than an annoyance to me.

My recommendation, if you find this piece to be of interest, is to seriously look further into Swedbank and consider investing at this price point and/or invest as it falls further.

Nothing that has come to light in the last 48 hours justifies this reaction - and nothing that can conceivably come to light in an investigation, given the revealed allegations, will justify the coming sentiment towards this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, SVNLF, NRBAY, DNSKF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.