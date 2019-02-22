Energy Transfer Can Raise Its Dividend, A Lot

2018 was a transformative year for Energy Transfer (ET) and the company’s shareholders. Among other things, the business completed, in October of last year, its merger with Energy Transfer. At the time, I suspected that the results of the merger would be positive, but the fact of the matter is that it’s difficult to tell, when a merger is completed at some point not at the end of a year, the full impact that the transaction will have on the business and the return prospects of the company.

With 2019 now underway though, and management having provided detailed results for the fourth quarter of Energy Transfer’s 2018 fiscal year, as well as limited guidance for its 2019 fiscal year, we have our first glimpse into what the future of the business might look like. The end result: We are left with a large energy play that looks like a compelling investment opportunity for investors who want nice upside but limited risk.

2019 is going to be a great year

According to the management team at Energy Transfer, 2018 was a blockbuster year, with EBITDA generated by the firm of $9.51 billion. While this is great, the completion of the merger, combined with continued growth of the firm that has been driven by growth capex, is expected to generate EBITDA this year of between $10.6 billion and $10.8 billion, with a midpoint (that I’ll be using for the rest of this piece) of $10.7 billion. This is an objectively large amount of money and when you really put it in perspective, it points to a business that looks to be trading at a nice multiple.

Although detailed 2018 figures have not been provided at this time, a good estimate for Energy Transfer’s debt (both long term and short term) should be about $45.79 billion. Strip from this the $6.75 billion in cash and cash equivalents the firm has on hand, and add in its market cap as of the time of this writing of $40.60 billion, and we arrive at an EV (enterprise value) for Energy Transfer of $79.64 billion. This all will translate then to an EV/EBITDA multiple today of just 7.44. It is worth mentioning that while the company’s leverage ratio (as defined by net debt/EBITDA) of 3.65 is elevated, it’s not so high, especially relative to cash flows, that it warrants such a low EV/EBITDA multiple. Another way to express the firm’s leverage situation is to look at it through the lens of debt/equity, which is quite reasonable at 1.48.

Assuming management’s own guidance for EBITDA is accurate, we can come to some interesting conclusions regarding the firm’s other cash flow metrics. Last year, for instance, with EBITDA of $9.51 billion, Energy Transfer’s DCF (distributable cash flow) totaled just shy of $5.40 billion, an increase over the $4.12 billion seen in 2017. As you can see in the image below, there were quite a few adjustments required to move from EBITDA to DCF, with most of these centered around consolidated and even non-consolidated entities on Energy Transfer’s books.

*Taken from Energy Transfer

If we assume that those kinds of adjustments will happen this year (they will) on a pro rata basis, then DCF for Energy Transfer in 2019 should be somewhere around $6.07 billion. This, if it comes to fruition, should translate to a market cap/DCF for the company of about 6.69, which further illustrates to me the point that shares in the business look cheap compared to what they probably should be trading for.

The dividend is solid

Not only do shares in Energy Transfer look appealing, it’s worth mentioning that the company’s dividend, which stands at $1.22 per share each year (or $0.305 per share each quarter), is easily supported by cash flows. You see, with Energy Transfer’s current share count of 2.619 billion units, the company should pay out to shareholders (unless it raises its dividend throughout the year) about $3.20 billion. This translates to a dividend coverage ratio for shareholders today of 1.90, meaning that the firm could nearly double its payout without incurring any debt or having to sell off any assets.

This does, however, come with a necessary caveat. While the company will see excess cash flows this year of $2.87 billion, which is near the high end of the $2.5 billion to $3 billion range management said it would see back in its latest investor presentation released earlier this year, excluded from all of these cash flow metrics is the business’s capex spending plan. You see, when you go from EBITDA to DCF, one of the categories to deduct is what’s called maintenance capex, or sustaining capital expenditures. This figure in 2018 was $510 million, and my estimate for it for this year is about $574 million. This is how much cash management must spend in any given year just to maintain existing operations, but Energy Transfer has much greater ambitions than that.

For 2019, management said that they intend to allocate $5 billion toward capex, meaning that they need to come up with about $4.426 billion to grow for this year. After paying out the dividend of $3.20 billion, and factoring in the $2.87 billion excess to the mix, the firm will still be shy of internally funding its capex by around $1.556 billion. More likely than not, additional debt and possibly share sales, combined with, possibly, some asset sales, will cover the remainder of this, but it’s important to keep in mind that for growth-oriented capex figures, a company should not be punished since it’s voluntary spending and could be cancelled so that management can focus on generating excess cash to pay to shareholders.

I don’t believe this would be a wise decision for management to make, because the more that’s invested today, the more that can be generated in the future. The best option is for management to accrue that extra debt, continue to pay out what it wants, and prepare for even more projects as time goes on, just like what management has done for years now.

Takeaway

At this time, Energy Transfer has a really good thing going for it. The management team at the business have succeeded in building an energy firm that can generate, comfortably, more than the cash needed in order for the enterprise to pay out its distribution and, depending on management’s taste for leverage, possibly even grow it. In addition to this, while Energy Transfer will need to borrow some or find cash some other way in order to fund capex, what capex it cannot fund internally is only a portion of growth-oriented capex, not maintenance capex. This is great and when I look at the trading multiples, the business is going for, it’s hard not to like what I see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.