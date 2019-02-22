Walgreens: Prescription For Growth And Dividends

Despite this, Walgreens continues to generate strong growth. It also returns lots of cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

By Bob Ciura

Buying and holding high-quality dividend growth stocks, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, is a time-tested way to build wealth. Buying Dividend Aristocrats when they are undervalued is even better. Combining a solid dividend yield with earnings growth potential and a low P/E ratio can create strong returns over time.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is a Dividend Aristocrat on sale. The company continues to execute on its strategic growth priorities, and its recent earnings reports have been strong. However, the shares remain undervalued today. The stock price trades only a few dollars from where it was five years ago.

Data by YCharts

Walgreens' trailing five-year annual returns trail the S&P 500's by over seven percentage points per year. Walgreens stock has lagged the broader market for several years, but we believe it is positioned to deliver outperformance in the years ahead.

Fundamental Fears Overblown

Walgreens stock price has fluctuated between the $60 and $70 level for most of the past five years. There seems to be a lid on the valuation the market is willing to grant Walgreens shares, presumably due to the Amazon threat. Rumors of Amazon making a big push into the healthcare industry have persisted for years. For its part, Amazon's $1 billion acquisition of PillPack last year have stoked fears that Walgreens may be in the cross-hairs of the e-commerce giant.

Fears of Amazon have not materialized yet, as Walgreens continues to post impressive results. In fiscal 2018, Walgreens reported 11% sales growth and 18% adjusted earnings per share growth. Walgreens put up an equally impressive performance in the fiscal 2019 first quarter. Sales increased 9.9% to $33.8 billion in the fiscal 2019 first quarter, while adjusted EPS grew 14% from the same quarter a year ago. Source: Earnings Slides

The pharmacy segment was the main driver of growth, with 17.5% growth in pharmacy sales for the quarter and 11.4% prescription growth. Walgreens expects fiscal 2019 to be another strong year. The company has issued guidance, which calls for 7-12% adjusted EPS growth this year, or 9.5% growth at the midpoint.

Walgreens should maintain its leading industry position due to the company's competitive advantages. Primarily, Walgreens has a massive global distribution footprint that would be extremely difficult for a competitor - even Amazon - to reach. Walgreens has over 390 distribution centers, supplying over 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, and hospitals. Walgreens should continue to grow sales and EPS for many years.

Growth Remains Intact

Walgreens' most important catalyst in the U.S. has been to grow through new stores and customers. It has accomplished this through acquisitions. For example, Walgreens recently acquired over 1,900 Rite Aid (RAD) stores, three distribution centers, and related inventory, for $4.4 billion. The Rite Aid deal helped grow Walgreens' sales last year and will continue to do so in 2019 and beyond. Walgreens also recently launched a major cost-cutting initiative to boost profit margins. The company is targeting annual cost savings in excess of $1 billion by the end of the third year.

Walgreens has a positive long-term growth outlook. We expect the company to generate 8% annual EPS growth, on average, over the next five years. We believe this is a reasonable expectation, as the fundamentals of the U.S. healthcare industry remain highly attractive. The U.S. is an aging population. The Baby Boomers will need higher levels of healthcare as they age. Healthcare spending is only expected to rise going forward as a result. For example, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expects healthcare spending to increase at a 5.5% annual rate over the next decade. This will be a long-lasting tailwind for Walgreens.

Share repurchases will be a separate driver of EPS growth. When Walgreens increased its dividend in June 2018, the company also announced a new $10 billion share repurchase authorization. With a market capitalization of approximately $68 billion, the buyback authorization represents roughly 15% of Walgreen's current market cap. This could be a significant tailwind for EPS growth. For example, if the company deployed the buyback program over three years, it could add ~5% to Walgreens' annual EPS growth.

Expected Returns

Shareholder returns are derived from a rising share price and dividends received. Ultimately, a rising share price is a function of earnings per share growth, and/or any change in the earnings multiple. Valuation changes through a rising P/E ratio can help boost the returns of a stock, in addition to EPS growth and dividends.

We view Walgreens favorably because it can produce positive returns from all three levers of shareholder returns. The stock appears to be undervalued, the company is likely to generate EPS growth over the long term, and it offers an attractive dividend yield of 2.5%.

Walgreens stock looks undervalued right now. With expected EPS of $6.50 for fiscal 2019, Walgreens stock trades for a P/E ratio of 10.9.

Data by YCharts

We feel this is far too low for a company of Walgreens' caliber. The S&P 500 Index has an average P/E ratio above 20. And, in the past decade, Walgreens has had a P/E ratio of 16, so it seems the stock is undervalued when compared to the broader market and its own historical average.

Our fair value estimate for Walgreens stock is a P/E ratio of 15. If the stock valuation were to expand from 10.8 to 15 over the next five years, it would boost annual shareholder returns by approximately 6.8% per year.

Lastly, Walgreens' current annual dividend of $1.76 per share results in a 2.5% yield. While admittedly not the highest yield around, Walgreens has a highly secure dividend with room for annual increases. Based on fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS of $6.02, Walgreens has a trailing payout ratio below 30%. This leaves plenty of room for dividend growth to continue, especially since EPS is still growing. Walgreens is a Dividend Aristocrat, with over 40 consecutive years of dividend increases under its belt. Further discussion of Walgreens' dividend safety can be found here.

In all, the combination of 8% annual EPS growth, 6.8% returns from P/E expansion, and the 2.5% dividend yield result in total expected returns in excess of 17% per year through 2024. This is a very strong expected rate of return for this high-quality Dividend Aristocrat.

Final Thoughts

Quality dividend growth stocks are not often undervalued. But when they are, investors should consider taking advantage. Walgreens stock has languished for several years, but it continues to grow sales and profits at a steady rate. Shareholders continue to benefit from the company's fundamental strength through a solid dividend yield and dividend increases each year.

The stock valuation still does not reflect Walgreens' strong fundamentals, but this is likely to change over time. In the long run, stock valuations will reflect the conditions of the underlying business. We expect Walgreens stock to deliver high total returns over the next five years, which is why we give it a buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.