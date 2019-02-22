BlackBerry: Losing More Faith

About three months ago, I discussed the continued pattern of major institutional holders selling their shares of BlackBerry (BB). Despite the company continuing its turnaround and receiving a large windfall from Qualcomm (QCOM) in early 2017, these major holders apparently didn't believe in the stock. With another quarter of data in, the overall trend continued, despite some major news in the period.

While there still are a small handful of firms that have not reported yet, the size of their previous positions means the final data shouldn't be too much different. The graphic below shows you the overall holdings data, with net sales of more than 6 million shares. The average sale was also a lot larger than the average buy, with the average sold-out position being much larger than its counterpart as well.

(Source: NASDAQ data, seen here)

The data is even more negative when you consider that BlackBerry does not have a share repurchase plan ongoing at this point. As a result, shareholders are being diluted further each quarter, thanks to executive compensation and other share-based payments. The most recent share count, at the end of November 2018, was 547 million shares. Just two years earlier, the number was under 530 million shares. I'm assuming that dilution will speed up a little more in the coming quarters since I'm guessing a fair amount of Cylance's expenses will be stock based instead of cash based.

That gets me to the Cylance acquisition, which BlackBerry announced in the middle of November 2018. This was a major step forward for CEO John Chen and BlackBerry since it was going to use up a substantial portion of the company's net cash balance. Remember that at this point, with shares trading below $10, the $605 million in convertible bonds will not become equity, meaning BlackBerry would need to pay the debt back or refinance it when due in November 2020.

It appears that major holders weren't exactly thrilled with the purchase, although there was a lot of market selling overall in December. However, BlackBerry did not have the greatest of quarters, which sent shares to their lowest point since early 2017. While shares have recovered with the market in recent months, they still are a bit below the post-Qualcomm rally close. Over the last five years, shares are down almost a dollar, while the NASDAQ index has surged more than 70%.

After the close on Thursday, BlackBerry announced that it had completed the Cylance acquisition. With just a week left in the fiscal quarter, this won't have a major impact on results, but it could mean a couple million in extra revenue. The important part will be the forecast BlackBerry's management gives at next month's earnings report, since this major new revenue source is expected to help the company get back over $1 billion in annual revenues. Analyst revenue estimates will need to move higher from here, given Cylance could deliver somewhere around $200 million in the next 12 months if all goes well.

In the end, the fourth calendar quarter of 2018 continued a recent trend for BlackBerry with major holders selling. Despite the Cylance acquisition marking a major step forward, it appears not every institution was interested in this announced acquisition. With the deal now done, BlackBerry will need to show that the rest of the software/services business is still progressing, and it will be interesting to see how the combination looks when management discusses all of this next month.

