The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model was recently updated to show a 1.4% reading for Q4 GDP and most GDP estimates are starting with a 1% handle for Q1.

Global growth slowed first and now that slowdown has come to the US and is reflected in Q4 and Q1 GDP estimates.

A cyclical slowdown has been in the data for over one year.

And Now GDP Estimates Are Coming Down

A cyclical slowdown in global growth (and domestic growth) has been underway since November 2017. By the early part of 2018, it was clear the global economy was starting to decelerate, but it was a bit more cloudy in the US as a tax cut, massive government spending, and one-off events such as a massive surge in soybean exports and inventory allowed real GDP growth to accelerate through Q3 2018 rather than Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 as it did in a majority of the developed countries. For a breakdown of the latest quarters of GDP growth and for an explanation of why true underlying growth in the US has been slowing for over a year, click here for a past note.

The leading indicators of US growth have been slowing all year, and now the data has finally leaked into some of the headline metrics that go into the GDP calculation.

After a streak of disappointing data including retail sales, industrial production, core capital goods orders and more, the Atlanta Fed has updated their GDPNow model to reflect 1.4% GDP growth for Q4.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow Model:

Source: Atlanta Fed

Now, most analysts and investors critique the Atlanta Fed for having a poor forecasting record, but that stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of how their GDPNow model works.

The GDPNow model is not a point forecast but rather a Nowcast model that starts with 100% "estimates" and replaces those estimates with hard economic data as it gets reported.

Towards the end of the quarter when most of the hard data has been released, the Nowcast gets more accurate as there are few estimates left in the model.

Right before the actual GDP figures are reported, the Nowcast model tends to be reasonably accurate.

Thus, as we are close to the actual release of the GDP data, with only three more updates before the GDP print, the model is likely reliable.

We can look at the growth rate estimates for each category that feed into the final GDP number to understand where the most significant downward revisions have come from.

Looking at the leftmost pink arrow in the chart below shows that the estimated growth rate for consumption has dropped to 2.5% from a previously estimated 3.7%.

The second pink arrow shows a decline from -3.2% to -4.4% in housing over the past few weeks, also contributing negatively to the GDP estimate.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow Growth Rates Of Components:

Source: Atlanta Fed

The year over year growth rate for real GDP has been accelerating since the middle of 2016 and has in part been driven (at least the last few quarters) by government spending, inventory, and net exports. Based on the 1.4% Q/Q estimate, headline GDP is going to decelerate from 3.00% to 2.78%.

Most estimates for Q1 are already starting with a 1% handle and thus, imputing a 1.5% quarterly growth rate, based on most available estimates, shows GDP growth slowing again to 2.60%.

Year over Year GDP Using Atlanta Fed GDP Estimates:

Source: Atlanta Fed, EPB Macro Research

Many will look at these figures and immediately assume that 2.78% growth and 2.60% growth are "good" and thus it does not matter, but that is not how markets react and how risk assets are priced.

Risk assets care mostly about the rate of change in growth.

Markets were priced for 3% growth, and now they will have to adjust to lower growth, thus lowering the price or multiple for risk assets.

The decline in equity prices and risk assets in Q4 was a result of a growth scare and a decline in earnings expectations, but the market went straight to pricing in a recession which is not in the cards by any of the commonly used data points.

Given that the market priced in a recession when it was only growth slowing, now the market is rebounding to adjust for that overreaction.

I recently wrote a detailed note on why S&P 500 earnings estimates are way too high which you can find by clicking here and that analysis still holds but the rebound in the market after an overreaction was not surprising.

These short-term moves (2-3 months) are not the duration that I play in but rather 12-36 months trending durations in which assets accurately reflect the reality of the economic cycle.

Even with this massive rally, over a rolling 12-month period, a relevant time duration for economic cycle research, utility stocks (XLU) are up over 20%, long-term bonds (EDV) are up 7.7%, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up just 4.7%, cash (SHV) is up 2.0%, and regional banks (KRE) are down 8.31%.

Rolling 12-Month Total Returns - Returns Match The Cycle Over 12-36 Months:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

These are all in total return terms and given that the economic cycle started to slow a little over one year ago since the turn of the growth rate cycle, the performance of assets is what you would expect. Defensive sectors leading, long-term bonds are up more than stocks (even with a massive correction in October and November), and cyclical sectors are down the most.

If you are going to use economic cycle research, you need to play in a time duration in which assets will reflect the economic reality. Over 12-36 month trending durations, the net performance of risk assets will almost always reflect the economic cycle.

I stick with economic cycle research over 12-36 month durations as the shortest time frame and position accordingly, allowing the economic cycle to take care of the returns. I let the traders argue and play the chop.

Here are two articles (here and here) dating back to May 2018 in which I spotted the growth rate cycle turn and went long XLU vs. short KRE and am still holding the position today.

Long XLU vs. Short KRE Performance Spread - Inclusive Of The Latest 20% Rally In KRE:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

There have been massive rallies and sell-offs in both sides of the trade, but the net result matches the economic cycle reality.

As long as the cycle continues to slow, over a longer term trending duration, this spread should continue to perform well.

If the cycle turns and growth starts to accelerate, I will exit this position.

Just to highlight some of the recent growth slowing data that has caused downward revisions to growth estimates, we can look at core capital goods orders (adjusted for inflation). Real core capital goods orders, a proxy for business investment, fell below 1.0% year over year and has been trending sharply lower since September 2017.

All that promised capex did not deliver and waning capital spending is a sign that pent-up demand has been exhausted.

Real Core Capital Goods Orders Year over Year Growth (%):

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

Released on the same day as the capital goods figures, the Philadelphia Fed posted the largest monthly decline since the US debt downgrade in 2011, falling from 17 to -4.1.

Philly Fed Survey:

Source: Bloomberg

Lastly, the Conference Board Leading Economic Index has been slowing in growth rate terms.

As I mentioned above, there is no recession in sight (yet) which is why the decline of nearly 20% in one month in December was likely overdone, but that does not mean the cycle direction has changed.

Conference Board Leading Economic Index Year over Year:

Source: Bloomberg

There will be rallies and sell-offs in risk assets, but over longer-term trending periods, the net result will match the economic cycle reality.

If the cycle continues to slow over the next one year, as the current leading indicators suggest it will; look for more of the same in terms of the assets that have been performing well over the last rolling 12-month period.

For the most recent research note on my cyclical view on the S&P 500, Click Here.

