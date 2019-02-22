Montana Skeptic: The Tesla Growth Story Is Over (Podcast)

Additionally, we discuss whether or not he believes Elon Musk violated his settlement with the SEC recently.

We also talk about why he believes Tesla is a broken growth story heading into the second half of 2019.

Montana Skeptic is arguably becoming one of the world's better known Tesla (TSLA) short-sellers – ironically, he was catapulted into the spotlight when Elon Musk tried to silence him some months ago, inadvertently promoting him from semi well-known Seeking Alpha author to icon and legend for those who are short or skeptical of Tesla. His measured and calculated demeanor when arguing his points has become his trademark and he is one of my favorite people to engage while talking about Tesla.

There have been a multitude of things that have transpired since the last time I talked to Montana Skeptic. For one, the company had a bizarre conference call in which they surprisingly announced their CFO was retiring, among other strange comments. In addition, Elon Musk seemed to violate his settlement agreement with the SEC recently when he tweeted out production guidance for 2019 that he, hours later, had to retract and correct.

Finally, the company's newest general counsel, Dane Butswinkas, was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have left the company after a tenure of just several weeks.

Given that Montana Skeptic has over 30 years experience as a lawyer and a law degree from Yale University, I was eager to get his take on all of the most recent developments. Recall, we had discussed the appointment of Butswinkas as General Counsel in a podcast that we did in January of this year.

We talk about Butswinkas' departure and its potential effect on the company raising capital, as well as the media's subsequent coverage of his departure.

Montana Skeptic concludes by making his case as to why he believes Tesla remains a "broken growth story" heading into 2019. You can listen to the podcast here:

(Warning: Some explicit language)

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: QTR and MS are both short TSLA