Acadia Healthcare: 4 Deaths And Tracking Bracelet Fail To Preclude Elizabeth Breck's Disappearance At Sierra Tucson

Not clear how Breck intended to pay for care, or what the arrangement was.

The family of Tucson High School teacher, Elizabeth Breck, continues to search, all the while, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) continues to accept patients into the Sierra Tucson facility in Tucson, AZ, and everywhere else, they're operating despite so many similar stories and allegations. Four patients have died at this facility since 2014, and the 46-year-old, mother of two, Elizabeth vanished from the facility 40 days ago.

Allegations of negligence have become commonplace at Acadia Healthcare's centers, as noted in all thirteen of my previous articles covering the company. The overarching theme suggests cost-cutting has been implemented to inflate short-term earnings by increasing margins at the expense of patient care. E.P.O.B. (Employee Per Occupied Bed) reductions are allegedly intentional. Moreover, interest expenses are only rising, and profits are dwindling. This dates back to when American Addiction Centers (AAC) was accused of murdering 53-year-old Gary Benefield in 2015. Thereafter, reimbursements drastically dropped due to lack of trust in providers. Even Medicare rates are dropping by double-digit numbers at some Acadia sites.

Is this just another result of cost-cutting and reduced staffing? Or is there something more?

Sierra Tucson, Acadia's Flagship Facility: Source: The Tucson Sentinel

If bucks are truly barren; something that immediately jumped out was the activity on her second day. In the words of Chris Breck (the brother of the missing Breck):

(she had) to use her personal phone on Saturday to make calls as ST was having phone issues that day.

It was unclear to us what "phone issues" she was purportedly referring to. So, I queried an ex-Acadia site-level employee (who voluntarily resigned in the last quarter) as to why this was, they responded:

well, the (phone) bill probably wasn't paid, things are tight.

The company's overall communication system seems to be temporarily out of order as well. They haven't issued any press releases since ousting former CEO Joey Jacobs. An unusually long period of silence in their corporate history.

2 weeks ago at a zoning hearing in California, the company made potentially misleading statements. The Breck family alleges a spotty disclosure from disorganized staff communication with the family;

what we know is that she arrived at Sierra Tucson and checked in around 7 pm on Thursday evening. We are unsure of any activities other than she contacted her daughter to let her know she was ok and getting some treatment.

Evidence points to the fact that Breck didn't want to leave the intake unit, commonly known as the "tank." The real name for this unit, used for detoxification and other acute procedures, is 'Desert Flower Hospital.'

We were told she slept on the couch outside of the nurse's station due to her anxiety but did not present a danger to herself or others so was sent to (residential unit) for female attendees around 9 am on Sunday.

According to Chris Breck, Federal laws intending to protect patient rights, such as HIPAA regulations and U.S. Code Title 42, seem to be selectively cited. Then, following this, Mr. Breck stated that a "Corporate security officer" appears to have been inserted, and not even sporadic information is being released.

The national plethora of death, rape, and neglect allegations at Acadia mean patients at the facility are now wearing Bluetooth tracking devices. The leadership promised these to the Indio, CA city council just two weeks ago.

In regards to the devices, Mr. Breck stated,

shouldn't the breaking of the device trigger an alarm or notification? Where was the response or concern? If they really don't do anything for patient safety, what's the purpose?

Devices like these have come under scrutiny before. A 2015 wrongful death lawsuit quoted a survey of Sierra Tucson by the Arizona DHS that stated the company...

...failed to ensure that the policy and procedure for behavioral health services of tracking residents was implemented to protect the health and safety of five out of five sampled residents and contributing the death of one out of five sampled residents."

Similarly, at a sister site in Oklahoma, allegations exist that say the company has ordered the destruction of patient safety monitoring devices before (as seen below).

Source: 2017 Rolling Hills Lawsuit

Acadia acknowledged that one incident in Oklahoma may have occurred last week in Indio, CA. However, no comments have been made about the substance of the alleged incidents.

In Elizabeth's case; purportedly, a "tech" (likely a BHT or BHPP - Behavioral Health Paraprofessional, the lowest classification of behavioral health professional in Arizona) spoke to Elizabeth on the grounds shortly before she disappeared. Chris Breck said that individual...

...has not been interviewed, to my knowledge. I Would like to know why they approached her on the grounds and was this contact and her condition reported and what was the response?

It would undoubtedly be a challenge for a site with four deaths since 2014 to endure another. Much less, the parent company that recently swapped CEOs - just two days after our reports cited the seclusion and long-term sectioning of autistic children in the U.K. where parents report they're being fed through 6x6 hatches in the wall.

Sierra Tucson is represented, from a marketing perspective, as luxurious. Fortune reported in 2012 that the cost was $30,000.00 per stay of 30 days. 2-time major champion PGA golfer John Daly named his daughter after the facility. Today, the numbers are no longer pretty. Many luxury roll-ups, like Elements Behavioral Health who once treated Britney Spears, have filed chapter 11.

Elizabeth Breck. Source: KVOA.

As much as it's unclear how Acadia plans to service debt, it's not yet clear how Breck was able to afford Sierra Tucson. She is a single mother of two that pays regular child support. She was able to enter care with, according to her brother, only the help of the United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) insurance policy. "Insurance only" stays are very rare, and in most cases, the result of insurance fraud. They are almost unheard of during January, the month when the out-of-pocket and deductible costs are the highest.

Additionally, no family member has spoken with the intake staff, according to Mr. Breck. Intake staff would have interfaced with Ms. Breck prior to and during the admissions process. Obviously, this is where the money would be discussed too. The nature of that discussion leaves more to be revealed.

It's surprising Acadia Healthcare's corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee, has yet to address this publicly, or even shown support at the national level for the search.

Note: I have reached out to Acadia for comment on the article (they were presented with a draft of this article) and have not received a comment. I will update if I receive a response.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.