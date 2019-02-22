Change Afoot At Bonterra Resources

A series of management changes has further unsettled the situation at the company, including moving its head office from Vancouver to Quebec, closer to its operations.

Since I previously covered Bonterra Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:BONXF) just three months ago, shares have struggled:

Data by YCharts

The business case for an investment in Bonterra still hasn’t changed; it has three relatively near term deposits with a number of catalysts, both exploration and financial, in the next year that should drive the realization of value here.

In the short run, though, I believe two things have led to the drop. First, the share consolidation, followed by the capital raise has provided a downward selling pressure to the stock. Share consolidations are often done out of weakness, in order to maintain listing requirements. Bonterra’s was not driven by this, as a minimum share price isn’t a relevant limitation on the TSX Venture exchange. This may not be relevant to some shareholders who look at it as weakness.

The second cause has been a series of management changes over the last several weeks:

On February 6, 2019, Bonterra’s CEO and its VP of Exploration resigned to focus more on exploration with the CEO duties being handled by Chairman Greg Gibson in the interim

On February 11, 2019, the Company announced that it was moving its headquarters from Vancouver to Val D’Or, closer to its operations, while also adding Jim Fairbairn as CFO, replacing Joseph Meagher. Mr. Fairbairn was previously CFO of Metanor Resources prior to its merger with Bonterra.

On February 13, 2019, the Company added Anik Gendron as Corporate Secretary. Ms. Gendron has a legal background, serving as in-house counsel with several SMEs, notably in the mining and tech sectors. This came after Robert Gagnon resigned from the Board the same day.

On the surface, this is a lot of corporate upheaval in a very short period of time, and only one month after the Board of Directors (including many of management) was re-affirmed at its AGM. For this reason, it is worth looking a bit behind these moves.

The move of the head office is notable, especially after the announcement of today’s private placement of $30m. None of the business reasons I noted in my previous article have changed:

the company is still working to bring its three main projects to production with Moroy and Barry in the next 12 months together with NI43-101 statements

expanding and defining its Gladiator project, also with an NI43-101 statement

upgrading and expanding its Bachelor Mill to be able to meet the company requirements

The company has already raised $21.8m CAD back in November 2018, with $13.1m of it being flow-through funds, and $8.7m in regular share issuance. This was enough to get both its exploration and mill construction started. The latest private placement looks to raise a further $5.0m through flow-through with the remaining $25.0m in regular share issuance at pricing close to today’s level ($1.95 CAD per share vs. $1.94. Although this raise is done near the lows for its share price, it did not need to attach warrants or half-warrants to get the deal done. The second raise is being led by Sprott on a “best efforts” basis; this means it hasn’t been secured yet so there is some risk that it may not be filled though I think the recent price weakness makes it a relatively attractive proposal, especially with its near-term production profile.

With $18.1m CAD forecasted to be raised for exploration and $33.7m CAD for general purposes, Bonterra will be cashed up enough to push through its mill expansion ($13m USD per the company presentation) as well as its near term exploration programs, largely focused on Gladiator. For this reason, the head office move makes sense as there is less need to be present in Vancouver for fund raising or networking. If Bonterra is making the transition to a self-funding producer, having its head office near to its operations makes all the more sense to better monitor operations. It also streamlines its operations in the event that it becomes a takeover target, as I continue to think either neighboring Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) or one of the Sprott companies, such as Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) will eventually acquire the company.

The summary of the personnel changes is pretty clear that in January a push was made to increase the focus more on the production targets than the exploration targets. The outgoing CEO and VP, Exploration had made great strides in finding and proving out the Gladiator deposit pre-merger but the Board must have felt they needed operators. This is backed up by the return of CFO Fairbairn, who had run Metanor when it was producing at the Bachelor mine. It is unclear what happened in January/February 2019 to accelerate this change.

I also believe Bonterra is leaning itself out as well as focusing on bringing in Board members with focus on mining finance and transactions. Installing Mr. Gibson as CEO without a replacement would seem to be consistent with this. Gibson is the CEO of Sprott Mining, a private company in the Sprott group of companies, who has a long history of operating experience and now will have first-hand knowledge on how Bonterra is making out with its plans while Board Member Tina Ouellette works directly for Kirkland Lake. With shares down almost 50% from its post-consolidation peak with no real change to the business, Bonterra is certainly looking attractive for a take-out. When the outcome of today’s proposed private placement is announced, it will be interesting to see how much of it is taken up by Sprott companies.

The Takeaway

Nothing has changed with Bonterra’s business plan – it has 3 near term producing properties that need to be defined through NI43-101 statements. Gladiator is being further developed as it is the least defined of the three, giving it the most potential upside, with good results being reported here and here. With this in place, Bonterra is catalyst heavy; they had previously guided a schedule of production to begin in Q3/Q4 at Moroy and Barry. Barry will have a bulk sampling program in place in 2019 per the company website which will give cash flow to the company on top of the private placement funds. The company is intending to produce NI43-101s for each mine site, while continuing to expand the Gladiator resource. All these have the potential to drive investor interest, while bringing the value proposition more into focus. I see some risk on these previously communicated deadlines based on the management turnover; however, with a 50% sell-off in shares, any delay must be reflected.

I think the personnel changes also indicate that the company is being prepared for sale; the ownership levels by Sprott companies, notably Kirkland Lake, as well as management and Board representation make me believe this is likely to happen, especially at this depressed levels, even as the gold price has ticked up over $1,320 USD per ounce. Takeover speculation, especially in mining, is not a good thesis on its own but considering Bonterra’s potential as a standalone small producer, it offers a particularly compelling tuck-in acquisition for Sprott. I will be monitoring the closing of the recent private placement very closely.

Bonterra’s pro-forma market cap is very low:

Shares O/S post-consolidation 37.8m + Nov/18 PP 6.1m + Feb/19 PP 14.7m Total Share o/s Pro-Forma 58.6m Share Price $1.94 CAD Total Market Cap $113.68m CAD / $86.1m USD

Source: Company Disclosures

The company had previously guided a near-term (w/I 2 year) production profile of 190,000 oz/year, with an AISC of $660 USD/Oz; this produced a very rich cash flow profile, especially with gold now up another $100 per ounce from when I looked at this in November 2018.

Data by YCharts

With a change in management and more defined resources coming in the form of the NI43-101s, I am hesitant to model it out here, though even half of that production makes Bonterra a pretty compelling speculation at this price.

For full disclosure, I was stopped out of my position in Bonterra when it was trading near $3.00 CAD but after the further sell-off and my findings in this article, I am ready to re-establish a position here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BONXF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will likely go long by the more liquid BTR.V ticker on the TSX Venture Exchange.