Glencore Bullish On Copper, Coal, And Battery Metals

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) is a company I like a lot because of its major buyback program, high free cash flow and as a collection of complex assets that make it hard to value. Yesterday's earnings call made some waves because the company announced it wouldn't grow its level of coal output. The company is a major coal producer but wants to align itself with the Paris agreement. I've had a small position in Glencore for quite a while. Often I like to go looking for interesting investments at the small- and micro-cap levels, but in the mining space there are several biggies trading at valuations where it's hard to move up on the food chain. Glencore also is a company I like to keep tabs on because it's extremely well informed about commodity markets, supply, demand and potential price movements. That's because its roots are in its trading division which is still responsible for billions of revenue. A trading division, one could argue, that deserves a higher multiple compared to a mining corporation. Here are the three most interesting takeaways from its earnings call:

Coal

Major shareholder and CEO Glasenberg commented on the coal freeze (all emphasis are mine):

Yes. Look, on coal we say we're going to cap it at 150 million tonnes. We've had a lot of the exchanges with our stakeholders, with our shareholders, et cetera, and that's what we came to an agreement the demand that we believe that makes sense, and we'll cap it there. Now what effect will that have on the world seaborne and coal market? Yes, it will have an effect. Glencore is not increasing production. The world coal market and seaborne coal market, as you saw demand increased 6% last year and demand went up. And if we continue having that growth of demand, we know in certain countries that continue consuming a large amount of coal. And imported coal, you have India at about 180 million - 185 million tonnes whatever it is. You have new country starting to import a lot more. You have Bangladesh. You have Vietnam. You have Malaysia. You have Pakistan. These are countries that are now consuming a lot more coal and consuming more seaborne coal.

When you are living in Western Europe, where the coal industry is perhaps even further out of favor as tobacco, it's hard to imagine, but there are countries that have a growing need for coal. Most electricity is still generated by burning coal. In emerging markets where people are moving out of poverty they tend to start consuming more electricity. Without a doubt renewables are growing at the fastest pace, but coal's base is so large it's likely to be a major source of energy for quite some time, and Glencore points to current strong demand growth of around 6% while the IEA has it stable until 2023.

Source: economist

Meanwhile, on the coal supply side, things are kinda quiet.

And therefore, you've got to look at the supply side there, where will it come and who will be increasing with most of the major mining companies not increasing coal, and some of them as you know selling their coal assets and no big growth. So, limited new supply. You also have the situation in South Africa, where Eskom is continuing to need more coal and they don't have the mine mass feeds anymore, so therefore, the seaborne coal, the export coal from South Africa some of it may move internally. So you won't get supply growth there. Colombia is getting more difficult as we know. You don't have bigger exports coming from there. So this - who will feed the new supply - demand on the seaborne side? The Russians can increase a bit subject to ratage restrictions. And Indonesia will increase, but Indonesia unfortunately I believe will be more tonnage increase, but not calorific value increase. So yes if you look - and so Australia you don't have new big supply. So if demand keeps growing it would - I believe it could put pressure on the coal price with this limited new supply in the market.

Glencore doesn't see supply increases coming in South Africa, Colombia or Australia. It does see some coming out of Russia but that's unlikely to be enough. In Indonesia, they see growing volume but not actual energy output. Which doesn't really satisfy demand but it does increase transportation costs.

One of the interesting slides in the deck is one showing mining industry-wide capex. That's investments into mines. Glencore reckons it's mostly sustaining capex to keep mines going.

I've pulled up a metals and minerals price index alongside their graph because it helps to see what's been going on in mining.

Investments in 2005-2007 were very modest and near the end of the cycle (which is not atypical). There was a strong run up in commodity prices. A collapse in 2008 along with everything else but a quick rebound after demand didn't completely evaporate with China holding up and the U.S. not sliding into the feared depression. But high capex spending between 2011 to 2014 has oversupplied economies that never really revved up since the 2008 crisis. Miners are still bruised from their last round of over-investments post-crisis and most of the big miners currently have sensible capital allocation frameworks (one of the reasons I like them now). They will probably overspend again by 2021 but that's a few years away. With capex remaining reined in the outlook for existing assets is quite good.

With Glencore now unwilling to solve this issue this could be good news for Paris goals and coal prices.

Copper

Glencore also notes there isn't much net copper supply coming to the market. Because there also are major mines that are running out.

We're talking of demand last year of 23.7 million tonnes. This year we believe supply most probably 23.8, 23.9 million tones. So demand cannot grow above 0.8% before you draw down inventory. And as we saw last year, demand will grow - last year grew at about 2.3%, 2.5%. So it's clear if we get the same demand growth this year, we'll start drawing down inventory. And you've seen in the previous slide inventories supplies a few days we said in copper around about 13 days. So really if we do have more draw downs against inventory could have a very favorable effect on the market.

The WSJ just reported Glencore may be cutting back on the production on one of its major copper/cobalt mines. Perhaps because of the price of cobalt which was speculated on a lot because of the move to electric vehicles (many batteries require cobalt). Supply hit without demand, keeping up the price completely crashed:

Which brings me to the last metal I want to discuss.

Cobalt

Cobalt is actually a really interesting metal that's useful to make batteries. As an automotive supplier or automaker it is of course very annoying to have to deal with such a volatile price input. The battery represents a major manufacturing expense of an electric vehicle. If the price swings around a lot that increases the risk of your business. It makes your production less competitive because you have to build in mechanics to buffer that risk. A great way to solve the issue could be long-term contracts as these also can be attractive to miners. According to Glasenberg there's interest in arrangements like that:

We see a lot of consumers are coming to us to lock in long-term supply. The tonnage as they talk about going forward in 2020, 2021, 2022 are really significant which they want to lock in with us. Now naturally we don't mind locking in tonnage subject to how we price and etc. so we're looking at various opportunities. But clearly, the battery makers do see cobalt being an important metal and seeing that it's not readily available, it is not large tonnages going forward because the increases we talked about that occurring in 2019 with us and the Kazakhs etcetera, we post 2019 don't have much increase.

The need for strategies to lock up supplies can be very profitable for cobalt suppliers like Glencore. In addition it locks in demand for a long time. Once a battery maker locks in a big cobalt supply he's unlikely to invest massively in alternative solutions that don't require cobalt and will try to innovate incrementally on cobalt batteries.

Conclusion

Glencore is well positioned in metals that are attractive in an accelerated energy transition scenario like copper, zinc, nickel and cobalt. However, even though it does not intend to grow its coal operations these should throw off meaningful amounts of cash as they wind down through the years. Its valuation is quite undemanding:

It is hemmed in by a major shareholder and industry expert. Although demand is unpredictable, industry capex has been modest for years which bodes well for pricing. Perhaps the biggest takeaways from the call are that coal and copper could get tight soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLCNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.