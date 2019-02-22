Legacy Reserves: How Can This Play Out?

Management’s ability and decision onhow to cope with the upcoming credit facility will determine how to tradethis stock.

The company has a high amount of outstanding debt, $519 million of which is due in April. Management has not made any announcements regarding how they intend on paying this debt which has hammered the stock price lower.

They have generated the highest ever TTM EBITDA in Q3 2018 and have managed to reduce leverage considerably since the oil price crash in 2016.

Legacy Reserves is an E&P company primarily based in the Permian Basin that generates its revenue from the sale of Oil, Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids.

Summary

Legacy Reserves is an E&P company primarily based in the Permian Basin that generates its revenue from the sale of Oil, Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids

The company has a high amount of outstanding debt, $519 million of which is due in April. Management has not made any announcement regarding how they intend on paying this debt which has hammered the stock price lower

Bonds are trading at 50 cents on the dollar, interest expenses are 20% of the total revenue and the firm is currently priced for bankruptcy

On the bright side, they have generated their highest ever TTM EBITDA in Q3 2018 and have managed to reduce leverage considerably since the oil price crash in 2016

Higher production volumes and stabilized oil prices are potential headwinds for the firm

Management’s ability and decision on how to cope with the upcoming credit facility due will determine how to trade this stock

How is the stock trading currently?

At the time of writing this article, Legacy Reserves is trading at $1.38 per share (as of 15th February). The stock has had a volatile year in 2018, it started off at ~$1.5 and quickly moved up to $10 mid-year when Baines Creek Capital showcased their bull thesis on the stock. However, the stock had a rough end to the year falling to a low of $1.15.

The company is expected to announce its earnings for Q4 2018 in late February which is going to be pivotal for both the company and shareholders. They have about ~500m of debt to pay back this April and management have not yet made any announcement related to this repayment. Bonds are trading at 50 cents on the dollar and shareholders are anxious to find out more about the financial health of the company.

In this article, I am going to delve deeper into the financials of the company to identify key drivers of growth and potential tailwinds. While it may be tough to predict what management may do in the coming weeks, I am going to present a scenario analysis and how I would trade this stock given each of the scenarios.

The chart below shows the stock price movement in the last year.

Source: Legacy Reserves Website

Potential for bankruptcy

Before I talk about the business, financials and valuation, I would like to highlight the potential for bankruptcy that the business currently has. The bonds are trading at 50 cents on the dollar and the company has to repay its credit facility of ~500m this april. Management has not provided any information regarding this which has caused the share price to move down sharply.

If the banks are unwilling to re-negotiate, there may be a situation where the firm files for bankruptcy. I have explained the different scenarios and ways to trade them later on in this article.

About the business

Legacy Reserves Inc. (NYSE: LGCY) is an independently run E&P (Exploration and Production) company that is based in the USA. The firm makes its revenue from the sale of Oil, Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids. It basically focuses on shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions.

The picture below shows the regions in which Legacy Reserves operates.

Source: Legacy Reserves Annual Report 2017

To understand the business better, it is important to understand both macro level dynamics driving oil prices and company specific strategies.

Macro Level Oil Dynamics

1. US Shale Growth: US oil producers have been ramping up production over the last few years. Legacy Reserves is one of the E&P companies in the Permian basin that has increased oil production exponentially. The company produced 1739 MBbls of oil in Q3 2018 which was 30% higher than the previous year. The world was not prepared for such a supply growth in shale oil. The output has consistently surprised estimates by the EIA (Energy Information Administration).

The chart below shows just how much US shale output has grown and surprised in the last 5 years. With growth in US shale production, the volume of oil produced by Legacy Reserves has also been growing and is likely to grow further.

Source:https://www.axios.com/experts-consistently-underestimate-american-oil-production- dafda176-da12-4969-80b9-7c9a0d9e6ef2.html

2. OPEC+ Oil Cuts (Particularly Saudi Arabia): This is a slightly more complex analysis. In the middle of 2018, Saudi Arabia along with OPEC began to ramp up oil production. They did this at the request of USA (and Donald Trump) as the USA were going to re-impose sanctions on Iran which would reduce oil supply. However, USA issued a waiver on Iran’s oil exports allowing 8 countries (including China and India) to purchase Iranian oil. This caused a massive over-supply in the oil markets and caused the oil prices to fall rapidly during Q4 2018.

The chart below shows the drop in Brent oil prices.

Source: Brent Crude Oil Prices - 10 Year Daily Chart

OPEC (Led by Saudi Arabia) and Russia (Together known as OPEC+) met up in December 2018 and decided to reduce supply for the first half of 2019 by 1.2 million bpd. Saudi Arabia has also reduced oil exports to USA to its lowest level in the last 5 years. OPEC has already kept to its word and reduced oil production in January by 0.8 million barrels. Saudi Arabia’s finance minister has also mentioned that they would open to further cuts to maintain oil prices at higher levels.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-iran-sanctions-waivers/us-grants-temporary-iran-oil- waivers-to-eight-countries-including-china-pompeo-idUSKCN1NA1OS

Source: OPEC+ Succeeds, What's Next For Oil? | OilPrice.com

The cuts made by OPEC+ have already begun to impact the supply-demand dynamics of oil globally. The chart below shows shorter term movements in oil prices. Prices has spiked up since January.

Source: Tradingview.com

3. Stagnating Demand Growth: Both IEA and OPEC have made downward revisions to the expected oil demand growth in 2019. This is mostly due to trade uncertainties and the possibility of an economic downturn. Most recently, OPEC estimated oil demand for 2019 to be about ~100 mbd. There is an important distinction between “stagnating oil demand growth” and “stagnating oil demand”. The current reports show a decreasing rate of growth and not decreasing demand. OPEC+ is currently aiming to prevent a situation where there is supply/demand mis-match that could cause oil prices to fall. In my opinion, stagnating demand growth will not be as impactful as supply curbs in driving oil prices in the near future.

Source: IEA Lowers Oil-Demand Growth Forecasts

Besides this, there are several other factors such as recent sanctions on Venezuela and Libya’s output cuts that have limited oil supply. Even though USA’s oil supply increase is bearish for oil prices, if OPEC+ intend on keeping brent oil prices in the range of $70-$80 per barrel, we will see higher oil prices towards the end of 2019.

In my opinion, with growing shale output, we can expect Legacy Reserve’s volume of oil and equivalents produced to increase. With OPEC+ reducing supply and aiming to increase overall oil prices, it is likely that oil prices will move higher slowly. This will help US E&P companies such as Legacy Reserves increase both its top and bottom line.

Company Specific Strategies

1. Shift from natural gas to oil: In the past twoyears, Legacy Reserves has shifted its strategy to be more oil dependent. The earnings report shows that most of the increase in production volume is from Oil at the expense of natural gas. This has helped them grow their top line significantly.

The data below shows that oil production increased by over 30% in a 12-month period.

Source: Legacy Reserves Q3 Earnings Report

2. Volume, Volume, Volume: The focus of the company in the last few years has been to simply grow its output volume in terms of BOE/D. The company has exponentially grown its output to more than double in the last 5 years. Currently the company is producing 49 MBoe/d as shown in the chart below. This volume growth has helped the company grow its EBITDA to the highest level ever (TTM EBITDA of ~290m as Q3 2018 ) even though oil prices are still suppressed. In my opinion, when oil prices rise to stable and higher levels as described in the macro-economics section above, this volume growth will help the company to grow its EBITDA levels even further.

Source: Legacy Reserves Annual Report 2017

While looking at the growth in volume of output from the company (in terms of BOE/D) and increasing oil prices, it seems that the company has significant headwinds ahead of it. But, there are several key risks like very high leverage (some of which is due in April), susceptibility to oil price movements in the medium term and high interest payments which put a hold on the growth opportunity. I will talk more about these factors in the sections ahead.

Financials

When it comes to financials, let’s take a look a at the income sheet first

Source: Legacy Reserves Q3 Income statement

The firm has been unprofitable for the last few years. Looking at the first 9 months of 2017 and 2018, there was significant top line growth. Total revenue increased to $421m in 2018 from $299m in 2017. The key driver for this growth was an increase in oil sales which almost doubled in the first 9 months of 2018. As mentioned before, the firm is ramping up its production of oil in the Permian Basin. Moving ahead, we can expect oil production to increase even further.

However, expenses saw a dramatic increase too, particularly in the terms of general and administrative expenditures (this is due to increased long term incentives handed out in 2018). Also, high interest expenditures and losses on commodities derivatives (particularly in Q3 2018) led to a further decrease in its bottom line. So even though the firm managed to substantially increase its top line so far in 2018, it ended up losing more money than the same period in 2017. The firm has had a net loss of $32m so far in 2018 as compared to $28.5m in 2017

I want to delve deeper into some metrics:

Debt: This is where it gets more complex for the firm. The data below shows the current and long-term debt of the firm

Source: Legacy Reserves Q3 Earnings Report

The total debt of the firm is $1.3 bn. This is significantly higher than its market capitalization of $152.3 million. The big problem for them is that the credit facility of $529 million is due this April and management has not given any more information on how they plan on refinancing/paying back this loan. This has caused the bonds to trade at 50 cents on the dollar and has priced the firm for bankruptcy.

But, taking a look at the last few years, the company has done a fantastic job increasing its EBITDA and has managed to reduce is leverage ratio. In 2016, when oil markets crashed, the company had a major problem with its leverage ratio which went up to ~7x at one point. The company managed to only earn an EBITDA of $156m in 2016 while it had outstanding debt of $1.2bn. They have done a fantastic job of reducing their leverage since then.

2. Interest Expense: This is an expense where there is no escape for Legacy Reserves. The interest expense for the first 9 months of 2018 was $85 million. This is a staggeringly high amount and is 20% of total revenue and 2.5x the operating income. With ~1.3 bn in net debt already, it is important for Legacy Reserves to increase volume of production on existing wells without further increasing their net debt. I believe that management will keep a cap on CAPEX expenditures in the coming years to prevent further increase of interest expense.

3. EBITDA: Looking purely at EBITDA which removes expenses such as interest and share-based compensation, the company managed to improve profitability by over 50% in the first 9 months of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017.

The data below shows the full breakdown of the EBITDA from the income statement.

Source: Legacy Reserves Q3 Earnings Report

Management did talk about the underlying factors leading to the growth in EBITDA such as increased oil prices and production volume which are still strong headwinds for the firm.

“For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, Adjusted EBITDA increased 54% to $221.2 million from $143.3 million. These increases are attributable to the increase in realized commodity prices, increased oil production from our Permian horizontal drilling program and increased working interests under our Amended and Restated Development Agreement.” - Legacy Reserves Q3 Earnings Report

Currently, the TTM EBITDA is around ~$290m. When Q4 earnings report come out next week, we can expect the TTM EBITDA to still be ~$290m. In my opinion, the company will continue to increase its volume of production which will help grow is top line. However, due to the recent slump in oil prices, the impact of increased production is likely to be mitigated. But moving on to 2019, with increased and stabilized oil prices, the company’s EBITDA is likely to grow even further.

The impact of increased EBITDA on the company’s leverage ratio is explained in the debt section.

4. LTIP (Long Term Investment Plan): As mentioned before, the reason General and Administrative expenses increase in 2018 was because of the LTIP expense.

The data below shows the breakdown of the General and Administrative expenses. LTIP expense increased from $5m in 2017 to $32m in 2018 (first 9 months)

Source: Legacy Reserves Q3 Earnings Report

Legacy Reserves did address this in their Q3 earnings report as shown below:

Source: Legacy Reserves Q3 Earnings Report

The firm mentioned that the increase in LTIP expense was due to the increased stock price before corporate reorganization (stock was trading at $4-$5 then) and accelerated vesting in connection with the corporate reorganization. In my opinion, given the reduced stock price we can expect the LTIP expense to narrow down in 2019 leading to an increase in bottom line.

5. Derivatives: The other major reason for the firm’s decreasing bottom line in 2018 is the losses from derivatives in Q3 2018. The firm lost $31m in Q3 2018 as compared to $13m in the same period in 2017.

The losses are even more severe when you compare the first 9 months of 2018 vs 2017 as shown in the data below.

Source: Legacy Reserves Q3 Earnings Report

So why did this happen?

The firm basically uses derivatives to hedge against volatility of oil prices. During Q3 2018, oil prices moved upwards very fast. During this period, the firm was able to sell oil for higher prices and significantly increased its top line. However, this caused it to lose money on these derivatives positions. So, during Q4 2018, I expect the firm’s top line to stagnate due to a fall in oil prices. However, I expect the derivatives positions to offset a part of this loss and lead to a smaller reduction in the bottom line.

Valuation and Forecast

Before I dive into the valuation of Legacy Reserves, let me talk about the history and valuation done by Baines Creek Capital. I understand that Baines Creek Capital have been grossly wrong in some of their assumptions regarding the valuation of Legacy Reserves. But, I believe that their method of valuing the firm by comparing it with other North American shale E&P producers has some merit to it.

In my valuation method, I too am going to compare the EV/EBITDA of the firm with comparables and add a discount to the valuation for its high leverage. But do note that, this valuation depends on the company’s ability to renegotiate its credit facility with the banks to get a further deadline or refinance through alternative means. Further equity dilution can impact the share price, but it won’t affect the total value of equity computed by this valuation methodology.

EV/EBITDA with respect to comparables:

For first time readers, EV (or enterprise value) is the measure of a company’s total value.

The simple formula for enterprise value is:

EV = Market Capitalization + Market Value of Debt – Cash and Equivalents

The total EV of the firm is currently ~ $1.45 billion (as of 15th February 2019)

When it comes to EBITDA, the firm has generated ~$290 million in the past 12 months. EBITDA has been seeing slow and steady growth in 2018. Given the recent slump in oil prices, I believe that the firm may not be able to grow their EBITDA significantly in the last quarter of 2018. The increase in volume of production will likely offset some amount of the reduction in price of sales. Moving on to 2019, I believe that oil prices will stabilize at higher prices (between $70-$80 for brent) and Legacy Reserves will continue to increase oil output. This will lead to continuous growth in its top line which was also seen moving from 2017 to 2018. This can increase 2019 EBITDA to $350-$400 million.

The average forward EV/EBITDA ratio for E&P companies is ~6x. Given Legacy Reserves high leverage and subsequently high interest expense, I believe that investors should value the company at a slight discount to 6x. After applying an appropriate discount, the company should trade at ~5x

Given an expected EBITDA of $375 million and multiple of 5x, The EV = 375*5 = $1.875 bn

Out of the $1.875 bn, approximately $1.3 bn represents debt.

Thus, the total equity value = 1.875 – 1.3 = $0.575 bn (ignoring cash and equivalents which are negligible)

The company currently has ~110 million outstanding shares. This would make each share valued at 575/110= ~$5.2.

Now, this entire thesis remains on dependent on how management manages to refinance the current outstanding credit facility. With equity dilution, the value per share may significantly dip. But at $1.38, most of the damage already seems to be baked into the share price.

Also, there are risks that the company may not be able to generate higher values of EBITDA, if it is forced to sell its assets. I have created a sensitivity analysis to see what the expected stock price would be in the case that EBITDA growth stagnates/the value multiple is even lower

Created by Author

The cells highlighted in yellow, depict cases where the stock price will still be higher than the current market prices.

I believe that this earnings announcement will be pivotal for the company and determine how the stock will trade over the next year.

In the next section, I will talk about the different scenarios that could play out and how to trade them.

How to trade this?

From my analysis, it seems that this could play out in the following ways:

File for bankruptcy: This is a pretty straight forward case. The bankers can seize assets/force the company into bankruptcy. In such a case, assets would be sold off to pay down all the debt. The remaining money would first go to preferred shareholders and then common shareholders. Baines Creek had claimed that the common shares would be worth ~11$ based on liquidation value only. But, I believe that the shares could go for much less. In such a case of asset seizure/forced selling, the assets could go for a bargain. This is not a case that would be good for a common shareholder. If management fail to give further news on refinancing the credit facility, it makes sense to stay out of this trade or buy only a very small position. Receive an extension from bankers/Refinance through other loans: If the firm is able to negotiate with the bankers to receive an extension or refinance through some other form of debt, it would be ideal for the firm. It is likely that interest expenses would be higher and that would hurt their net income a little more. But if the firm continues to increase oil production and oil prices move higher, operating income will increase and the firm will be able to pay down its debt. In such a case, I would be looking to go long post the earnings report. Equity dilution (convert debt to equity): This could be a tricky scenario. If management decides to dilute equity to pay down the debt, now may not be the best time to purchase the stock. The impact of dilution on the share price would depend on the level and terms of dilution needed to service the debt. But it will be likely that the share price would drop first before rising. I still believe that the share price is far below its fair price, which is why I already hold a small long position in the stock.

Takeaway

In my opinion, there are certain risks such as high leverage, susceptibility to oil prices and the looming credit facility due in April. But it also seems that these uncertainties have already been baked in to the share price which is currently trading at $1.38. My valuation methodology suggests that the fair value of the shares could rise up to $5.22, if management is able to give more information regarding the credit facility. I would suggest waiting for the earnings report due on 20th February to find out more information about how this can play out. I do have a small long position in the stock currently as I believe management will be able to steer clear of this situation and uncertainty will ease once there is more information.

Do let me know if you guys have any questions/advice/recommendations for this thesis in the comments section below.

As the name “oversimplified” suggests, I have tried to simplify accounting and valuation concepts so that they can be understood by all.

If you would like me to simplify any other concepts related to individual stocks/macro-economic concepts, do let me know in the comments section below.

I do hope this article helps you trade or learn more about valuation and forecasting. Cheers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.