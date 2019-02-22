Minus The Hype - Aleafia Health Could Be A Good Long-Term Holding

With the closing of the Emblem deal, Aleafia would become a major player in the sector.

source: seeking alpha

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQX:ALEAF) has been on a roller coaster ride with its share price between the last five to six months, with the company soaring in September 2018 after a period of hype that catapulted the stock above the $3.00 per share mark.

Since then it began a steady decline until near the end of 2018, and since then has made another big upward move. Fortunately, in my opinion, it has flattened out since February 8, and appears to be waiting for direction.

This has happened one other time with the stock, when after a period of volatility it traded level from mid-November 2018 to the end of the month. It doesn't mean there will be a repeat of what happened then, but starting near the end of November its share price dropped about $0.50 per share, before starting to climb in early 2019.

With its recent acquisitions and investment, international expansion, and increase in production capacity, I think the stock could be ready to jump again; this time with a strong probability of it being sustainable over the long term.

Aleafia's business model

At this time Aleafia's primary focus is on branding itself as a medical cannabis company.

So far it has concentrated on running medical cannabis clinics, building and working to scale its Cabano brand. The idea is it wants to build a loyal customer base that generates consistent and sustainable revenue and earnings.

A secondary business it's trying to develop within the medical cannabis segment is one that gathers information from internal research and sells "Aleafia Health’s proprietary medical cannabis patient dataset" to other medical cannabis companies.

According to Aleafia, the company gathers data by tracking "all patient interactions with referring doctors, nurse practitioners and educators from diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and continuous learning."

While not a large amount, the company did manage to generate $0.6 million in the third quarter. That should continue to grow as the company adds more pieces to the business, but it will have to compete with some of its larger competitors that have been working on something similar.

If Aleafia can successfully grow that part of the business, it would be a high-margin revenue stream that would complement its other sales nicely.

A recent press release reveals how Aleafia is probably going to continue to market and brand itself in the medical cannabis segment. In it the company reported on the results from a study monitoring the progress of patients using the company's benzodiazepine medication. The study featured 146 patients that had "received physician-led treatment in Aleafia Health’s wholly owned Canabo Medical Clinics."

Aleafia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Verbora said this after the release of the report: "...this study's results will not be surprising to many patients who have transitioned from prescription pain killers and sedatives with the help of physician-led medical cannabis therapy. I thank the study authors for this significant contribution to evidence-based medicine."

Just as important as the results were the company's ongoing strategy of positioning itself as a leading medical cannabis source of data and research. The point is the company is attempting to associate and brand itself strongly in the medical cannabis sector.

What it gets with the Emblem deal

Aleafia has been going through the process of acquiring Emblem, a firm that operates medical cannabis clinics and has some production capacity. The all-stock deal was valued at about $132 million. If the deal closes, 40 medical clinics spread throughout Canada would become part of its portfolio. Emblem also comes with 60,000 Canadian patients.

On the production side of the deal, it bring Aleafia's full production capacity from 98,000 kilograms a year at its peak, to 138,000 kilograms annually when it adds Emblem's 40,000 kilograms to the total.

That would result in it being one of the top producers in the world when it reaches full capacity, as the market stands today. With that in mind, it appears the company has changed its business model from incremental to one that scales faster.

If the bulk of these sales remain in the high-margin medical segment of the market, Aleafia could surprise to the upside over the next couple of years.

As for adult retail cannabis, the company will have to sell some of that in Canada in order to boost revenue over the short term, by which I mean over the next year or so. What percentage it allocates to recreational cannabis will be determined by the pace of demand it has for its medical cannabis. Finally, something not mentioned much is the acquisition of Emblem also gives it a foothold in the important German market, which supports very high margins.

International expansion

Aleafia made a foray into the international market via its investment in Australian-based CannaPacific Pty Limited. Based in New South Wales, the company is federally licensed in Australia for medical cannabis and research. In addition to its medical and research licenses, the company has also applied for a manufacturer's license.

Aleafia will work with CannaPacific to develop dedicated medical cannabis clinics in Australia in all aspects of the operation.

Aleafia Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Benic said this about its international progress:

This transaction will place Aleafia at the epicentre of what we expect will be a major growth centre in the global medical cannabis market. Aleafia will soon boast global distribution networks in Germany (upon completion of the Emblem acquisition) and Australia, complementing our cannabis cultivation, clinics and adult-use retail in Canada.

What are positive conditions for small companies like Aleafia is the fact that Canada is struggling to meet the demand for cannabis. That favors Aleafia because it means end-users will look for all the supply they can get, and that means the rising tide of demand will raise all ships. That will change further out, which is why Aleafia is expanding internationally.

Conclusion

It has taken some time, but Aleafia is finally developing a sense of urgency, as the window for opportunity in this sector will gradually close, leaving those that moved more aggressively with the bulk of market share.

By going after Emblem, Aleafia has quickly transitioned into a major player, even though few in the market are familiar with or aware of the company. That's good news to be if it's able to successfully brand and market itself to the point it takes more mind share from investors.

If it is able to sell into the recreational Canadian cannabis market throughout 2019, it will be able to boost revenue to the point of possibly garnering more attention from the broader market, which will eventually discover they've been unaware of what will become a top-ten cannabis producer in Canada.

Assuming the company expands into other high-margin medical cannabis products, grows retail revenue, and successfully leverages its international holdings, Aleafia could make a big upward move in its share price over the long term.

Even as the company stands today, it's not getting a lot of attention in regard to its approximate 60,000 medical cannabis patients. As it boosts production and increases sales in that market, it should be a strong catalyst for the value of the company.

For the long term, with the increase of production capacity and foothold in two important global markets, I think Aleafia will catch some investors by surprise. I also believe after plummeting from over $3.00 per share several months ago, the market may keep downward pressure on the stock until it confirms it is able to deliver on expectations.

Competition is a big obstacle for Aleafia. Once the supply/demand ratio levels out in Canada, buyers will without a doubt start looking for companies that can consistently meet their requirements.

If Aleafia can't ramp up production quick enough, it'll struggle to gain market share. Even now its larger peers are producing more than Aleafia will at the top of its game. In that area it can't maintain an incremental attitude, but must get more aggressive in order to make a name for its brand before it is overwhelmed by a plethora of supply coming from its larger peers.

It has no need to match its peers, but it does have to display it can grow production at a similar percentage of pace alongside of them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.