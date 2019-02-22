Berkshire Hathaway Is Consuming A Very Bitter Ketchup From Kraft Heinz

We are neither buying the dip on KHC nor viewing BRK as the shiny stock it used to be.

Those are the risk-management and risk-adjusted returns that strike us the most.

It's time to ask again: Are Warren Buffett & Co. losing their Midas touch? It certainly seems so.

First it was Apple, and now it's Kraft Heinz. In between, even Coca-Cola is not looking great, to say the least.

Introduction

It was only 2.5 months ago that I was looking at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) stock portfolio, wondering out loud: "Are Warren Buffett & Co. Losing Their Midas Touch?".

Back then, the main reason was Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which BRK has held a stake of circa 22% out of its invested portfolio.

The main point I was making on December 10th about BRK's portfolio regardless of a very high concentration in a very few sectors was:

Luckily for BRK, AAPL has posted a nice recovery, but that wasn't the point on 12/10/2018 (when the first article got published), and that's not the point today.

The point was - and still is - solely surrounding risk management. Putting too many eggs in one basket, as good and big as this basket might be, is a risky policy that may end up severely damaging the entire tree this basket is part of.

By the way, perhaps after reading my article (...), BRK has trimmed its stake in AAPL by ~1% (although it still holds ~39.4M shares, over 20% of its invested portfolio) by the end of December 2018.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again...

So how did you get here Under my skin? I swore that I'd never let you back in Should have known better Than trying to let you go' Cause here we go go go again Hard as I try I know I can't quit Something about you Is so addictive We're falling together You'd think that by now I'd know 'Cause here we go go go again - Source: "Mamma Mia!" by ABBA

As if the rough experience with Apple is not enough, we now have another live example of placing too big a bet on a single name/number in front of our eyes: Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

As at end of 2018, KHC was the 6th-largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio, with a 7.8% weight.

Symbol Holdings Market price Holding value TOTAL 3,527,446,923 $201,897,663,961 Apple Inc. AAPL 249,589,329 $171.06 $42,694,750,619 Bank of America Corp. BAC 896,167,600 $29.29 $26,248,749,004 Wells Fargo & Co. WFC 426,768,902 $49.56 $21,150,666,783 The Coca-Cola Co. KO 400,000,000 $45.86 $18,344,000,000 American Express Company AXP 151,610,700 $106.61 $16,163,216,727 Kraft Heinz Co. KHC 325,634,818 $48.18 $15,689,085,531

Source: CNBC's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Tracker

At the end of 2018, KHC's share price was $43.04. Following yesterday's news (see hereinafter), the stock is trading down almost 25% (!!!) to $36.40.

Source: Seeking Alpha

If BRK hasn't sold any KHC stocks YTD, and if this price holds, we are talking about a loss of $3.836B versus yesterday's closing price ($48.18) or "only" $2.162B versus the closing price ($43.04) on 12/31/2018. Either way, this is an ouch. A big ouch, even for a conglomerate like Berkshire Hathaway.

Side note: Coca-Cola, Berkshire Hathaway's fourth-largest holding, isn't doing that great lately either. The stock is trading more or less where it was three years ago.

Now let's put BRK aside (only for a short while; we will be back real soon) and focus on KHC.

Using the lyrics of Andy Williams from "Love Story": Where do I begin?...

I guess it only make sense to start with a bit of history.

Kraft Heinz History

On March 25th, 2015, H.J. Heinz, owned by private equity firm 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway back then, and Kraft (KRFT) have entered into a definitive merger agreement to create a new giant - The Kraft Heinz Company.

This merger formed (based on valuations at the time) the third-largest food and beverage company in North America.

I am delighted to play a part in bringing these two winning companies and their iconic brands together. This is my kind of transaction. - Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett, March 2015

Everybody expected this mega-merger to realize tons of cost savings through the many synergies these tow companies allegedly shared, while streamlining and integration to continue for a couple of years. Annual cost savings were expected to top $1.5B when the integration process is fully completed.

Four years later and not much of the big hopes and expectations have been left. The stock, as a direct result of the merger, has effectively been wiped out.

On February 17th, 2017, KHC traded as high as $97.77, with a market cap of circa $118B. Two years later and the stock is now trading at $36.40 (pre-market; we will use that price as a guidance here) with a market cap smaller than $45B.

Data by YCharts

My oh my, KHC is trading over 60% off its high.

What is causing such a large-cap to drop 25% in one day?

February 21st 2019: D-Day

Few very heavy-weight bombs have been dropped on KHC's investors, one after the other:

Q4/2018 non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 misses the market consensus by $0.10.

Q4/2018 GAAP EPS was ($10.34); that's 21.5% of the stock's closing price yesterday.

Q4/2018 revenue was $6.89B, slightly up Y/Y, but still missed the market consensus by $50M.

The company wrote off a stunning $15.4B related to its previous acquisitions and brands that apparently worth much less than it originally estimated.

Kraft Heinz received a SEC subpoena, part of an investigation looking into its accounting practices.

KHC also recorded an "increase to costs of products sold" in an amount of $25M. Normally, a negligible amount, but when it's a result of an internal investigation, it's having a much higher significance than the number itself.

Last but not least, how about a 36% cut to the quarterly dividend, from $0.63 to $0.40? The forward yield based on a stock price of $36.40 is now 4.4%.

Data by YCharts

The bad news is that the huge write-down related to big-name brands is a striking acknowledgment regarding significant changes to consumer tastes, consequently destroying the value of some of KHC's key and most profitable assets.

The good news (if one can say so) is that much of the company's unadjusted Q4 loss was due to the one-off impairment charges, aiming at lowering "the carrying amount of goodwill in certain reporting units, primarily U.S. Refrigerated and Canada Retail, and certain intangible assets, primarily the Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks."

There's little doubt that the disappointing results may raise the pressure to grow via acquisitions.

Is the stock worthwhile our money right now?

2019 Guidance

The company's guidance for next year suggests that the majority of the synergies KHC realized on consolidating Heinz and Kraft have effectively been wiped out. This certainly suggests that perhaps there's not as much opportunity here as many have once envisioned.

Here's David Knopf, KHC's EVP & CFO, on the conference call (emphases mine):

I'll start with our financial expectations going forward on Slide 6. Regarding top line, we are now well positioned to continue organic net sales growth, driven by incremental consumption gains. This will reflect volume/mix growth from innovation, distribution and whitespace initiatives and pricing actions that balance cost inflation and our market share objectives. On pricing, note that we exited 2018 at strong levels of merchandising support and distribution. And price gaps are currently in a better place, so we do not expect pricing to be a drag year-on-year for 2019 as a whole. In fact, our U.S. business recently announced list price increases that are scheduled to take effect late in Q1. From an organic growth perspective, in the very near term, Q1 is likely to decline versus the prior year due to unfavorable trade timing and a shift in Easter-related shipments to Q2 this year from Q1 last year, trade timing in Canada, comparisons with a very strong winter soup season in the U.K. and destocking in Asia Pacific. For the year, we are targeting positive organic net sales growth, with commercial gains partially offset by price elasticity. And on a nominal basis, a combination of currency headwinds and divestitures is likely to result in a 3 to 4-percentage-point headwind to net sales. Regarding profitability, we fully expect to maintain industry-leading margins. At the same time, we think it's prudent to begin the year by properly level-setting expectations. To do so, as a one-off for 2019, we are breaking with our established guidance practices and setting a range for expected adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 billion to $6.5 billion for this year. This includes: commercial gains offset by stepped-up support of marketing, innovation, e-commerce and people; another year of low to mid-single-digit percentage non-key commodity inflation, net of cost savings; as well as foreign exchange rates and the 2 divestitures already announced. In addition, we currently expect to begin 2019 with a first quarter that is likely to see a high-teens decline in adjusted EBITDA in percentage terms. We will be up against our toughest EBITDA comparisons for the year, particularly in light of our expected net inflation curve, stepped-up commercial spending levels and with pricing not taking effect until late Q1. Finally, at the EPS line, while we continue to believe that we can deliver top-tier growth, it will take hold from 2020 onwards. This is because in addition to our EBITDA outlook, 2019 will see approximately $0.25 of non-operating headwinds versus 2018. This will come from a combination of several factors: $80 million of incremental depreciation expense; a roughly $120 million reduction in the other income line, mainly due to rising interest rates, increasing pension interest costs and less favorable market returns on planned assets assumed versus 2018; approximately $40 million of additional interest expense and a full year effective tax rate between 20% and 22%. Taken together, top line, EBITDA and EPS drivers, while we expect to take a step backwards in 2019, we remain confident in delivering consistent profit growth from 2020 onwards, driven by fully leveraging our advantage brands, cost structures and capabilities. - Source: KHC Q4/2018 conference call

To make a long story short, 2019 is dead, and 2020 might be the beginning of something - and even that is highly doubtful at this stage.

To answer the question we've posted above: We don't see value in KHC at this point in time. Almost everything (frankly, not sure we need the "almost"...) is pointing down, and there's very little to no optimism at all.

Here's J.P. Morgan quickly weighing on the current situation (emphasis mine):

We thus think it is more than fair to ask if any fundamental value for KHC has been created since the Kraft Heinz merger???. We also think that between KHC’s and ABI’s (Anheuser-Busch) struggles in recent years, it is reasonable to question the entire 3G strategy. Investors for years have asked if 3G’s extreme belt-tightening model ultimately would result in brand equity erosion. We think the answer arguably came yesterday in the form of a $15B (!) intangible asset write-down for the Kraft+ Oscar Mayer brands.

Fully agree!

Will Warren Buffett Buy the Dip?

While we won't be buying the dip, one has to wonder whether Berkshire Hathaway is going to buy the dip here?

Everyone will be closely watching, now more than the usual, Berkshire Hathaway's Q4/2018 results scheduled to be released at 8AM ET tomorrow (Saturday, February 23rd).

As always is the case, BRK's earnings report will be followed by the Oracle of Omaha's famous and much anticipated annual letter. Investors will be looking for clues regarding how much of its own stock BRK has bought back, and what are the plans, if any, for the large chunk of cash, around $103.6B at the end of Q3/2018.

As for us, not only we aren't buying the dip in KHC, but we are also reiterating our unease with Berkshire Hathaway's investment policy, which is highly concentrated on a very few stocks.

The markets are dynamic and change by the minute. Things and tricks that may have been working for many years are possibly not working as such/much anymore.

A close look at BRK's performance over the past three years clearly shows that Berkshire Hathaway has become a proxy on the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Data by YCharts

Since BRK is i) less diversified than the S&P 500, ii) employs a higher leverage, and iii) is exposed to very specific sectors/industries, one may assume that the total returns might be similar, but the risk taken isn't.

This might be a shocking moment/realization to many, but truth must be told.

Don't get me wrong: I have the highest possible respect and admiration to Berkshire Hathaway as a corporation and surely to Warren Buffett as an investor (and person).

Nonetheless, when investing, I'm looking to make money, not friends, and neither BRK nor KHC has been the best egg in investors' baskets over recent years.

We do intend to touch upon Warren Buffett's somehow contradicting investment policies, so stay tuned!

Also read: "Kraft Heinz: Buy When There Is Ketchup In The Streets?" from Trapping Value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. TipRanks: No Rating.