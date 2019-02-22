JPMorgan: Near 10% Annual Return From A Great Franchise, Buy

JPM multiples may seem high but they are below peak, and high-quality banks such as US Bancorp and Wells Fargo have/had higher multiples.

With Price / Tangible Book Value of 1.9x and ROTCE of 17%, returns will be near 10% a year from capital distributions and asset mix change.

Retail banking business ((CCB)) may have "over-earned" in 2018 but not dramatically; mortgage production revenue & card income are still low.

Company Overview

JP Morgan (JPM) has a broad portfolio of both retail and wholesale businesses, with Consumer & Community Banking (NASDAQ:CCB) generating 46% of group net income and Corporate & Investment Banking (NYSE:CIB) generating 36%. Other businesses include Commercial Banking (NYSE:CB) (13%) and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) (9%).

JPM Key Financials by Segment (2018A) NB. Net income figures are on managed basis. Source: JPM results supplement (18Q4).

North America is the key market, with c. 80% of group revenues; Europe, Middle East & Africa has 14%, Asia-Pacific 6% and Latin America 2% (as of 2017). However, the concentration in North America is more a feature of the retail-oriented CCB. Wholesale businesses are more international, with 50% of CIB revenues and 30% of AWM from markets outside the United States.

Natural “GDP+” Earnings Growth

Large U.S. retail banks like JPM naturally grow earnings at “GDP (Gross Domestic Product)+”, with faster-than-GDP revenue growth and stable/improving overhead ratios:

Large retail banks grow revenues faster than GDP because mortgages, loans, deal sizes, credit card spend, etc., all tend to grow at least in line with GDP over time, and large banks tend to gain market share.

Large retail banks also typically have stable (or improving) overhead ratios because of their economies of scale, helped by technological innovations such as automation (and, less happily for bank workers, branch closures).

After the Great Financial Crisis, the structural "GDP+" revenue growth was partially interrupted by near-zero interest rates and one-off items. However, as shown in the table below, many revenue lines (coloured in blue) maintained solid growth throughout, while others have recovered strongly in recent years. In 2016-18, JPM total revenues grew with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of >5%, higher than nominal GDP growth of 3-4% a year during the period.

JPM Net Revenue by Type & Overhead Ratio (2012-18A) Source: JPM results supplements.

More specifically, poor growth in some revenue lines (coloured in red above) were clearly due to one-off factors which no longer apply:

Lending & Deposit-Related Fees declined in 2012-15, as JPM exited activities such as specialty mezzanine finance.

declined in 2012-15, as JPM exited activities such as specialty mezzanine finance. Mortgage Fees & Related Income fell sharply, to less than 2% of revenues as of 2018, mostly as production revenues peaked in early years (especially in 2012) when homeowners rushed to remortgage after interest rates were cut, reducing revenue by $5.2bn between 2012 and 2018 in CCB alone. Also, JPM had been reducing its third-party loan servicing portfolio. Lastly, higher rates in recent years, when applied to models, resulted in negative “risk management” revenues.

fell sharply, to less than 2% of revenues as of 2018, mostly as production revenues peaked in early years (especially in 2012) when homeowners rushed to remortgage after interest rates were cut, reducing revenue by $5.2bn between 2012 and 2018 in CCB alone. Also, JPM had been reducing its third-party loan servicing portfolio. Lastly, higher rates in recent years, when applied to models, resulted in negative “risk management” revenues. Card Income fell in 2015-17, from higher account origination costs & higher costs in renewed co-brand agreements - both part of an “investment phase” which has now been completed .

On overheads, JPM's overhead ratio improved from 65% of revenues in 2012 to 57% by 2018, enabling earnings to grow faster than revenues.

Current 17% ROTCE is Sustainable

17% Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) was first set out as a target by management at the last investor day in February 2018.

JPM Medium-Term Targets - Headlines Source: JPM investor day (Feb-18).

The target included a benefit of up to 300 bps from U.S. tax reform, and would otherwise be the same as the prior target in 2017. Other assumptions included Core Loan CAGR of 5-6% and Non-Interest Revenue CAGR of 4-5%. (Core Loans are total loans excluding loans in CIB.) Overall, the targets implied a medium-term Pre-Tax Income of $43-47bn.

JPM Medium-Term Targets - “Simulated” PBT, Assumptions & Details Source: JPM investor day (Feb-18).

The 17% ROTCE target was reached for full-year 2018, when JPM generated a Pre-Tax Income of $41bn (note this is still below medium-term "simulated" figure of $43-47bn). We believe the 17% ROTCE is sustainable (as an average ROTCE over the cycle) based on the following:

Group track record in recent years

Track record of individual segments over the same period

Evidence of improving competitiveness

JPM’s group track record in recent years shows a steady improvement in every profit metric (Pre-Provision Profit, PBT or Net Income) since 2015. ROTCE looks more volatile, but only due to distortion by one-off items in 2015 (higher due to a tax gain) and 2017 (lower due to one-offs, otherwise 13%).

JPM Profit Metrics (2012-18A) Source: JPM results supplements. JPM Group ROTCE & PBT (2012-18A) Source: JPM results supplements.

We believe PBT growth is set to continue. PBT growth since 2015 has been driven by net interest revenue growth, with JPM able to increase both their outstanding loan balance & the average interest rate spread. Spreads have been helped by the Federal Reserve's rate hikes since 2015. However, even without further rate hikes, revenue growth will continue from loan growth – JPM is targeting medium-term Core Loan CAGR of 4-5%, a more conservative target than the 12% year-on-year growth achieved in 2017 and the 8% growth achieved in 2018.

JPM Interest & Non-Interest Revenue (2012-18A) Source: JPM results supplements. JPM Loans & Interest Rate Spread (2012-18A) Source: JPM results supplements.

Track record of individual segments over the same period shows each of them growing both PBT and Return on Equity (ROE). In addition, while CCB's ROE is above management's medium-term target, other segments have ROE figures near or below targets, implying room for further growth.

JPM PBT by Business (2012-18A) Source: JPM company filings. JPM ROE by Business (2012-18A) Source: JPM company filings.

There is also evidence of improving competitiveness in many of JPM's business units, both from natural scale/platform advantages and from management actions. We will show examples from each segment below.

In CCB, JPM has grown deposits faster than both the industry average and other national banks. JPM also gained market share in small business banking.

JPM Deposit Growth Source: JPM investor day (Feb-18). JPM Share of Small Business Banking Source: JPM investor day (Feb-18).

In CIB, JPM has similarly maintained/gained share, notably in Equities & Prime (part of Markets) and in Mergers & Acquisitions (part of Banking).

JPM Share of Wallet – Equities & Prime (Markets) Source: JPM investor day (Feb-18). JPM Share of Wallet – M&A (Banking) Source: JPM investor day (Feb-18).

In CB, JPM has generated strong revenue growth in Middle Market Banking . This is a key activity that ensures business customers can continue to be served by JPM as they grow in size, moving from CCB, to CB and then CIB.

JPM Middle Market Banking Revenues ($m) Source: JPM investor day (Feb-18).

In AWM, JPM has built a portfolio of good products, with more than 80% of them (by Asset Under Management, AUM) outperforming peer medians over 5-year or 10-year periods. JPM has also been attracting more asset flows than most peers (except Blackrock, which operates a different model).

JPM Asset Mgmt. Product Performance vs. Peer Medians Source: JPM investor day (Feb-18). JPM AUM Flows vs. Peers Source: JPM investor day (Feb-18).

CCB “Over-Earning” But Not Dramatically

One key investor concern is how CCB is currently "over-earning”, with credit costs being at historic lows, due to the combination of a strong economy and still below-average interest rates. Indeed both net charge-offs and delinquency rates have been falling in almost all product lines at CCB, as shown below.

JPM CCB Net Charge-Offs & Delinquencies (2012-18A) NB. Credit card delinquency rising slightly since 2016 is a function of the "seasoning" of customer accounts, as JPM had gained a significant number of new cardholders and these tend to have low delinquency rates initially. Source: JPM results supplements.

However, we believe extent of CCB's “over-earning” is limited for a number of reasons. The segment's ROTCE of 28% in 2018 is higher than the target of 25% but not dramatically so. In addition:

With interest rates still below historic averages, lower spreads are partially offsetting the benefit of lower credit costs in terms of earnings.

Mortgage production revenues are at a multi-year low, as low rates mean a competitive market, where JPM has been prioritising margins over sales.

Card income (reported after origination costs) has only started growing again after years of high costs in origination and co-brand partnership renewals.

Further cost savings potential, from CCB overheads ratio at 53% in 2018, compared to a medium-term target of 50%

Mortgage production revenues and card income being below their cyclical averages can be seen in the table below. Overhead ratio can also been seen to be making a steady progress downwards.

JPM CCB Profit & Loss (2012-18A) Source: JPM results supplements.

Near 10% Returns Per Year

JPM is currently trading on Price / Tangible Book Value ((P/TBV)) of 1.9x, as it had a TBV of $56.33 per share as of 2018 year-end. It had a ROTCE of 17% and an EPS of $9.00 for the year.

CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1) ratio was at 12.0%, at the top end of 11-12% targeted, which means JPM has surplus capital to distribute. In fact, JPM has distributed substantially all of its Net Income through dividends and buybacks since 2017, and continues to target an approx. 100% payout ratio.

JPM CET1 Ratio (2012-18A) Source: JPM results supplements. JPM Capital Returns (2012-18A) Source: JPM results supplements.

High distributions of surplus capital is a consequence of JPM's growth being constrained by its GSIB (Global Systemically Important Banks) designation, as management targets a GSIB score of no higher than 700 by keeping its assets and capital mostly flat (but shifting the mix of assets to maximise returns):

JPM GSIB Score (2014-17) Source: JPM investor day (Feb-18). JPM Assets & Capital (2012-18A) Source: JPM investor day (Feb-18).

Investor returns should therefore be near 10% per year, consisting of each year's EPS being returned to shareholders (2018 EPS of $9.00 implies 8.5% yield. of which $2.72 or 2.6% is a cash dividend) and some net income growth as management continues to optimise mix on the balance sheet.

The GSIB constraint is also an artificial one, as the Federal Reserve as so far not adjusted the coefficients in the score's calculation to keep pace with economic growth. If this were to change, JPM would be able to deploy more capital organically and create additional upside for shareholders.

Multiples Below Peak and Key Peers

JPM's current P/TBV of 1.9x may seen high, but it remains significantly below the peak of over 2.1x reached in early 2018. It also remains below that of high-quality banks such as US Bancorp (USB) at present (approx. 2.5x) and Wells Fargo (WFC) in the past (WFC routinely traded near 2x during 2014-15, before some bad practices in its retail banking business became public).

JPM's current P/E of 11.7x is likewise below that of US Bancorp, and not far above those of Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (both at about 10x). JPM's dividend yield is also below or near those of its peers.

Other

JPM has recently become a top-10 holding at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), as highlighted by fellow Seeking Alpha author John Vincent. The position was established in 18Q3 at prices between $104 and $119, was increased by ~40% in 18Q4 at prices between $92 and $115, and was worth $4.9bn as of year-end. It joined BRK's more long-standing bank holdings in Wells Fargo, Bank of America and US Bancorp.

JPM is set to hold its 2019 investor day on February 26, where we expect further management comments on developments in its franchise and on the wider macroeconomic environment.

Conclusion

In summary, JPM is a high-quality franchise capable of sustaining its current ROTCE and delivering returns of near 10% per year to shareholders. It has a track record of strong financial performance and improving competitiveness, and its valuation compares favourably with its high-quality peers. We believe total shareholder returns can reach $115-125 over the next 6-12 months, implying 10-20% upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BAC, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.