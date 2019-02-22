The Fed's Green Light May Prove Insufficient For Stocks To Continue Rallying

The S&P 500 currently stands at around 2,780, marking an 18.25% surge from the December 2018 lows. While certain market participants had been worrying that rising stock prices may encourage the Fed to turn hawkish again, the recent Fed minutes have dispelled those fears. Regardless, the impact of a dovish Fed on stock prices may diminish going forward, as the economy continues to weaken.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Fed members remain skeptical amid rising equities

While the financial market turmoil in Q4 2018 played a notable role in encouraging the Fed to turn more dovish this year, the bulls will have been pleased to know that surging stocks prices in January did not encourage the central bankers to turn more hawkish last month.

Fed minutes from the January FOMC meeting read:

Financial market volatility had remained elevated over the intermeeting period, and, despite some easing since the December FOMC meeting, overall financial conditions had tightened since September.

Note that the "financial conditions" the Fed is referring to not only relate to equity prices, but also include other factors such as corporate bonds spreads. The Fed's minutes tell us that the central bank wants to see financial market conditions return to levels and conditions seen back in September 2018 before moving forward with more rate hikes. While slowing economic conditions also played a role in the Fed's latest decisions, it is encouraging to acknowledge that the Fed remains dovish even amid improving financial market conditions, and that the S&P 500 certainly has more room left to rally till it reaches September levels, until when the Fed is likely to remain discouraged to raise rates. Though this may not be a sufficient catalyst to keep driving stocks higher from here.

Stocks have rallied too fast

The S&P 500 has rallied by about 18.25% since Dec. 24, 2018. That is an astonishing run to witness in the space of just two months. Whether one is bullish or bearish on the equities this year, and regardless of how much return one is expecting the S&P 500 to deliver in 2019, market participants cannot deny that this rally will certainly have to take a pause, before moving in either direction going forward. One of the main factors driving equity prices higher this year has been the dovish statements made by Powell and other Fed members. In fact, the stock market has rallied by about 10% since Powell first stated in early January that the Fed is willing to be patient with rate hikes this year.

According to Credit Suisse AG, equities have historically rallied 11% over a six-month period, following pauses in rate hiking cycles. Comparatively, this 10% rally over a space of around six weeks should worry market participants. I believe optimism regarding a dovish Fed has mostly been priced into equity prices now and that it is less likely to move stock prices much higher going forward.

Furthermore, optimism over a potential trade deal between the US and China has also influenced equity prices to move higher this year. Similarly, I believe this has also mostly been priced into the equity markets now. Any new trade deal would have to be incredibly strong and beneficial to the US and Chinese economy to meaningfully induce a further rally in stock prices.

Moving forward, I believe the most dominant factor driving equity prices will be incoming economic data, both domestically and globally. On Feb. 21, 2019, a string of weak economic data pushed equity prices lower, despite significant progress in trade negotiations between the US and China. The Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing survey reflected a contraction in the private sector, coming in at -4.1 for February, drastically missing the consensus estimate of 14. This worsening business sentiment was accompanied by weak capital goods orders for December, coming in at -0.7%, again missing the estimate of 0.2%. These surprises in negative territory certainly do not bode well for the economic outlook.

Furthermore, in a recent article of mine, I discussed how the slowdown in China's economy is likely to persist regardless of a trade deal being made with the US. Hence with economic conditions slowing both globally and domestically, the positive investor sentiment is likely to be subdued going forward, despite a dovish Fed. Usually, a "goldilocks" scenario for equity markets takes hold when the Fed remains dovish while the economy exhibits strength, allowing corporate earnings and stock valuations to flourish. However, the Fed is presently becoming increasingly dovish amid a slowing economy and deteriorating corporate earnings, which will undermine the impact of dovish statements on equity indices going forward.

Bottom Line

While buying into the S&P 500 in late December and beginning January would have paid off for bullish investors, I am skeptical about how much more dovish statements can continue driving equity prices higher from here. With economic conditions worsening both domestically and globally, incoming economic data will become the predominant factor driving equity prices moving forward. Therefore, as economic conditions continue to worsen, I do not believe this current rally in the S&P 500 is sustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.