Why Did Ted Weschler Double His Stake In Optical Cable Corporation?

Status quo likely means more of the same. But, because it is a win-win, change is anticipated.

Ted Weschler's 9.99%, along with Anita Zucker's 5.3%, could be game changers, one way or another.

On Valentine's Day, OCC's Investment Story Changed

Ted Weschler filed a 13G/A disclosing a 9.99% ownership of OCC's common stock. This stake is owned by Weschler as an individual, not his employer Berkshire Hathaway.

9.99% represents an increase from the 5.25% ownership that Weschler disclosed on September 24, 2018. I love this photo of Ted Weschler (center):

Imagine Ted Weschler owns 9.99% of your company. Just looking at his left hand, he does not seem to be a status quo guy. Notwithstanding the intensity, I gather Weschler is an honorable guy.

Update on focus of investment thesis since November, 2018

Since my previous report on OCC published in November, 2018, my investment thesis has shifted. Previously, the base case was an upturn in the business driven by current management, with an acquisition included in the thesis as a best case. Now, based on Weschler's increasing ownership and separately my deeper understanding of OCC, the base case is built upon a win-win shift, possibly driven by current management, possibly by new management and new board absent a transaction, and possibly driven by a transaction.

Ted Weschler's 13G/A and Anita Zucker's 13D

The disclosure of Ted Weschler's 9.99% interest, which follows the disclosure of Anita Zucker's 5.3% in 2015, creates a potential catalyst.

In my first OCC piece dated November 9, 2018, titled "Ted Weschler Bought Over 5% Of Optical Cable Corporation - Should You Buy Too?", I reviewed buying by Ted Weschler, reported in a 13G filing on September 24.

Ted Weschler is a superior investor, of course. Furthermore, he has a reputation as an experienced investor in OCC's space. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway, through its Marmon Holdings, Inc. subsidiary's Marmon Engineered Wire & Cable owns similar businesses to OCC in its subsidiaries Harbour Industries, LLC and Marmon Aerospace & Defense. The reader would be excused if she concluded that not only is Ted Weschler a fabulous investor but also that he is knowledgeable about OCC's space.

A question I have been asked: might Berkshire Hathaway buy OCC? OCC would fit well with Marmon's cable business. Faced with the same situation, some businesses would see a potential conflict of interest if an employee had an ownership interest and consequently would not acquire OCC. Other companies might view personal ownership as a sincere endorsement, and consequently would enthusiastically acquire OCC. I am guessing that months ago there was a conversation between Weschler and Berkshire, and the answer to the question would be informed by that conversation.

Here's a hypothetical, but perhaps unlikely theory: Could Berkshire's Marmon have identified OCC as an appealing acquisition and tried to engage OCC in a transaction discussion, only to be rebuffed? At that point, did Berkshire decide it was optimal for Weschler to buy OCC stock, which might bring OCC to the table?

Anita Zucker, the sole billionaire resident of South Carolina, filed a 13D in December, 2015 that disclosed ownership of 5.3% of OCC's shares. With OCC's increasing share count over the past few years, Anita Zucker's original 5.3% of shares would now be 4.9%, releasing her from the 13D requirement to report sales to the SEC (not legal advice), so we can no longer be certain of her ownership simply by reviewing SEC filings. She should be honored for seeing OCC's potential. Anita Zucker co-founded The InterTech Group, Inc., a diversified holding company, in 1982.

Judging by the (as is normal, partial) transactions disclosed in the 13D filed by Anita Zucker on December 18, 2015, the average price paid was $2.90. Note that a 13D filing, as made by Anita Zucker, permits the investor to be activist, including changing "the present board of directors or management" or "changes in the business or corporate structure." (In contrast, a 13G, as filed by Ted Weschler, identifies a passive investor; but Weschler's next filing could be a 13D.)

Note that Anita Zucker's 13D was filed on December 18, 2015. Eighty days later, on March 7, 2016, the proxy for OCC's 2016 Annual Meeting included a new name: John A. Nygren. Nygren had a technology background before becoming his former company's president. Nygren sold his company to Danaher. Is the appearance that Zucker got a director onto the board accurate or deceiving? (Will Weschler be given a director on the board? Since Weschler has filed a 13G, personally advocating for a director might run afoul of regulations.)

David Goode, who has deep ties to Roanoke, is the retired Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norfolk Southern Corporation. Goode bought 80,000 shares of OCC last October in a private transaction with OCC's Neil Wilkin; Goode would be a fabulous addition to OCC's board of directors. David Goode and OCC seem to share common philanthropic interests, as shown by their involvement with the Roanoke-based Taubman Museum of Art:

An even better incentive plan?

Incentives matter. Charlie Munger: "You get what you reward for."

OCC has a good 2017 Stock Incentive Plan. But it could be improved, in my opinion.

Rather than incentives whose calculations could include depreciation (part of EBITDA) or possibly "maintenance of the status quo" (see above underscored in blue), some stockholders might value a simple incentive plan using three metrics: 1) growth in revenue; 2) growth in net income per share; and 3) growth in stock price. Multi-year averages and high water benchmarks included. (As shown in Appendix 1, when Neil Wilkin was hired in 2001, his bonus in part was directly tied to a percentage of revenue.)

As an example, RH adopted an incentive plan directly tied to its stock price. Potentially, that scheme might introduce its own problems, but as one of a few metrics, it has appeal to some investors because it directly rewards higher stock price.

While I think his incentive package could be improved, to Neil Wilkin's credit, he is demonstrably community oriented, not only with respect to the Roanoke-based Taubman Museum of Art (see above), but likely more directly beneficial to OCC, with respect to the local Virginia Western Community College. Neil Wilkin and OCC earned the 2016 Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy for supporting of Virginia’s Community Colleges. Good for them!

Switching to sales:

Same order backlogs across two different competitors?

OCC operates in a "fast turn" business, as RF Industries, Ltd.'s President and CEO Rob Dawson aptly describes it. Many contracts are signed and largely filled in one month. In the words of RFIL's Rob Dawson, customers can show aggressive speed and then slow down, as seen in the 4G (and limited 5G) wireless orders that OCC got in FY2018. Due to the fast turn nature, revenues are difficult to forecast. Perhaps reflecting that difficulty of forecasting, OCC management is reticent to provide guidance to analysts.

In contrast to OCC, RFIL provides color. Like OCC, RFIL benefited from large orders from the wireless carrier industry in FY2018.

This is crazy:

Both OCC and RFIL have disclosed their typical backlog is about $4MM. At the end of their FY2018 Q1 (ended January 31 for both), both OCC and RFIL had a backlog of about $20MM, dropping to about $11MM a quarter later and $8MM a quarter after that. For FY2018 Q4, OCC declined to disclose its backlog, while RFIL disclosed its backlog had risen to $11MM. The exact figures highlighted from conference call transcripts are below.

FY2018 Q1 calls, OCC and RFIL:

FY2018 Q2 calls, OCC and RFIL:

FY2018 Q3 calls, OCC and RFIL:

FY2018 Q4 calls, OCC and RFIL:

Why are competitors' backlogs so similar? I am guessing that a huge wave of orders swept the industry as wireless carriers upgraded 4G to pave the way for 5G soon. Based on industry comparables' SEC filings and conference calls, I am guessing that OCC and RFIL each benefited from the wave of orders that ultimately came from the same Tier 1 wireless carrier (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, or T-Mobile), then perhaps a huge supplier (Corning, etc.) and finally through a distributor (Anixter, Tessco, etc.).

Both OCC and RFIL are cagey about their customer. On April 13, 2018, OCC filed an 8-K describing a loan due to "timing differences between required payments on purchases of materials and receipts on shipments related to these orders" from "a certain customer". In OCC's "Special Project Loan Agreement" documentation, the name of the "a certain customer" is disclosed in Schedule A-1, but that schedule, of course, was not filed with the SEC. (The customer likely asked not to be publicly identified. From an investment standpoint, is the identity of the customer material?)

It could be that both OCC and RFIL shared a piece of the exact same orders. However, while OCC and RFIL overlap in some of their product offerings, they do not overlap in all product offerings. The same distributor might have parsed out: 1) identical orders; or, 2) similar, but not identical, orders depending on differing product lines.

If there was a wave of orders that swept the industry a year ago, should we assign credit to OCC and RFIL from benefiting? Or, were they simply order takers? I think OCC and RFIL deserve credit. They were well positioned to fulfill the orders; they had the relationship with the distributor; and, they had earned the reputation of being trustworthy partners.

Going forward, if the FY2018 orders are followed by FY2019/FY2020 orders, and if one of OCC and RFIL benefits from the orders, but not both, that would be telling. Something to watch.

FY2019 Revenue Expectations for OCC

With respect to revenue guidance, OCC is reticent.

Fortunately for an analyst trying to forecast revenues, other companies in the industry are helpful.

Amphenol's Richard Norwitt guided to an organic revenue increase of 0% - 2% for 2019. APH's 2019 revenue guide would have been a bit higher but for unexpected strength in the mobile devices market in 2018 Q4, which led APH's CFO to state on the earnings conference call that he expects "a commensurate decline in the mobile devices market in the first quarter".

Belden reported 2018 revenues grew more than 8% YoY. On its 2018 Q4 quarterly conference call, Belden guided to revenues growth in 2019 of 2% for their best case. Worst case 2019 revenue guidance is down 3.7%.

On its FY2018 Q4 call, RF Industries, Ltd, which represents a closer comparable to OCC, guided to annual organic revenue growth of 13% - 15% over the next three years, to be further boosted by acquisitions. Good for RFIL for laying out aggressive revenue goals! If management achieves these ambitious revenue goals, they deserve to be applauded and rewarded!

Regarding FY2019 revenues, RFIL's Dawson laid out the timing challenge for projections. Orders placed in FY2019's fiscal fourth quarter could become recognized revenue in FY2019 if placed in the first month of the fourth fiscal quarter -- August, 2019 -- whereas orders placed in the last month of the fourth fiscal quarter -- October, 2019 -- could become revenue in FY2020. 5G-related FY2019 revenues are expected to be back-end loaded. Timing could be tricky, making forecasting FY2019 problematic.

In a February 6, 2019 comment to my November, 2018 report, I reduced my FY2019 revenue projection to represent a 4% decline from FY2018's revenues.

My FY2019 revenue projection reflects a non-recurring estimated $18MM-$19MM bump in revenues in FY2018 driven by significant orders placed by a long-term customer which were, I surmise, ultimately driven by orders from Tier 1 wireless customer to finish up 4G in preparation for ramping up 5G soon. (Comparable 5G shipments on the order of $20MM are not in my forecast for FY2019. Such an order could occur, but likely toward the end of the fiscal year, if at all. If it were to occur, that would represent upside to my current revenue forecast.) Notwithstanding OCC's modest ongoing organic growth, boosted in FY2019 by delayed fulfillment of some FY2018 orders due to OCC's push to fulfill the big FY2018 Tier 1 4G orders (see "Letter from the CEO" in FY2018 Annual Report, Exhibit 13.1 to 10-K), possible small follow-up orders relative to the big FY2018 Tier 1 4G orders, possible small related 5G orders late in FY2019, perhaps some benefit derived from domestic manufacturing which bypasses tariff problems, partially offset by an implementation bottleneck leading to higher customer inventories and consequent slowing of future orders due to a scarcity of end-customers' technicians to install products shipped, and my uneasiness about OCC's lack of a year-end backlog disclosure following three quarters of meaningful backlog disclosures, boosted by Ted Weschler's influence (which I am projecting will result in what OCC might deem a meaningful emphasis on cost reduction), I am projecting OCC's FY2019 revenues will likely decline modestly from FY2018 levels, but FY2019 EPS will increase.

Note: Following the disclosure of Weschler's 9.99% ownership, financial projections are a less important determinant to OCC's stock price than strategy of Weschler and other shareholders and OCC's management and board of directors.

What does Ted Weschler see in OCC (part 1)?

Relevant question.

We know Ted Weschler was hired by Warren Buffett because he thinks like his boss. Buffett wrote about growing companies that repurchase stock:

But let's take a break from this boring, boneheaded research report and ask ourselves perhaps a perhaps more important question:

How might Neil Wilkin view OCC?

Neil Wilkin is super smart: Darden MBA, UVA Law JD, CPA, etc.

Neil Wilkin started at OCC on September 1, 2001, as CFO, and then Acting President on December 3, 2001, and then Chairman of the Board, President and CEO shortly thereafter.

To Warren Buffett's point regarding the appeal of growing companies, when Neil Wilkin joined OCC toward the end of FY2001, revenues were $60MM. Last year, FY2018, after a series of big wireless carrier orders that boosted sales, OCC's revenues were $88MM, up from $64MM the year earlier. But, adjusted for acquisitions of SMP and Applied Optical which had revenues of a combined $28MM before they were acquired (see OCC press releases dated June 2, 2008 and November 5, 2009, respectively), OCC's revenues are unchanged from FY2001. (The metrics look better if you start calculations from FY2002.)

Hmm. That does not seem to fit Buffett's "when companies grow" criteria. Let's check on the "outstanding shares shrink".

BINGO! Outstanding shares per the FY2001 10-K were 55,431,279, compared to the FY2018 10-K at 7,694,187 shares. But, rats! There was an 8-for-1 reverse split in July, 2002, so the comparable number for FY2001 was 6,928,910. So, outstanding shares grew, not shrank.

Much of the reason for the higher share count was non-cash restricted share awards:

Reviewing net income for each of the fiscal years FY2008 as filed in OCC's Annual Reports, Exhibit 13.1 to 10-Ks, the reader might subjectively consider overall compensation to be high; but, for good reasons, net income is not the sole driver of compensation; and, at this point, it is of no consequence.

The question remains: how does Neil Wilkin view OCC?

Neil Wilkin owns about one million shares (updated figure to be released soon in the 2019 proxy). In contrast, when OCC received the rebuffed bid from Superior Essex, Wilkin owned 248,500 shares (per the proxy for the 2006 annual meeting).

Past shares were awarded to Neil Wilkin at lower share prices. Future shares may be awarded at higher prices, meaning Wilkin gets less bang for the buck (compensation is determined in dollars and then converted to shares for the share award).

Will Wilkin decide to dial back on total executive compensation (to the level of industry comparable RFIL, for example), which would have the beneficial effect of boosting EPS, surfacing value that has been there the whole time?

Will Wilkin view Weschler's involvement as a catalyst not only for OCC stock (as we have seen since his 13G/A filing), but also as a catalyst for other changes, such as total executive compensation? If Wilkin focused on boosting OCC's stock price to my $10 target, it would be a tax efficient way for Wilkin to earn income, in the form of long-term capital gains, I would argue, even if it means less W-2 compensation.

This curious statement below was inserted in OCC's FY2018 Annual Report. Why, when your custom is little guidance, would you guide on share-based compensation expense one quarter ahead? Was the guide an acknowledgement that dilution and expense of FY2018's $2,224,620 in share-based compensation was high, particularly relative to FY2018 net income of $1,068,753? Or, was the $800K statement simply a guide lower for FY2019 Q1 results?

"Because the vesting of these shares will not occur until January 31, 2019, we also expect to recognize over $800,000 in share-based compensation expense in our first quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2018." FY2018 Annual Report

The number of shares awarded as share-based compensation was calculated based on an average of January prices. Weschler going to 9.99%, but not 10%, meant that his 13G/A was filed after the calculation period. I don't know if that was intentional, but Weschler's actions benefited grantees, especially Wilkin. On the other hand, maybe Weschler never goes above 9.99% due to stricter requirements for 10% owners.

Back to Ted Weschler:

What does Ted Weschler see in OCC (part 2)?

I don't know. There are two paths that could boost OCC's stock price, it seems to me.

1) Acquisition. OCC's industry is consolidating. Industry sales are growing. For the next year or two, there is the potential for additional 5G-build-out-related business, as we saw in FY2018. A strategic buyer -- particularly one who has sales capabilities and technology capabilities and/or capacity constraints -- may be interested in buying OCC to get capacity quickly, rationalize costs to boost margins which are half to one third of competitors, and energize sales not only through OCC's sales force but also through the acquirer's. If OCC publicly announced that it was for sale, I expect there would be lots of interest. (There is an easy way to test that hypothesis.)

2) Redirection. All companies have problems; OCC has problems. To a large extent, OCC's problems might be solved by a redirection. Focus executive incentives on this simple metric: stock price; provide handsome rewards for OCC stock price going to $10 in two years. Boost sales incentives for profitable contracts. Perhaps most important, cut costs to raise margins closer to comparable industry standards.

Regarding FY2018's stellar results, strong results were boosted by LOWER MARGIN fiber optic products (see next paragraph). If there is a sustained trend toward lower margins products, costs must be reduced! If your costs are not sufficiently low, your selling price is too high, and you don't get the order. "Lean and mean" is the mentality required in commodity businesses. Bears watching.

FY2018 Annual Report (page 12):

"Our gross profit margin percentages are heavily dependent upon product mix on a quarterly basis. Gross profit margin in fiscal year 2018 was negatively impacted by a shift in product mix toward the sale of certain lower margin products in fiscal year 2018 compared to fiscal year 2017. However, the significant increase in net sales levels during fiscal year 2018 for our fiber optic cable products helped to offset the impact of the decrease in gross profit margin on gross profit, as certain fixed manufacturing costs were spread over higher sales and we benefited from our operating leverage. "

Valuation

Regarding potential price targets for OCC stock, a rounded number of $10 seems reasonable for a future target. While I have not shown projections for FY2021, if we think of valuing OCC stock two years from now, twenty times $0.50 FY2021 EPS seems reasonable. But that assumes OCC takes actions that focus on heretofore not-prioritized (in my opinion) shareholders' interests, which can also be beneficial for many other constituencies.

Separately, $10 as an acquisition price also seems reasonable, using Prysmian SpA's acquisition's trailing EBITDA multiple of 13.5 on $7.0MM of OCC's FY2020 EBITDA, and subtracting anticipated debt of $12.5MM, using 8.1MM shares as the divisor. A multiple of 13.5 times might seem high, but typically a small company target lends itself to synergies through economies of scale. An acquisition of OCC could produce synergies for the buyer in a number of ways, including: 1) boosting sales by adding channels while at the same time improving efficiencies; 2) boosting capacity utilization at OCC's three plants, which would increase operating margins; 3) spreading out other SG&A expenses over greater sales; and, 4) cutting costs to further boost the company's currently below-industry margins.

On the downside, I would expect that, so long as Weschler is not selling, $3.50 area would continue to be a floor if OCC encounters temporary disappointment. If Weschler exits his position, the stock will drop into the $2s, and languish there, I expect, for a long time.

How could the bull thesis go wrong?

Maintaining the target expressed in my November report, I think OCC stock can go to $10.

More importantly, disclosed in September when he bought 5.25% of shares, and reinforced by last week's disclosure of a 9.99% stake, Ted Weschler presumably thinks the shares can go higher. But, what if Neil Wilkin does not believe that? Wilkin surrendered 70,743 shares on January 31, 2019 for $3.61, to cover the payment of taxes currently due on previously granted restricted shares. Maybe Wilkin was obligated to surrender those shares pursuant to a long-standing agreement, but the language in Note 1 of his Form 4 does not say that. Maybe he did not want to part personally with $255K to pay taxes in cash? Or maybe he does not believe the stock will appreciate? Maybe he thinks $3.61 is higher than he will be able to realize in the future? Who knows?

For Wilkin to see the beauty of dialing back compensation costs (to the level of my perception of comparables) which would boost EPS, theoretically boosting the stock and resulting in tax-efficient capital gains, Wilkin has to believe OCC stock can go much higher. Weschler does. If Wilkin successfully fights all future strategic offers (if any), and if he continues to run the company the way he has in the past, the stock may stay where it has in the past. Under that scenario, the stock languishes where it has been, and Wilkin goes to work every day toiling to earn the money he could earn by simply being stock market savvy and harvesting tax-efficient capital gains.

On the other hand, if Wilkin does not believe OCC stock will go up in the long term, this conversation might be persuasive: "Neil, you own about one million shares of OCC. You could put OCC up for sale and you could cash out of your shares, retire if you like, with the same amount of dollars that you would make if you worked ten more years, after tax. You get your money now. You could stay involved as a board member, but OCC would be run by new top management."

If Anita Zucker sells her 5% stake (indeed, if she still has it), that would be a negative sign from an informed participant. If Weschler sells his nearly 10% stake, that would be a devastating signal from super informed and skilled investor. The signal would be: things are not going to work. Removing either, but especially Weschler, would also remove an incentive for management to act in the interests of shareholders (as outlined above). And, it would remove, potentially, fabulous counsel that could be provided by either Zucker or Weschler. Regarding expectations, I expect Weschler, and likely (but I am less certain) Zucker, to remain a large shareholder for a long time.

But, rebuffing Weschler might turn into a bigger problem for Wilkin. If Weschler exits, the stock will likely drop to its recent lows, probably into the $2s. At that point, having been alerted to OCC's value by highly-regarded Weschler, and perhaps concluding Weschler's honorable nature was the impediment that prevented him from surfacing value, others might attempt hostile action.

I expect lots of surprising twists and turns. Some will be positive for OCC's stock price. Some negative.

In the chart below, note that the three highs, in early 2016, late 2018 and now in early 2019, were formed following a 13D filing by Anita Zucker, a 13G filing by Ted Weschler, and a 13G/A filing by Ted Weschler, respectively. Will this time be different? That is my bet.

Appendix 1: QQQ trading in January, 2000

January, 2000 set Optical Cable Corporation on a path.

At that time, Robert Kopstein was Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. Kopstein owned 96.1% of OCC's shares, as disclosed in OCC's proxy dated February 11, 2000. Along with his reputation of being innovative, Bob Kopstein had a solid operating background in the fiber optic cable industry, as shown in OCC's 1997 proxy, OCC's first as a public company:

OCC hired Neil Wilkin as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer as of September 1, 2001. Note that his employment agreement included a bonus of 2% of sales (half monthly and half annually).

A special committee, formed in October, 2001 (the month following Neil Wilkin's hire), recommended that Robert Kopstein be removed and Neil Wilkin appointed Acting President.

Neil Wilkin, a CPA with graduate degrees in both law and business from University of Virginia, was the perfect candidate to replace Robert Kopstein. While Neil did not have a background in the optical cable industry, he did have the skill set to move OCC beyond the messiness of the trading imbroglio.

Do CFOs make good CEOs? McKinsey conducted an informal poll and found that "for every respondent who believed strongly that CFOs make good CEOs, another vehemently opposed the idea". (The reader might think it depends on the individual.)

Appendix 2: Optical Cable Corporation's business

Roanoke-based Optical Cable Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. OCC’s product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential, campus and Passive Optical LAN (POL) installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical and broadcast applications, and for the wireless carrier market. Much (undisclosed percentage) of its revenues are generated by sales to distributors, such as Anixter, who in turn sell to the final customer. Anixter designates this OCC product a "Best Seller":

Appendix 3: Institutional holders

Appendix 4: Questions for management

Aside from the Superior Essex acquisition proposal that you rejected in 2006, have you had any unannounced unsolicited interest in buying OCC?

Can you provide color as to why the board adopted a poison pill?

Have you communicated with Ted Weschler or Anita Zucker, or their associates, in the last few months?

On your January 28, 2016 conference call, the transcript filed with the SEC states: "OCC is suspending its quarterly dividend beginning January 2016. We are also suspending the purchase and retirement of shares under our repurchase plan. We believe these suspensions are temporary. The Board of Directors will regularly evaluate our dividend policy and share repurchase plan to determine the appropriate time to resume the programs, and may decide to resume either or both without advance notification." Please discuss your current thoughts regarding reinstating the dividend and stock repurchases.

Regarding the January 31, 2019 share surrender at $3.61 to cover the payment of taxes currently due on previously granted restricted shares, was that surrender pursuant to a long-term agreement? Instead,could you have used personal funds to pay those taxes and kept ownership of those 71 thousand shares?

Please disclose your sales backlogs at the end of each fiscal quarter.

In recent years, has the board discussed dividing the president and ceo role from the chairman of the board?

An Internet search turns up philanthropy from OCC such as the 2016 Chancellor's Award for Leadership in Philanthropy in support of Virginia's community colleges and the "Optical Cable Corporation Gallery" at the Taubman Museum of Art. Worthy causes! Can you outline OCC's philosophy of philanthropy and the amounts of OCC's money donated to worthy causes over the years?

What do you consider your most fitting comparable publicly traded companies? GLW, APH, BDC, RFIL, CLFD, WTT, WSTL, etc.

Looking at local plant operating profit, can you break down value produced by your three major locations in VA, NC and TX? And separately the cost of corporate.

Please break down average capacity utilization in FY2017 and FY2018 by plant.

What is the breakdown of your business and revenues sold through distributors versus OEM sales?

How often does Neil visit your customers?

In FY2018, OCC's gross profit margin (gross profit as a percentage of net sales) was 31.7% for fiscal year 2018, compared to 32.4% for fiscal year 2017. If, as a management accounting exercise, you stripped out the big orders, what would your gross profit margin have been on an apples-to-apples basis for the remaining business?

What are you seeing as far as orders for 5G? Interest in 5G?

Who was the shareholder who proposed Proposal Number 3 that was included in the 2007 proxy?

Appendix 5: My communications with management

I have made repeated attempts, via email, telephone, and NYC IR, to engage management in a dialogue. Crickets. As is management's right. But, management did answer all ten multi-part questions that I had emailed in for the FY2018 Q4 quarterly conference call. Thank you!

I am providing this disclosure since it might effect, positively or negatively, how some readers might evaluate this report.

Neil, as I have stated before, I'd like to talk with you. You have my number. Or, we can meet. Assuming a mutually convenient location during FY2019 Q2, I'll buy lunch (as I often offer to people).

Appendix 5: A further note of caution for novice investors

This report reviews a long-term investment thesis that OCC stock is anticipated to, perhaps erroneously, be higher in the future. THERE ARE ANY NUMBER OF REASONS THE INVESTMENT THESIS COULD BE WRONG. AND CERTAINLY THIS REPORT WILL BE AT LEAST PARTIALLY WRONG.

FURTHERMORE, JUST AS OCC STOCK SKYROCKETED IN SEPTEMBER, 2018 FOLLOWING THE FILING OF TED WESCHLER'S 13G, AND THEN FELL 50%, THE SAME SICKENING FALL COULD HAPPEN AGAIN FROM SOME LEVEL. 50%! THIS REPORT COVERS A LONG TERM INVESTMENT (POTENTIALLY FLAWED) THESIS. OCC'S SHORT-TERM STOCK MOVEMENTS WILL LIKELY BE VOLATILE, AND RISKY! THE STOCK'S MARKET CAPITALIZATION IS TINY! UNDERSTAND THE RISKS OF LOSING MONEY!

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCC.

Additional disclosure: In addition to Seeking Alpha's Terms of Use: Read this article at your own risk. Under no circumstances should this article be construed to be investment advice. You agree to do your own research and your own due diligence. Always consult a financial advisor. In no event should Great Quarter be liable for any losses. I make mistakes and I've been wrong many times. While, to the best of Great Quarter's ability and belief, great care was put into its research, analysis, opinion, and writing, and while this article and the information herein is believed to be accurate and reliable and does not omit material facts, it is presented “as is” and without representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied. Great Quarter makes no promise to update articles or any information, analysis, or opinion herein. Following the publication of this article, Great Quarter reserves the right to make any trade at any time in any securities mentioned; in the future, I may be long, short, or neutral regardless of any information, analysis, or opinion herein; furthermore I will not report when a security position is initiated or exited. Humans are bad at predicting the future. Part of this article attempts to predict the future. Great Quarter's goal to be more right about the future than wrong. But, the future will hold many surprises. Please be aware that at least part of this article will prove to be wrong. Since Great Quarter is not receiving compensation for this article from Seeking Alpha, Great Quarter retains the copyright. Great Quarter welcomes readers to comment or ask questions in the comment section below. If you enjoyed this article, please follow Great Quarter by clicking Follow above.