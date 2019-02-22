CVR Partners: Restarted Distribution And 1H2019 Looks Strong

In my previous article on CVR Partners, LP (UAN), I have put forth a thesis for significant upside given the revival of nitrogen fertilizer prices. UAN just reported 4Q2018 results and announced a $0.12 per unit cash distribution, right in line with my model. This article provides a review of the 4Q2018 results against my model, a look at how 1Q2019 is shaping up, and an update on how the thesis of the long term tailwinds is playing out. However, I will not rehash the company background I provided in the previous article.

Cash distribution of $0.12 per unit, in the midrange of my model

UAN declared a cash distribution of $0.12 per unit. Table 1 shows the model I presented in the previous article. The declared distribution fits nicely in the midrange of the model. The urea ammonium nitrate ("uan") ASP turned out to be $180 per ton, exactly the number that I have estimated. It is probably just mere luck that I hit it exactly, but it provided a good confirmation of my model.

The distribution could have been at the high end of my model if not for two items: increased cost of feedstock and some deferred volume. The cost of petcoke was $41 per ton in 4Q vs $26 in 3Q. Gas cost was higher as well, at $3.5 per million BTU vs $2.98. These two items caused a reduction of $0.04 per unit in distribution. Energy cost also impacted direct operating expenses as well. While natural gas price is always higher in 4Q, but improved hedging might have helped. The cost of petcoke has increased in 2018. Management said in the 3Q2018 CC that they expect petcoke price to be higher in 2019, but have put together mitigation plans. We have to see how they play out. In the meantime, I am modeling in higher petcoke cost for 2019.

The deferred volume was caused by the poor fall season due to weather. The 2018 fall ammonia season was one of the wettest and coldest season. As a result, less than 50% of the normal fall application was placed in the ground. UAN management reported that not all the booked products (most likely ammonia) shipped during the quarter. Some bookings were cancelled and rebooked for 2Q2019, albeit at higher prices. This resulted in lower sales volume for 4Q2018. It is hard to determine the exact impact on distribution, but it could be as much as $0.04 to $0.05.

1H2019 looks strong

During the 4Q2018 CC, management confirmed that most of the 1Q shipments were booked during 4Q last year. This points to better prices compared to 4Q and compared to what current NOLA prices may indicate. As a result, I am sticking with my estimation in Table 1 for 1Q2019 EBITDA and distribution per unit.

Table 1: EBITDA and distribution estimates. Source: 3Q2018 numbers are actuals from 10-Q. The other period numbers are author’s estimation based on uan NOLA swap data

1H2019 looks strong based on the comments made by managements during the 4Q2018 CC of UAN, CF Industries, (CF) and Nutrien (NTR). The CC's by the management of CF and NTR are particularly informative and constructive on the macro environment of the industry. Corn acreage forecast is in the range of 91 to 93 million acres, up 3 to 5 million acres from 2018. Wheat acreage is also forecasted to be up 1 million acres. Increase in planted acres drives increased nitrogen fertilizer usage.

I will not provide an update to my 2Q2019 estimation for now. 2Q will really depend on how the weather in 1Q and the planting progress play out. In addition, NOLA prices have softened in the last 2 months. The price softening is a result of several factors. Because of the wet fall season, inventory in the channel was higher than normal exiting 4Q. Fertilizer usage during the first 2 months of the year is low anyway because of the cold weather. As a result, the market at NOLA is thin. Import also moved higher as there is excess inventory in the rest of the world. The combination of excess inventory in a thin market caused an excessive correction in prices. I expect prices to strengthen as we head into the spring planting season.

For the fall season 2019 estimation, I will wait and see how 1H develops before putting forth a model. Every year, prices kind of reset during 2H, depending on the volume that has gone out during 1H, inventory positions, trade flow in the Northern Hemisphere, and etc. We may get a better picture by the time of the 1Q CC as the weather impact and the corn acreage situation will be a little clearer.

Weather is a risk for 1Q

So far this year, the weather has been wetter and colder than normal in the wheat and corn growing regions. Long term forecasts, which are always subject to change, also point to a late spring season. While UAN has logistical capability to get products out within a small window, the risk is real that volume will be impacted and the cost of logistics will be higher for both 1Q and 2Q. There is also risk for push-out of shipment from 1Q to 2Q. Hence, I am not upgrading the low end of my 1Q estimation range despite strong booking.

Thesis of tailwinds is intact and continues to play out

I listed 4 tailwinds for UAN in my previous article and I provide an update to them here.

Short term tailwinds 1 and 2 are “Nitrogen fertilizer prices have moved up sharply since the summer of 2018 and is up for 1H2019.” While NOLA swap prices have softened in the last 2 months, they are still holding at a level that is higher than those at same time last year. For example, NOLA February swap for uan is quoted at $183 per ton currently versus $165 a year ago. Both UAN and CF cited that current price differential between US interior and NOLA is wider than normal due to the current price distortion at NOLA described earlier. They further believe that prices will firm quickly as spring planting gets underway.

Tailwind 3 is “corn stock-to-use ratio is the lowest in years”. The latest WASDE report continues to show a lower ending stock and a lower stock-to-use ratio for corn. A tightening supply and demand of corn will drive prices up, leading to more acreage and higher nitrogen fertilizer usage, resulting in higher prices. The same WASDE report forecasts a higher average corn price for crop year 2018/2019 versus crop year 2017/2018.

In September 2017, China announced a policy to extend the use of E10 fuel (gasoline containing 10% ethanol) from 11 trial provinces to the entire country by 2020. Since China is the largest market for autos, this policy implementation will certainly drive increased consumption for corn. Any increase in corn consumption worldwide is good for driving the corn stock-to-use ratio lower and hence nitrogen fertilizer prices higher.

Tailwind 4 is “future capacity expansion is below expected demand growth”. In CF’s recent investor presentation, it provides an update on the expected worldwide net urea capacity increase. It is shown in Figure 1 below. Since any major greenfield or brownfield project takes 3 to 4 years to plan, build and commission, Figure 1 continues to paint a picture of increasingly tighter supply and demand balance in the next 3 to 4 years. A tighter balance will support higher prices.

Figure 1: Worldwide net new urea capacity addition is projected to be below historic demand growth. Source: CF industries Winter-Spring 2019 Investor Presentation.

In addition to slower growth in net new capacity, energy cost in many regions continues to stay high, especially the cost of natural gas in Europe and coal in China. As a result, some of the existing plants may be operating well below capacity, resulting in lower total utilized capacity and hence lower supply.

Conclusion

UAN reported good 4Q2018 results and started to pay a meaningful distribution of $0.12 per unit. With the market for nitrogen fertilizers shaping up to be constructive for 1H2019, I am estimating the distribution to grow through 1H. Longer term, the nitrogen fertilizers market looks attractive, with tailwinds of an improving corn market and a tightening supply demand balance. Both tailwinds point to higher prices in the future.

