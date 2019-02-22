Continental Resources Looks Well-Placed For 2019

Continental Resources carries high levels of debt but it should be able to meaningfully reduce debt in the coming quarters, particularly if the company delivers FCFs.

2019 is turning out to be a tough year for oil producers but Continental Resources (CLR) seems well prepared to handle the challenging market. The company can generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure, even if oil drops to $45 a barrel. At current prices of mid-$50s, the company will likely remain profitable and generate cash flows in excess of capital expenditure.

A Decent Quarterly Performance

Continental Resources, the largest oil producer in the Bakken shale field located in North Dakota, has recently released its quarterly results which disappointed Mr. Market, considering the company missed the analysts’ estimates by a wide margin.

The company produced 324,000 boe per day in the fourth quarter, up almost 13% from a year earlier. Its crude oil production increased by 11.2% to 187,000 bpd. Its output from North Dakota’s Bakken field increased by 11.8% to more than 177,000 boepd while production from Oklahoma’s SCOOP and STACK plays rose 18.2% to more than 130,000 boe per day.

However, the fourth quarter was a tough period for oil producers as prices dipped from more than $75 a barrel in early October to annual lows of around $43 in December. As a result, Continental’s realized price for oil and gas fell from $38.27 per boe in 4Q17 to $37.13 in 4Q18. But thanks in part to the production growth, Continental still managed to grow its adjusted operating income (adj. EBITDAX) by 1.5% to $850.6 million. Its adjusted net income rose 31.7% to $0.54 per share but this was well below analysts’ consensus earnings estimate of $0.61 per share. I believe the earnings miss was likely driven by weaker than expected realized oil prices.

Still, I believe there was a lot to like about the latest results. The company delivered strong production numbers in the fourth quarter and ended the year with the annual output of over 298,000 boe per day which was close to the high end of the company’s guidance of 290,000-300,000 boe per day. It also ended last year with the production of almost 325,000 boe per day which was also near the top-end of the guidance of 315,000-325,000 boe per day.

Moreover, the company also earned strong levels of cash flows, even as oil prices dipped towards the end of the year. In the fourth quarter, the company generated $955.27 million of cash flows from operations while it spent $747.87 million as capital expenditure (GAAP exploration and development spending). As a result, it ended the quarter with free cash flows of $207.4 million ($955.72Mn-$747.87Mn).

Looking Ahead

Continental is entering 2019 on a high note after growing production to 325,000 boe per day while generating free cash flows. However, this will be a tough year for all oil producers since the commodity’s price is widely expected to average in the $55 to $60 a barrel range, as per various analysts’ estimates, as opposed to more than $65 a barrel last year, thanks in part to growing supplies from the US and mounting concerns regarding a global economic slowdown amid the Sino-US trade war.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has recently slashed its global oil demand growth forecast for 2019 to 1.24 million barrels per day. Some analysts believe that the actual growth could come in less than a million barrels per day. The US benchmark was at $57 at the time of this writing, down from $62 a year earlier. The weakness in oil prices will likely push Continental’s earnings and cash flows lower in 2019 compared with last year.

However, I believe Continental is well-prepared to face weak oil prices. That’s because this is a low-cost oil producer which can remain profitable and generate free cash flows in a tough oil price environment. The company’s performance in the most recent quarter is a testament to this. In fact, Continental has reported solid results in previous quarters as well when it operated in a weaker oil price environment. For instance, in the first nine months of 2017 when the WTI averaged around $49 a barrel, Continental earned an adjusted profit of $37 million or $0.10 per share and faced a small cash flow shortfall of around $97 million (op. cash of $1.35bn – E&D spending of $1.44Bn).

Since then, Continental has further improved its cost structure by reducing its lease operating expenses and G&A expenses on a per barrel of oil equivalent basis. In fact, its lease operating expenses of $3.59 per boe are one of the lowest in the industry.

In its latest quarterly results, Continental said that it is now in a position to balance cash flows at $45 WTI. This means that the company can generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure in a $45 a barrel oil price environment and report free cash flows at higher prices. At $55, which is close to the current price level, the company expects to deliver $500 million to $600 million of free cash flows.

Image: Continental Resources Investor Presentation, February 2019.

Continental has said that it will reduce capital expenditure to $2.6 billion in 2019 from $2.8 billion last year. The expenditure will be spent equally between the Bakken and Oklahoma regions. The reduction in spending will be accompanied by a dip in drilling activity as the company will work with an average of 25 rigs in 2019, down from 31 rigs at YE-2018. Its oil production growth is also forecasted to decelerate to the range of 13% to 19% in 2019 to 190,000-200,000 bpd from a growth of 21% seen last year. Although the company will not be growing as fast, the reduction in expenses will help Continental in delivering free cash flows, even with weak oil prices.

Moreover, Continental expects to continue going this way in the future by delivering double-digit production growth and free cash flows through 2023. The company has laid out a five-year plan under which it has targeted a 12.5% increase (CAGR) in production while generating annual free cash flows in the $500 million to $1 billion plus range ($700Mn-$800Mn avg.) in each year through 2023.

The company has assumed an average oil price of $60 a barrel for the five-year period. Around 50% to 60% of the production growth will come from the Bakken while the remaining will be powered by SCOOP and STACK. And the company will have plenty of room for further production growth beyond 2023 since it will tap into less than 30% of its current developed inventory during the five years.

The one thing that I don’t like about Continental, however, is its financial health. The company carries a substantial debt of $5.77 billion which is significant for a company with a shareholders’ equity of $6.14 billion. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94% which is higher than the large-cap peer average of around 60% to 64%, as per my calculation. That being said, Continental is heading in the right direction since the company managed to reduce its debt by 9% last year. It expects to further cut down its net debt (total debt minus cash) by $486 million to $5 billion by the end of 2019.

I believe the strong levels of free cash flows puts the company in a good position to achieve its debt reduction target since the excess cash flows can be used to pay down debt. Moving forward, the debt levels will likely decline further if the company continues to generate free cash flows.

Overall, I believe Continental looks well-positioned to face what could be a tough year for oil producers. The company’s shares have outperformed other oil stocks in the last three months, rising by 1% in a period when the industry’s benchmark fund the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) has fallen by 5%. The shares are priced 14.7 times next year’s Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate, which I believe is a reasonable price though not a bargain.

Continental, however, is a high-beta play since it carries above-average levels of debt. Additionally, Continental has no meaningful hedges in place for its future oil production. Therefore, its future cash flows are fully exposed to oil price swings. The company stands to make a windfall if oil prices recover in the future, particularly after the conclusion of the US sanction waivers on Iran’s oil exports, but could drop severely if oil plummets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of Continental Resources stock is heavily influenced by movements in oil prices and other factors. Weakness in oil prices may drag Continental Resources shares. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the company’s shares. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.