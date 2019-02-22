Earn 9% Yield To Maturity With Diamond Offshore's 2025 Bonds

Diamond Offshore (DO) shares have increased 15% since the company announced it has missed earnings and revenue expectations on February 11th. Despite yesterday's near 5% increase in the price of the stock, the company's 2025 maturing unsecured bond traded down a couple of points to below 95 cents on the dollar. Combined with a 7.875% coupon, the bond yields nearly 9% to maturity, which is nearly 200 basis points higher than the B rated benchmark and attractive compared to its longer-term debt. While the challenges in the offshore/energy sector are apparent, Diamond Offshore's balance sheet and cash flow statement can help investors determine if the buying the bond is worth the risk.

Source: FINRA

Diamond Offshore's 2018 financial performance was less than stellar. The company's sales decline continued with $1.08 billion in revenue, down over $500 million from two years ago. Fortunately, management has prudently worked to control costs and while the company posted an operating loss of $112 million, it was $240 million better than two years ago.

Source: SEC 10-K

Despite the financial challenges, the company's balance sheet remained relatively stable in 2018. Diamond Offshore did not take on any additional debt and the company's equity decline was mainly due to a decrease in accounts receivable and the depreciation of property and equipment. While the company is struggling to maintain profitability, it's debt to equity ratio is strong as the balance sheet indicates over $1 billion more equity than debt.

Source: SEC 10-K

Despite financial losses for 2018 and two out of the previous three years, Diamond Offshore has managed to generate positive free cash flows in all the previous three years. Granted, operating cash flow from 2018 is down significantly from 2016, but through the energy market challenges, the company has only had to rollover debt versus tapping into additional financing.

Source: SEC 10-K

Diamond Offshore's debt maturity profile is also very reasonable. The company has no debt coming due between now and 2023, giving it plenty of time to financially improve. Additionally, over half of its existing debt does not come due until at least 2039. The longer-term debt also has lower coupon rates, which makes refinancing the debt unnecessary.

Source: SEC 10-K

While trying to project the cash flow of an energy company is as tricky as a weather forecast, Diamond Offshore's management did provide some information regarding the company's 2019 outlook on their fourth quarter conference call. While management was specific about $340 to $360 in capital expenditures, with $130 million going towards special projects, my cash flow estimate had to be derived from several comments. Based on the company's estimation of drilling expenses, SG&A, and interest, I believe that Diamond Offshore will have a negative free cash flow year in 2019.

Despite the challenges, management noted in the conference call that they were optimistic about 2020 and beyond. The company's capital expenditure increase will position it well for an energy market rebound. While 2020 and beyond is highly fluid, I assumed a return to regular capex combined with operating cash flow rebounding to a level between 2017 and 2018 by 2022. While many may look at the numbers very conservatively, it is safe to assume that Diamond will increase its capex if the energy market recovers, therefore the idea of $140 million in annual free cash flow is something I am more confident in versus operating cash flow and capex.

Based on these projections, Diamond Offshore should have $371 in cash after it pays off its 2023 maturing bonds. It is important to note that while the company currently has the cash (and investments) to pay of the 2023 notes, it will likely not happen until maturity as the 3.45% interest rate on the notes is easy to outperform with conservative security investments (although the company is currently invested in short term Treasury securities).

Investors who are less risk adverse can invest in the 2023 notes with 7.6% yield, however, I believe the 2025 notes are nearly as safe. Management has protected the company's balance sheet through tough times in the energy market with positive free cash flow and no recent increases in debt.

INVESTORS NOTE: While I do not own this bond, it is on my watch list. Currently, my portfolio is comprised of higher risk energy bonds and adding any at this time would risk diversification.

CUSIP: 25271CAP7

Price: 94.75

Coupon: 7.875%

Yield to Maturity: 8.960%

Maturity Date: 08/15/2025

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): B3/B

Debt Type: Unsecured

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in Diamond Offshore's debt securities, but may purchase 2025 bonds within the next 72 hours.