Gold's Rally Is More Than Just Safe-Haven Demand

One of the biggest attractions for owning gold since last summer has been the widespread fear generated by the U.S.-China trade war. The ongoing trade tariff dispute, coupled with signs of a slowing global economy, have served to increase interest in owning the metal as a hedge against another financial market downturn. As it turns out, however, there’s another reason to own gold that doesn’t involve fear. Specifically, the increased potential for a rebound in global manufacturing has made gold ownership equally attractive, a case I’ll make in today’s report.

While there have been increasing signs of a slowdown in the manufacturing activity of several major countries, including most recently Japan, there are also reasons for expecting a rebound in 2019. The latest indication that the China-led slowdown will reverse this year is in the progress being made between the U.S. and China in finally ending its trade dispute. According to reports, negotiators from both countries are in the process of drawing up memorandums of understanding on key issues related to the tariff war. Both sides are also reportedly looking at a 10-item list of goods and commodities China could purchase in order to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. This represents the most significant progress in ending the dispute since it first began last year.

One of the most economically sensitive commodities has already begun manifesting optimism that the U.S.-China trade war will soon be averted. I’m referring to the price of copper, which is widely regarded as a barometer of the global economic outlook. When the copper price is on the upswing in the face of disappointing economic news, the implication is that far-sighted buyers see something on the horizon which bodes well for copper demand. “Dr. Copper” has been rallying for the last two months and recently made a seven-month high. Tellingly, the copper price collapsed a few weeks before the U.S.-China trade war started last July.

Source: BigCharts

The buoyant copper price of recent weeks can be taken as a sign that serious progress is being made in resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute. Copper prices were depressed for much of last year on lower industrial demand. Since last August, however, a bottoming process has been underway for copper. Assuming the U.S. and China resolve their trade dispute in the coming weeks, it would lift a significant headwind for many other commodities, including crude oil, agricultural commodities, and even gold.

While gold has already clearly benefited from the events of recent months as a safety asset, its attraction could further increase as more investors recognize its upside potential as a momentum play. In a previous report, I made the case that once the gold price overcomes its January 2018 high at the $1,400 level (below), the momentum crowd will likely jump on the metal’s bullish bandwagon.

This would have the short-term effect of accelerating gold’s rally, though it could also result in an overheated technical condition. Regardless, gold can definitely benefit from a trade war resolution along with other commodities, and for this reason, investors should remain bullish on the metal’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Turning to the gold ETF outlook, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) remains above its key 15-day moving average despite Thursday’s pullback. I’ve emphasized in recent reports that as long as IAU stays above the 15-day MA on a weekly closing basis, investors should maintain short-term positions in the gold ETF. Moreover, as long as the psychologically significant 50-day moving average remains inviolate, investors can maintain intermediate-term long positions in IAU. See the following graph for an illustration of the ETF’s current relation to both trend lines.

Source: BigCharts

In light of IAU’s latest rally to a new multi-month peak, I recommend that we raise the stop-loss on this open trading position to slightly under the $12.50 level on an intraday basis. In the event that this level is violated in the coming days, I’ll advocate a return to cash for short-term ETF traders based on the conservative rules of my trading discipline. For now, though, a bullish stance on the gold ETF is still warranted.

In the overall scheme of things, gold is in the unusual position of benefiting from safety-related demand (relating to the U.S.-China trade war) as well as potentially benefiting from the lifting of these same fears. A resolution to the trade war may result in a brief intermission of gold’s recovery rally as investors shift from a safety-oriented approach to a “risk-on” bias.

However, the end of the trade war would also result in increased optimism over the global economic outlook. As both an industrial input and a consumer good, gold stands to benefit from a revival in the global trade outlook. The increasing momentum of the gold price will also eventually attract retail traders to the mix and provide an additional (albeit temporary) boost for the gold price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.