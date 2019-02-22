Auxly Terminates JV Deal With FSD Pharma: Who To Believe?

Earlier this month, Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) and FSD Pharma (OTCQB:FSDDF) announced the termination of a joint-venture agreement between the two parties. As a result, Auxly lost an important future supplier and likely wasted valuable time and resources while FSD will face an upcoming funding shortfall and potentially significantly delayed timeline. The two companies individually issued loaded press releases alleging each other as the cause for the termination. We will focus on and discuss the implications for Auxly and why this event confirmed the riskiness of its business model.

The Drama Begins

On February 6 after the market closed, FSD Pharma published a press release which included two big news. First of all, the company fired its short-lived CEO Rupert Haynes who was only appointed on November 26, 2018, who was the Head of Global Marketing at GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH). In the same press release, FSD also announced that it has terminated its investment agreement with Auxly which was initially signed on March 3, 2018. FSD made the following statement regarding the termination.

The Board believes the Company has unique and invaluable assets and is taking appropriate actions that will support long-term positive cash flow and shareholder value.

The deal was initially designed to have Auxly invest $55 million in FSD to support the Phase I construction of FSD's large indoor growing facility. In return, Auxly will receive 49.9% of all future productions from the Phase I area of the larger facility. On September 20, 2018, Auxly announced that it invested $7.5 million in FSD at a price of $1.0 per share as part of the investment agreement. At that point, the deal seems to be progressing well and both parties are working towards completing the FSD facility.

The next day on February 7, Auxly also issued a press release announcing that it has terminated the investment agreement with FSD Pharma. Auxly had initially expected the construction of the 220,000 sq ft Phase 1 project to be completed by December 2018 and begin harvesting by the end of January 2019. Obviously, the timeline didn't play out and the two parties both announced the termination of this agreement.

(Auxly Investor Presentation)

Auxly Argues Otherwise

What is interesting from the press releases issued by both companies is that it looks like the termination was not mutually agreed upon. After FSD announced the termination on February 6 without giving out any specific reason, Auxly came out with its own press release alleging FSD for breaching the contract:

(Auxly)... identified contractual breaches relating to FSD Pharma's management and staffing obligations of the JV Facility, as well as significant concerns regarding certain aspects of the buildings' infrastructure

Auxly claims that it notified FSD of the deficiencies it had identified at the facility hoping that both parties could reach a resolution. However, based on Auxly's press release, it looks like FSD unilaterally terminated the agreement and announced the termination via its press release on February 6th. Potentially blindsided by the move, Auxly hastened to issue its own press release including allegations against FSD in order to explain to readers why the agreement was terminated by FSD, not itself.

However, the story didn't end there. The same day, FSD issued another press release in response to Auxly's own announcement. FSD refuted Auxly's allegation that it breached the contract and attributed its decision to terminate the agreement to Auxly's failure to perform its obligations.

We simply couldn't wait any longer for our vendor to perform its obligations and therefore we terminated the agreement

What Does It Mean For Auxly?

First of all, let's begin by saying that there are clearly two versions of the story regarding what led to the termination of the JV deal. Based on the facts we know, we can tell that FSD came out with the announcement first and it would appear that Auxly wasn't the one that triggered the termination. We recently discussed Auxly through "Why We Were Right About This Underperformer" and expressed our concerns regarding management's track record and ability to execute. The stock has reacted negatively to the news and it has lost 20% of its value since February 6 when FSD broke the news after the market closed.

(Source: TSX)

However, FSD was an important part of Auxly's portfolio and future production profile. Auxly has already invested $7.5 million into FSD as part of the Phase I build which means that it will have to decide what to do with its investments. We think the outcome is an unfortunate one for Auxly as it has been spending time, money, and resources on the project which will likely accrue no benefit to its shareholders whatsoever. More importantly, its $7.5 million investment in FSD has lost more than 75% of its value as FSD closed at $0.265 on Thursday, including 21% since it announced the termination of the JV agreement.

(Auxly Investor Presentation)

On July 3, 2018, Auxly even issued a press release touting the progress being made at the FSD facility and estimated completion by the end of December 2018. Based on this press release and FSD's second press release, we think the reality is likely somewhere in the middle. Auxly likely dragged its feet while missing the timelines agreed upon with FSD and the recent management turnover at FSD caused confusion within the organization and its decision to pull out from the JV. In any event, Auxly has lost one of its larger streaming partner which is yet another blow to its business strategy and underlines the inherent risk within its business model. After FSD, the company has the following streaming deals left:

100%-owned Kolab Project will operate a 20,000 sq ft facility in B.C.

Auxly invested $16.25 million into Delta 9 (OTCQX:VRNDF) and acquired the right to purchase 1,100 kg of dried cannabis and trim for 10 years.

Auxly provided $12 million to privately-held CannTx Life Sciences for 33% of all production for the next 10 years and a minority stake.

Auxly announced a supply deal with Aphria (APHA) where it has the option to purchase up to 20,000 kg of cannabis.

Lotus Ventures, where Auxly paid $4 million for 3.8 million shares and the right to purchase up to 50% of the production.

It's also interesting to note that Auxly's model is further undermined by the fact that supply deals are very common among LPs. For example, Aphria has signed supply deals with others such as Emblem (OTCQX:EMMBF).

Looking Ahead

As we analyzed on several occasions, Auxly's ability to secure high-quality streaming assets is the key to its success. So far, Auxly's business model has been hampered by the fact that it is only able to work with small, premature, and under-capitalized partners. Auxly still has $236 million cash on its balance sheet which means that it will continue to seek new deals, especially after the FSD fallout, as $55 million of capital will be freed up for deployment. We remain cautious on Auxly's future as this event further illustrates the risky profile of its streaming partners and how easily others could back out of their streaming deals with Auxly, a worrying sign for its investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.