Southwest Airlines: Returns Are About To Take Off

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) remains one of the most well-operated airline companies. LUV outcompetes peers by almost every financial metric, ranging from profitability, cash return on invested capital, debt to equity, and operational performance. While competing airlines have exhibited inconsistent stock performance over time, LUV has exhibited sustained share price appreciation and business execution. The company has maintained its competitive advantage as a low cost, well regarded, and preferred aircraft carrier. LUV demonstrates a competitively advantaged business with healthy financials, good oversight, and a stable revenue trajectory.

Investment Thesis

LUV makes a phenomenal investment within the airline sector as a result of the company's competitively advantaged business. LUV demonstrates three key business advantages that differentiate the company from peers. LUV boasts pricing power, efficient flight organization, as well as an untarnished brand reputation. Out of these characteristics, one of LUV's most noticeable competitive advantages is the company's unparalleled pricing power. Because LUV is able to more cost-effectively run its airline, the company can drastically undercut competitors and cede market share. LUV's pricing advantages arise from the company's efficient fuel hedging practices and optimized transportation network.

LUV's ability to minimize fuel expenditures differentiates the company from peers. Because airlines consume such massive quantities of fuel, fuel expenditures have a significant impact on profitability and retained earnings. Fuel price variability is particularly detrimental to non-hedged airlines, as it imposes very negative earnings and profitability implications as the pricing fluctuates over time. However, LUV counteracts fuel price volatility with substantial hedging. LUV has developed a 70% fuel hedge for 2019, well insulating the company from fuel price fluctuations. This is a critical advantage for the company as it results in consistent profitability and decreased fuel expenditures. As compared to other domestic carriers, LUV has tended to hedge a greater portion of its fuel needs, allowing the company to outperform traditional non-hedged airlines.

Another integral competitive advantage lies with LUV's differentiated method of flight organization. In the airline industry, there are two distinctly different ways that carriers handle flight logistics. These operating methods are known as the Hub and Spoke Model and the Point to Point Model. Most commercial airlines operate with the Hub and Spoke Model of flight organization; this involves fewer plane landing terminals located exclusively in major metropolitan areas. The Hub and Spoke Model has some advantages ranging from popular destination coverage, more fuel-efficient aircraft, and larger passenger capacity. However, this methodology comes with a number of drawbacks which include routing inflexibilities, increased flight delays, and repeated baggage handling. LUV operates on a Point to Point system, eliminating many of these issues. LUV's Point to Point travel system is a superior method of flight organization as it minimizes operational costs, eliminates flight delays, repeated baggage handling, reduces travel time, and costs the consumer less money. This method allows LUV to minimize various flight and operational costs whether it be crew salaries, fueling expenses, gas costs, gate fees, or takeoff and landing fees.

LUV's efficient and profitable business structure is well represented in the company's income statement; LUV's margins far surpass competitors and the company's revenues have steadily increased over time. Over the past 3 decades, LUV has experienced consistent year over year revenue expansion, reinforcing a very stable business.

Data by YCharts

Southwest Airlines has also become an increasingly preferred airline amongst consumers as the flights cost less, travel time is much shorter, and LUV's brand reputation has not been tarnished by negative publicity. Over time, LUV's inexpensive and more expedient flights have ceded significant market share from competing airlines. The airline business is very price competitive, and LUV's ability to offer consumers with cheaper and faster flights encourages strong brand loyalty and increased market penetration. In addition to greater convenience and lower costs, LUV has not been besmirched by negative publicity. The airline has not experienced brand impairment to the extent that many of its peers have; LUV has not had instances of passengers being thrown off the plane, people being dragged out of their seats, scorpions or other animals being found on the plane, etc.

Financials & Valuation

LUV demonstrates a very stable financial positioning. While competing airlines face substantial debt accumulation and low liquidity, LUV boasts a stellar balance sheet. The company demonstrates positive shareholder equity, considerable liquidity reserves of $3.7 billion, and a very manageable debt load of $3.4 billion. LUV's liquidity reserves eclipse debt obligations, and furthermore, debt is well covered by operating cash flow at 144% coverage of total debt. LUV's healthy financial positioning provides the company with capital flexibility; LUV can more easily deploy capital on new planes, acquisitions, shareholder-friendly initiatives, and expanding the airlines reach. In addition to great financials, LUV is priced at a very appealing valuation. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, LUV's current share price of $57.67 is far below the future cash flow value of $84.78, implying significant undervaluation.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

LUV provides investors with a phenomenal and competitively advantaged business. The company's continued operational success, tactful management, stable revenue prospects, and healthy financials facilitate strong investment appeal. LUV elicits a buy rating; the stock is a fantastic investment opportunity for the long-term investor.

