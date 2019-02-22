G4s Finally Looking Interesting: Spin-Off And A 5% Dividend Yield

G4s announced a strategic review of their cash solutions segment. We highlight the details from the associated conference call.

Last time I covered G4s (OTCPK:GFSZY) (OTCPK:GFSZF) I ended at the conclusion that:

"At a current market price of roughly £3.8 billion, the stock is beginning to reach attractive free cash flow yields. Yet, there is nothing truly enticing about G4S as a stock, and a negative economic environment will be sure to slack the top line. For now I look on, but will be a willing buyer if the market overreacts even further."

Since then, G4s has depreciated yet another 15-20% to a market capitalization of £3.2 billion (or $4.1 billion if you buy the ADR).

G4s is, therefore, beginning to approach levels where such a safe & contractually based business with proven expertise begins to look attractive in size as both a re-rating story after refinancing shows up in the P/L and as an attractive defensive position.

A Brief Reminder on G4s

G4s provides security services (i.e. guards, installation & sales of security monitoring equipment, etc.) and operates internationally.

Below is a sheet compiled by the Author showing how roughly £500 million of EBITA is spread over different continents & countries:

The table demonstrates the sales composition of G4s, highlighting that on a profit-basis the three primary markets are Europe (19% of EBITA), North America (22.6% of EBITA), and the UK (21.7% of EBITA).

For more information on the core operations, they're fully outlined in my first article on G4s.

Why G4s Shares Have Fallen

G4s released their Q3 trading update and shareholders disliked the outlook that profits would be equal to previous years ("on a constant currency basis"). In reality, this will result in a continuation of the half-year results where EBITA dropped roughly 10% due to Forex issues on the GBP and restructuring charges.

The hit was extraordinarily hurtful because of the fact that most of the expensive debt had recently been refinanced, leading to many hopeful expectations for the full year. Given the same tone on the HY18 call, I'm unsure why the market expected more.

Perhaps UK investors had become accustomed to earnings tailwinds for G4s due to currencies, so facing a currency headwind as the sterling appreciated might've been disruptive. Especially given that the move downwards (a 7% earnings reduction) came on a much softer strengthening in the sterling than experienced previously when the sterling depreciated. I've compiled a table below to showcase the currency fluctuations effect on G4s':

At the end of the day, I have no immediate view on the direction of exchange rates. Still, the core business remains stable as income and expenses are matched in their respective currencies.

A problem I've harbored with G4s for a long time is that while "true" intrinsic value on a slow-but-stable growing company might differ widely from market price, it's very difficult to predict when the market will re-rate the company.

Extreme growth is its own catalyst as the multiple generally expands. Most companies, however, have growth numbers in the middle of the single-digits and profitability is each year positively or negatively impacted by divestments, restructuring costs, or exchange rates. For example, the next 2 years will be impacted by restructuring costs for EMEA. The multiple on many stocks can stay depressed for years, which simply makes the excess return the differential in dividends received.

That's why I've come to prioritize clear catalysts in certain situations. G4s is not difficult to hold, given its currently sizeable dividend of ~5%, but the mismatch in the timing of dividends and forex does imply a risk that I'm uncertain 5% per annum growing low-single digits every year is "worth it". Put bluntly, G4s is not appetizing as a material percentage of a total portfolio without a clear catalyst.

The Appearance of A Catalyst

In mid-December, G4s announced that

"The Board of G4S is today announcing that it is reviewing options for the separation of the Group’s Cash Solutions businesses from the Group".

The principal plan is a spin-off with either absolute separation or partial separation (in terms of operating costs).

Any time a material corporate event (such as a spin-off) occurs, it can be a potential catalyst for unlocking value. No matter what, It's a positive sign that management is not simply building as large an organization as possible, but prioritizing shareholder value.

When evaluating an opportunity/corporate special situation such as this, I ask myself three questions:

1.) Is this really a catalyst?

2.) How large a difference in final valuation am I expecting?

3.) When will the catalyst occur, how will it occur, and what is the downside if it doesn't occur?

Is This Really A Catalyst?

I think the hypothesis of the spin-off being a catalyst requires certain traits:

The business models and usual valuation of the two businesses are materially different.

The small size of one business would make the usual buyers uninterested in buying it through G4s.

The current valuation seems to indicate that the business is not valued separately in the minds of investors

Cash solutions is a highly entrenched business with higher margins than the rest of the portfolio. The business model is logistics for cash, thus requiring higher capital investments. The drivers of the business are almost entirely separate from the drivers of the security business, as the main secular headwind is the "cash-less" society transition.

Cash solutions also differ in market concentration. As I wrote in my article on peer Prosegur: (OTC:PGCSF) "Both switching and searching costs are usually high and entail career risk. The economics [re: of density & scale] entail that each geography is generally "owned" by one or two operators that dominate the market. The market broadly follows a "General Electric" Jack Welch model where a player is in the top two or quits."

Cash-in-transit businesses often have strong economic moats, organic growth, and promising consolidation opportunities (reminiscent of the waste industry) but face the existential question of whether cash will be replaced by credit cards.

A Cash-in-transit business, then, is a niche asset. Cash-In-transit companies such as Brink's (NYSE:BCO) and Prosegur generally trade for >15-17x FCF. Primarily due to their entrenched competitive position, ability to consolidate smaller players at reasonable prices, and dependable streams of cash.

In contrast, G4s is currently afforded a forward ~11x FCF multiple on their consolidated business. Post-trading-update Analysts expect EBITA of £495m for 2019. The figure is reasonable to assume at constant currency, but given recent conditions, it could be prudent to expect lower figures (personally). But the market expects EBITA of £495 million. Amortization primarily relates to intangibles associated with previous acquisitions (non-cash charge).

Interest is going to be below £100m in 2019. Current debt interest was £49m for HY18 (page 10), but this figure will be reduced further as expensive debt will be refinanced in 2019, as covered in my previous article.

Setting taxes at 23% leads to FCF of £300m in 2019. At a market capitalization of ~£3.2 billion, the exact forward FCF multiple is 10.66.

If "the market" generally affords a +15x FCF multiple to a CIT business, then the remaining security business must be valued at less than 10x FCF.

A well-recognized brand within a long-term growth industry with stable margins and good cash-generation dynamics (to not speak of the secular headwinds promoting industry consolidation) for 10-13x FCF might be optically cheap but understandable. At 7.5x or 8x FCF, it starts to look silly. I prefer buying silly.

In my view, management is making a correct assessment in concluding that the CIT-business is not valued properly inside G4s. Why? Because peers such as Securitas are valued in excess of 15x FCF.

As such, I believe the catalyst will highlight the valuation discrepancy. In the end, I belive legacy G4s will sell at the same multiple (roughly 11x run-rate FCF), but the spin-off will sell at a higher multiple.

How Large of a Valuation Difference Am I Expecting?

At first, This belief seems contradictory. Why should the stock trade at the same multiple if it loses a superior business. Indeed, this would be my core belief, but I tend to make "exceptions" when a dividend sets a soft floor for valuation.

Valuing the Legacy Business

Consider a G4s which pays out ~£110m in dividends post-spin off (reducing the dividend roughly £35m).

What dividend yield will the market allow G4s to fall to, given expectations of it being "sustainable"? On the downside, I'm estimating that a ~5% dividend yield on a ~50% payout ratio approximates what yield-hungry investors "will permit" in the long-run. This still leaves plenty of upside from re-rating if rates stabilize and organic growth rates begin to shine through.

On the upside, I'm expecting the current 10.66x FCF multiple.

The Cash Solutions business offers ~£120m in EBITA per annum, but also has a few corporate costs associated with it. Setting a tax-rate at ~23%, FCF will decrease by ~£90m in the core business if the division is spun off.

Given the calculations above, this would result in a £210m FCF business selling at between £2.1 - 2.2 billion. (downside, upside). Given the tight range of these predictions, let us for ease put the value at £2.15 billion.

Valuing Cash Solutions

The Cash Solutions business with £120 in EBITA per annum and £1.2 billion in sales isn't as easy to value as one would expect. Two peers are instantly applicable, Brink's and Loomis (OTCPK:LOIMF).

Cash solutions for G4s hold roughly £200m in sales aimed at retail solutions, which draws parallels to Loomis retail solutions. The rest are commercial sales, like Brink's.

Loomis roughly generates SEK 1.5bn in FCF per year. The company is valued at SEK 24 billion for a 16x FCF multiple. Loomis had debt of SEK 4.3bn and EBITDA of ~3.25bn SEK for an EV/EBITDA of 8.7x.

Brink's is a more "pure-player" CIT consolidator with a strong market position and high margins. It generates less than $265 million in FCF per year. It sells for $4 billion, at a +15x FCF multiple. Brink's carries 1.5 billion in debt with EBITDA of $600 million expected in 2019 with the Dunbar acquisition. This amounts to a forward EV/EBITDA of 9.2x.

Comparative Valuation

Given EBITA of £120m and taxes of 23%, no interest, and no amortization, FCF would equal £92 million. A 15-16x multiple would result in a ~1.45bn market capitalization.

The CIT business had EBITA margin was 10.7%. Capital intensity is generally at ~5% of sales in the CIT-business. Adding the 5% of maintenance CapEx we find that EBITDA margins should be around 17%. In the cash-in-transit business, EBITDA margins can be expected at around 16-17%. Applying a 16.5% EBITDA margin to the £1.2 billion results in a £200 million "guesstimate" at EBITDA. Applying a 9x multiple results in an EV/EBITDA valuation at £1.8 billion.

If you read the most recent slides by G4s in their half-year report presentation, a few stand out that "defend" a valuation in line with peers:

Source.

From my recent work on the industry, I'd estimate that G4s deserves roughly an equal valuation given their:

1) market dominance in active markets;

2) comparable activities:

3) Unique offerings, comparable to my enthusiasm for Loomis' recent innovations.;

Furthermore, G4s will likely benefit from the recent government "Access to Cash" report in the UK, that highlighted the liquidity risk imposed on impoverished citizens due to the closing of ATMs and urged "access to cash" for all citizens.

Thus an initial expectation could be a combined market capitalization between £3.6 billion (FCF-based) and £4 billion (EV/EBITDA-based). At the current market cap of £3.2 billion, the expected spin-off catalyst results in an immediate realization of £400-800 million or a 12.5% to 25% return. Add that you'll receive a 5% dividend and a 10-11x FCF valuation for G4s - and there exists a material discrepancy uncovered by this catalyst.

Personally, the catalyst also showcases that both board and management at G4s are prioritizing shareholders, which is a material point of information when analyzing companies trading at low multiples (since it's often a result of management negligence).

The downside is not negligible but is heavily limited by the highly globalized and independent operations. Furthermore, there is substantial upside given the almost 10% free-cash-flow yield and tendency for spin-offs to materially improve operational efficiency.

3) When will the catalyst occur, how will it occur, and what is the downside if it doesn't occur?

Below is a quote from the transcript discussing the separation.

The quote highlights that many options are on the table. Some being preferable to others. The list of possibilities includes the following:

The thesis for partial separation is to retain synergies on operating costs, but management themselves don't believe that to be overly important.

It's very easy to believe that the catalyst will only occur at the actual time of spinning off (or whichever option is pursued), but I believe that to be incorrect. In March (Full-year report) or August (half-year report), the G4s team will begin to announce the actual option chosen, people will do their math, and the result will be a re-rating to the prices I've suggested above. If this does not occur, then the catalyst is in 2020. I do believe, however, that a majority of the catalysts value realization will occur within 2019 as expectations change once a solid gameplan is laid out by management.

The downside is a fairly simple question, as the market barely (if at all) reacted to the strategic review. The stock appreciated roughly 6% on the announcement. The downside is not capped by 6% if the core business outlook turns negative, but in terms of the catalyst in isolation, the downside is roughly 6%. Very little value has been attributed to the spin-off.

The core business could face margin deterioration, as some banks (such as UBS) project, due to labor/wage imbalances in Europe. In such a case it's not unusual to see profit margins contract 50-100bps, which would result in earnings decreasing roughly 30%. Usually some multiple compensation would be warranted when a "cyclical" moves to the trough and G4s is already pessimisticaly priced, so I would personally expect a downside case on the core business somewhere between 15-30%.

I believe upside potential is between 12.5% and 25% plus a dividend (10 pence, 5%) and the potential for an upward re-rating of the core business. For this reason, I believe that G4s currently constitutes a good special situation opportunity at 200 pence per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GFSZF, LOIMF, SCTBF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

