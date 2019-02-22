Why Xiaomi Is An Excellent Growth Investment

Xiaomi is transforming itself as an internet company with a long-term play for smart and connected homes.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is far more affordable and yet has better cameras and has more RAM than Google and Apple’s current flagship phones.

Xiaomi’s (OTCPK:XIACY) (OTCPK:XIACF) ADR stock has-39.21% price return since its IPO last July. It’s now more affordable to own. This Chinese vendor of affordable smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, health monitors, tablets, AI digital assistant, and other Internet of Things products is worth adding to your growth-focused portfolio. Xiaomi has streaming Mi Music and Mi Videos. Xiaomi is like a mini Apple (AAPL) but without the China-related headwind.

Xiaomi sells a smart touchscreen smart home assistant and a security camera. These two products could help Xiaomi make it big in the fast-growing $36.89 billion video surveillance industry.

It is only 7 months since its IPO so we can’t really get a clear picture of Xiaomi’s forward-looking fundamentals. Even Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, Morningstar, and Finviz have incomplete data on Xiaomi.

However, I opine Xiaomi’s fundamentals are decent. Based on its latest quarterly balance sheet (9/30/2018), Xiaomi has more than $6.8 billion. Its long-term debt is only $829.7 million. It ended Q3 2018 with a net income of $367.17 million.

The 3Q2018 earnings report of Xiaomi emphasized that its revenue of $7.47 billion (RMB 50,845.2 million) was +49.1% year over year. Xiaomi now also calls itself an internet company with smartphones and smart devices as its core business. The internet is persistently growing.

Xiaomi Has Strong Growth Potential

Like other Chinese phone vendors, Xiaomi operates its own Android app store and subscription services. Out of the 400 app stores in China, Xiaomi’s MIUI App Store is ranked sixth. Xiaomi now touts more than 224 million monthly active users of its MIUI Android OS/app store platform. This is +43.4% from September 2017’s count of 156.5 million. Further, the average revenue per user (ARPU) on MIUI is $3.14, +24.9% Y/Y.

Xiaomi’s high double-digit growth in MIUI active users convinced me that September 2019 quarterly numbers could likely reveal another +30% or higher in year-over-year revenue growth. The company has branched out to other products and services. It is no longer a mere smartphone vendor.

On the other hand, Xiaomi is still the world’s fourth-largest vendor of smartphones. Xiaomi is no. 4 in China smartphones, and no. 1 in India with a 28.9% market share. The new sub-$500 Mi 9 Android phone should help it retain these rankings.

Xiaomi shipped out 122.6 million smartphones last year. This was +32.2% higher Y/Y. Only budget phone vendor Huawei had better annual growth performance than Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Is Catering To All Demographics

The sub-$500 Mi 9 has better cameras and more RAM than an iPhone XS Max. It is currently the fastest smartphone with an AnTuTu 3D score of 361,283. DxOMark rated the Xiaomi Mi 9 as the best when it comes to video. The Xiaomi Mi 9 will further disrupt Apple’s weakening iPhone business.

Aside from the Mi 9, another important tailwind for Xiaomi’s smartphone business is its being a global partner of Alphabet’s (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android Go for low-cost entry-level smartphones. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone also touts the best flagship-level $300 Android phone today, the F1. Xiaomi is offering the most affordable phones at all price demographics.

Further, the $1.5 billion bet on Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things devices should also boost Xiaomi’s non-smartphone business. We cannot dismiss the future possibility that Mi Cloud could expand to a full-fledged cloud computing platform offering AI/deep learning services. Xiaomi’s AI-powered digital home assistants and video surveillance cameras will eventually have its own data centers and deep learning platforms. Mi Music and Mi Videos are paid streaming services that also need increasingly bigger server networks.

I understood that Xiaomi wants to be a serious player in the smart/connected home industry. It can only be done if Xiaomi has its own dedicated data centers and neural networks.

India Has A Thriving Smartphone Industry And Xiaomi Is No. 1 There

Xiaomi’s number one status in India is a very compelling reason to go long XIACY. While the whole global smartphone business is slowing down, India’s smartphone industry grew 10% last year. Xiaomi shipped 41.1 million smartphones in India in 2018. India accounted for 10% of the total global shipments of smartphones, or around 142.3 million units.

The iPhone business has a painful China headwind. Apple’s other headwind is that it is a big loser in India’s growing smartphone industry. Xiaomi's far more affordable flagship phones is a long-term headwind for Apple.

China’s -15.5% to -17% Y/Y drop in smartphone shipments meant it had a terrible 2018. Ergo! India is now Xiaomi’s biggest growth driver. Out of the 122.6 million smartphones it shipped out last year, 41.1 million (up 58.6% Y/Y) of them went to India. The long-term growth potential and marketing savvy of Xiaomi is better appreciated when you take into account that in 2017, Xiaomi only shipped out 25.9 million smartphones in India.

Conclusion

I rate Xiaomi’s stock as a buy. It can feasibly climb back to its old IPO price of $12 after it reports another 30% or more Y/Y growth in revenue and smartphone shipments. Xiaomi’s long-term success is due to its 5% cap on hardware net margins. It can afford to sell flagship killer phones like the Mi 9 flagship at less than $500 because Xiaomi knows it can make money through MIUI app store purchases and subscriptions.

Xiaomi sells budget and affordable flagship phones basically to increase the active users of its MIUI Android OS ecosystem. This is similar to Amazon’s (AMZN) low-margins approach in order to accelerate revenue growth.

Further, Xiaomi also has a thriving mobile advertising business. Advertising contributed RMB 3.2 billion ($476.13 million) to Q3 2018. Xiaomi delivers targeted ads to MIUI Android device users. The more Xiaomi phones that get sold, the more chances that Xiaomi gets a bigger share of the expected $176 billion global spend on mobile ads next year.

As of now, mobile advertising contributes less than 10% of Xiaomi’s annual revenue. However, the increasing number of active users of MIUI OS, mobile advertising can become a $5 or $7 billion annual business for Xiaomi.

