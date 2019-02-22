The Russell 2000 Is Now Overbought, Prudence Is Required

As a result, I am staying long TNA. But I am taking some profits to manage downside risk.

Long term, more upside remains. However, money management is key when using leveraged ETFs, and if one does not take profits after such a move up, the leverage can quickly become your enemy.

Shares have not gotten much of a breather and are now overbought according to the RSI.

The Russell 2000 has made a parabolic move up to start 2019, as the fund is up almost 100% from 2018 lows.

The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TNA) has made over a 90% move up from the 2018 lows, which means that the parent index of TNA, the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM), is now up equivalently 30% from its lows.

TNA still has around 50% upside from current levels, as former highs once traded in the $90s. Therefore, the Russell 2000 is not necessarily expensive. But shares are now overbought and getting ahead of their short-term moving averages. Consequently, TNA could see some profit-taking in the coming days.

Fund Details

TNA is a vehicle that allows people to play the Russell 2000 with triple leverage, which can significantly benefit investors during bull markets.

To be more clear:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the Russell 2000-® Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index measures the performance of approximately 2,000 small-capitalization companies in the Russell 3000-® Index, based on a combination of their market capitalization and current index membership. The fund is non-diversified.

Expense ratios are typically higher for leveraged funds, but an expense ratio of 1.10% for TNA is not much to sacrifice, considering the triple-digit returns it can provide.

Sector Exposure

Even though TNA is a triple-leveraged vehicle, it is obviously more diversified than traditional ETFs since the fund holds 2,000 names across multiple sectors. This diversification offsets the added risks that leveraged funds tend to come with.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition to the leverage and diversification that TNA offers, it also has more growth-oriented holdings than traditional ETFs like the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). This element of higher beta names owned by the fund is the reason why the Russell 2000 is implemented in many growth investors' portfolios.

Russell 2000 Holdings

As investors can see below, TNA's top holdings (or holdings of the parent index, the IWM to be more accurate) are of newer companies that are growing quickly.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Companies like Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), for example, are some of the top holdings that can be found in the Russell 2000. If, for whatever reason, one of these companies were to struggle, the diversification of the fund should absorb the blow.

Technicals Flashing Overbought

As investors can see below, the Russell 2000 has been on a tear, moving from the $30s to $60s in under three months.

Source: E*TRADE

One should expect a pullback to occur when a move up of this magnitude develops in a market benchmark.

The overheated RSI adds credence to the fact that a pullback is looming, as it is currently showing a reading of 80, which is extremely overbought. Resistance of the 200-day moving average also hangs overhead, making the odds of a pullback even more likely.

Russell 2000 On A Max Time Frame

However, it should be noted that overbought stocks are sometimes viewed as a sign of strength, and have a tendency to remain overbought when trending strongly in an upward direction.

So, even though the RSI is overbought, the index can move higher, especially if 52-week highs remain a long ways off. In order to get an idea of how much upside is truly left then, one needs to take a step back and analyze a max time frame chart of the Russell 2000.

Source: E*TRADE

As alluded to earlier, there is upside left in TNA, even with an overbought RSI (one year time frame), as former highs are over 50% above where current prices are trading at.

But, as investors can see above, TNA also has plenty of room to run on its RSI before becoming overbought. After all, the current RSI reading on the max time frame chart is around the 50.

So, even though the RSI for TNA is overbought on a one-year time frame, it is nowhere close to being overbought on a max time frame chart. Furthermore, shares have a while to go before reaching old highs. Therefore, it is not out of the realm of possibilities that TNA continues to churn higher without a pullback.

Risks

Triple-leveraged ETFs can hurt investors when position sizes are not managed properly, especially at the highs. Since these leveraged ETFs are considered more risky in nature due to their higher beta, owning a full position size near the top can wipe out a portfolio in a matter of weeks.

So, be careful when playing with triple-leveraged ETFs like TNA. Consider selling a quarter or half of your position at current levels, especially once shares reach former highs again. Or, sell some calls like I just did, which are fetching nice premiums after the move up in a straight line from January.

I chose the April 18, 2019, $65 calls because they were paying me nearly $500 per contract to sell. If shares move higher from here, that is, past the 200-day moving average and back to the old highs, then I can't be angry when my shares get called away since the ETF is already up nearly 100% from its lows.

Conclusion

The Russell 2000 offers investors a way to gain more exposure to growth names in their portfolio without adding unnecessary risks, since the fund is diversified with more holdings than traditional benchmark indexes.

Investors should always have some exposure to this index, but now may not be the time to pile in. Even though the fund has significant upside left long term, short-term technicals are flashing overbought, and prudence is required.

Therefore, taking some money off the table or selling covered calls makes sense here in TNA, and if the index continues to defy gravity and move higher, investors may feel slighted as greed takes over.

However, it is important to remember how far the index has come in only a short period of time, and missing out on any further gains is better than getting burned holding the bag at the top.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.