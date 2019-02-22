Why Sanofi Won't Try To Buy Bristol-Myers

However, there are a number of important reasons why it is unlikely they will come in and take a shot.

Takeover target Celgene (CELG) is a nerve-wracking long with all the talk of activist Starboard Value wanting to break it up. However, this situation is worth some aggravation. Bristol-Myers (BMY) is offering $50 in cash per Celgene share, 1 share of Bristol-Myers and a CVR (worth between zero and $9).

Data by YCharts

The deal spread is at least 13.21% if you don't ascribe any value to the CVR. But, Bristol-Myers initially put a deal on the table with $7 in additional cash. They yanked that deal and, ultimately, signed this one, with a $9 CVR based on approval for three drugs in Celgene's pipeline. If you value the CVR at half of that original premium at $3.5, the spread is like ~17%.

That doesn't discount for any additional time you'll have to wait for those dollars though. Still, it's super wide, especially because shareholders of both companies approve on April 12, but the record date is March 6. Shares you buy after, you can't vote against the deal. If there isn't a big bad guy in the stock by March 6, the spread should at least close quite a bit.

In this article, I want to focus on the risk of Sanofi (SNY) coming in with a bid which is yesterday's rumor. On the special situations report, I've commented here, here, and here (among other updates) on the risk of Starboard Value coming in and other aspects.

What are the big risks?

Fears are twofold:

1. Either an activist comes in at the Bristol-Myers side and tries to stop the deal.

2. A major pharma comes up with a bid for Bristol-Myers without Celgene.

If Celgene drops back to pre-announcement levels, you are potentially looking at a 30%+ loss.

What's the latest irritant?

Twitter rumors Sanofi is thinking of a bid on Bristol-Myers.

Here are some of the most important pros and cons I'm weighing:

Let me first quote a piece, describing some historical background, from an amazing piece by my fellow contributor Meticulous Investor which has implications for the likelihood of this closing:

In a recent interview, Paulson noted that BMY is vulnerable to a takeover because of its attractive drug pipeline. In 2017, Jana Partners, an activist hedge fund, successfully pressured BMY to give it 3 board seats. That same month, Carl Icahn took a stake and unsuccessfully advocated for a sale of the company. BMY's stock price fell on the announcement of the CELG acquisition. Calling off the deal and selling the company could result in a more immediate benefit to BMY shareholders. Furthermore, Starboard's involvement could catalyze other activists like Carl Icahn to get involved.

Bristol-Myers stock indeed fell about ~13% on the announcement of the Celgene acquisition. This shows shareholders did not like the deal and there is value in canceling it which should reverse that move. Bristol-Myers did recover some since that time.

Bristol-Myers also had a bad trailing twelve months which increases the odds it is attractively valued and a strategic deal can offer the required premium.

Data by YCharts

Back when Carl got repelled in February of 2017, BMY actually traded at a higher price. That makes a sale now a little bit less likely.

Data by YCharts

On Sanofi's last earnings call, CEO Brandicourt confirmed it is primarily looking for deals in a $10-20 billion range and tuck-ins.

So the answer on M&A is going to be very similar to what you heard. No change frankly existing in strategy. Again, it's exactly what you said and what we have communicated in the past. So, both of the acquisition last year of €13 billion. That has been significant for us still being below the €20 billion. So we have a little bit of space there.

He also says there is not a clear reason to start doing more M&A.

So that has worked very well I would say so we're very pleased with the results. And hopefully that will continue and they are now fully integrated into the larger Sanofi. It's not a very clear reason to start doing additional M&A.

But then he adds (emphasis mine):

But as we said, we would stay opportunistic if there was any players strategic opportunities. We define the different areas we would be interested. They have not changed. It's still rare disease, eventually CHC, Vaccine, Emerging Market. Those are areas where we think we have already -- we are very competitive and we have a lot of strength there. But also -- and you've heard some of what some of our strengthening in other areas and more specifically on the R&D side, when it comes to oncology immunology. And we're still very much looking for replacing Aubagio over the next few years in Multiple Sclerosis.

This is what BMY and Celgene have. BMY is mostly oncology and immunology:

Areas of particular interest for Sanofi:

The CEO also acknowledges not being among the top three companies in these important areas. But he does talk about "strengthening those areas", bolt-on acquisitions, and first make current acquisitions work really well:

So those are three areas, where we may not be in the top three companies, but we're very much interested in, again, strengthening those bases. So that's where we are. And we will continue to be -- to look at potential bolt-on opportunities. But, for now, we want to make sure that we are making the two acquisitions really working well and producing, so that's the question on M&A. And hemophilia, Bill, do you want to answer the questions there?

BMY is mostly oncology and immunology:

Areas of particular interest for Sanofi:

This is a guessing game and there are few definitive answers in investing but those comments date from the Sanofi earnings call on the 7th of February. The Bristol-Myers and Celgene tie-up was not a secret at the time. Does it seem likely the company will turn around and do a monster deal within 30 days of saying that? On balance, it seems quite unlikely to me.

Does it make sense financially?

Bristol-Myers has an $80 billion market cap. An acquirer would need to offer a premium. That's often in the 20-40% range. If it offers a 25% premium only that's $100 billion for Bristol-Myers. Sanofi has a market cap of $105 billion and nearly $8 billion in cash and equivalents. It also has ~2.5x its TTM EBITDA of $12 billion in debt. Granted Bristol-Myers balance sheet is rather clean so a merger-type thing in stock is feasible. However, that type of deal is a harder sell.

Data by YCharts

Ultimately, I think financially it is not impossible. But management and bankers would need to work very hard to pull it off.

Conclusion

Strategically, Sanofi is likely attracted to Bristol-Myers. A deal could make sense from that angle. From a financial perspective, things look really dicey. Bristol-Myers is a huge prey and Sanofi would need to come up with some kind of merger-type deal. Bristol-Myers is also involved in another deal and may not want to go along. Earlier attempts at a sale have failed. Finally, Sanofi's CEO commented on the recent earnings call about M&A possibilities and his comments do not suggest he was contemplating a monster deal. With very few days left until the record date to vote on the deal, the spread seems monstrously large.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.