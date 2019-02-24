Blood In The Streets: This 15% Yield From Uniti Is An Opportunistic Buy

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities.

Introduction

Recently we wrote an article warning investors away from Uniti Group (UNIT) common shares due to the high likelihood of a dividend cut and more issues with their top tenant Windstream (WIN). The fear has created a new opportunity, Uniti Group, 8.25% 15 Oct 2023 bond, Cusip# 20341WAD7 trading at $75. This is an opportunity to earn an 11% yield for over four years. The yield to maturity (which is the standard quote for bond yields) is at 15% today. You can view the bond details by clicking here.

You will notice that the bond is in the name of "COMMUNICATIONS SALES & LEASING INC / CSL" which is the old name for UNITI.

An investment of $10,000 would yield approximately $1,100/year in income and upon maturity would also have 25% upside.

As discussed previously, UNIT has challenges maintaining the dividend coverage. The bond payments on the other hand are well covered by adjusted EBITDA at 2.5x in the most recent 10-Q. The interest expense is approximately $80 million per quarter, and adjusted EBITDA was at $199 million in Q3.

UNIT has been able to grow the adjusted EBITDA, with fiber and non-WIN leasing accounting for a larger portion of it.

Currently, WIN accounts for $692 million of annual adjusted EBITDA. The Bluebird acquisition will add approximately $14 million in annual EBITDA and fiber will continue to increase its role.

UNIT bonds are dependent on some revenue from WIN, but that amount is quickly diminishing. We believe that in the extreme event of a bankruptcy by WIN and/or a lease re-negotiation, UNIT will be able to continue comfortably covering interest payments. Remember, the common dividend is currently eating more than $420 million in cash each year UNIT only needs approximately $320 million in cash to pay the interest. That provides a solid cushion for bondholders.

We believe that UNIT owns very valuable assets which are capable of producing cash flow in excess of what they are currently producing. The difficulties with WIN are impacting UNIT's common shares and will likely lead to a dividend cut. However, the purpose of that cut would be to invest further in their current assets to produce more cash flow. That will improve the assets that are supporting the bonds.

WIN Bankruptcy

The elephant in the room is the speculation of what occurs if WIN files for bankruptcy.

If WIN does not file for bankruptcy, they will continue paying the lease as is. As we discussed in our article on UNIT common shares, we believe there's significant risk of a cut in the common dividend to free up funds that could be used for growth capital expenditures. For bondholders, that would be a positive move because the current cash flows comfortably cover the dividend payments and further investments will increase future cash flows.

If WIN does file for bankruptcy, things can quickly become more complicated. The best news for UNIT bonds would be that WIN quickly accepts the lease as is, and a restructured WIN or a successor organization emerges from bankruptcy with the same lease.

The other two possibilities is a voluntary renegotiation of the lease (either before or during bankruptcy) or WIN rejecting the lease outright, forcing a negotiation. There are a few things that are critical to understand.

At spin off, UNIT obtained 80% of WIN’s assets. While WIN has had some acquisitions and additions since then, the UNIT network remains critical for WIN to provide service to their customers. WIN has +$1.4 billion in quarterly revenue, the lease with UNIT is $173 million/quarter. WIN is designated as a “carrier of last resort,” since UNIT’s network is required for WIN to provide services, there's some question as to whether they could legally reject the lease. UNIT’s EBITDA margin on their WIN lease is more than 99%. Even with a substantial reduction in the lease, UNIT could still meet debt servicing needs.

The bottom line is that without leasing UNIT’s property, WIN cannot function. Defaulting on the lease and causing UNIT to shut off the lines and would force a WIN liquidation. Since it's UNIT’s lines that connect WIN’s together, lacking a lease from UNIT would substantially diminish the liquidation value of WIN’s assets. Many of WIN’s assets can only be used in conjunction with UNIT’s network.

It's in the interest of all of WIN’s debtholders that the full revenues continue coming in and the UNIT lease is an integral part of that happening. Without the UNIT lease, their potential recovery would be substantially smaller in a liquidation scenario.

As a “carrier of last resort,” WIN has a legal obligation to provide services in many of their rural areas. They cannot cut off their services without the approval of state level commissions. The purpose of these commissions is to ensure that service continues, regardless of whether the services are profitable for the provider. In situations where a provider is leaving an area, these commissions are charged with ensuring that a qualified replacement carrier takes over. If necessary, these commissions will be involved to make sure that services continue. For any company replacing WIN as carrier of last resort, leasing UNIT’s network would be substantially less expensive than building a new one.

Therefore, we believe that the lease would continue and will only be modified by mutual agreement or a final order from a bankruptcy court. UNIT’s network will continue being used, and they are entitled to receive reasonable rent for that use.

The Lease

We believe that the big question in bankruptcy proceedings would be whether the lease is fair market rent. The WIN lease is currently $692 million per year and has an annual 0.5% escalator. It also grants WIN exclusive use over the lines, which means that UNIT does not have the right to lease any unused capacity.

Clearly, the 0.5% escalator is well below the market standard. By comparison, the TPx lease has a 1.5% annual escalator, the CableSouth lease has a 2% annual escalator plus both leases allow UNIT to lease a portion of the assets to other tenants.

Generally, the WIN lines are not being used at maximum capacity, which means that UNIT could lease additional bandwidth to potential competitors. At spin off, WIN did not want competition in their regions, so the master lease includes a provision that prevents leasing bandwidth to potential competitors.

In the Q4 2017 conference call, management was asked about negotiating the lease in exchange for the ability to market unused fiber.

Philip Cusick

Yes. I apologize. I’m trying to think of what we hear from investors is whether there's creative ways that we can bring down the current lease pricing and I’m whether you’d be willing to do that in exchange for assets or something like that or does the current revenue for you coming in northeast is that still important that you wouldn’t be going to reduce that? Thanks.

Mark Wallace

Yes. Thank you for clarifying. So, we’re not interested in reducing a lease payment. We’ve said that before and continue to believe that, say that, but there are definitely ways that we and Windstream could work together to effectively monetize some of the unused fiber at Uniti leasing that could benefit both companies. So there’s actually some opportunities there that we’ll continue to pursue over time.”

While WIN likely does not like the idea of competition, their need for cash might encourage them to make a deal with UNIT on this issue. UNIT could then make additional revenue from the lines, which could be done with very little capex and would help them diversify their revenues away from WIN.

UNIT management has been consistent in their response that they will not negotiate a lower payment. We believe that negotiation is possible despite management’s prior comments. We believe that restructuring the lease to have higher escalators in exchange for lower current payments and/or coming to an arrangement that allows UNIT to lease some of the fiber to other tenants is obvious and likely points for negotiation that could lower WIN’s lease in the near term, but long term be positive for UNIT.

Negotiating Room

Any negotiation of the WIN lease will be a significant negative for common shares, since it would almost certainly cause a reduction in the dividend. UNIT bondholders, on the other hand, only need to be concerned about interest coverage. In fact, any cut in the common dividends is positive for UNIT bondholders.

Including the recent Bluebird acquisition by UNIT, we estimate the current adjusted EBITDA run-rate from non-WIN sources is $140 million/year. The current interest expense is approximately $320 million/year. That leaves a gap of approximately $180 million that needs to be made up with the WIN lease, plus an amount to cover UNIT’s essential cap-ex needs.

Suppose in an extreme scenario the WIN lease is reduced to $500 million, an almost 28% discount from the current lease that would reduce WIN’s obligation $192 million. At that level, UNIT’s adjusted EBITDA would be approximately $640 million/year and their interest coverage would be approximately 2 times. After interest, they would have approximately $320 million/year in cash flow for capex, debt reduction or other expenses. It's worth noting that this scenario would violate UNIT’s covenants on their secured facility, which cap total leverage at 6.5x. That violation would activate clauses that significantly restrict their ability to pay common dividends.

Since it would cause a covenant violation, we do not believe that UNIT would voluntarily agree to such a reduction. This is only to illustrate that UNIT could continue to make interest payments, even with a significant cut.

Any voluntary negotiation, UNIT will maintain a leverage ratio no higher than 6.5x adjusted EBITDA. That would mean maintaining adjusted EBITDA around $730 million, implying that the WIN lease would have to produce at least $590 million. Approximately a 15% reduction in the current lease.

A $50-$100 million reduction in the lease is a reasonable negotiating range that would allow UNIT to meet their covenants. We expect that UNIT would demand something from WIN, either higher escalators or the right to lease some of the assets which would allow UNIT to expand their EBITDA in the future. While management has repeatedly said they have no intent to negotiate the lease, we believe that if it's a choice between the uncertainty of bankruptcy court or negotiating a reduction, they will negotiate.

From WIN’s standpoint, their problem is that they have to pay a $310 million judgment. This is a repayment of bonds that already are counted as debt, so if WIN pays it off with cash, it actually improves their credit metrics. They also could obtain new financing, which would be leverage neutral. That's where a potential negotiation with UNIT comes into play. WIN negotiating a reduction in rent could make the difference in a lender extending a $310 million loan or not. An agreement between WIN, their current creditors, and UNIT should be easily achievable to either avoid bankruptcy or file a pre-packaged bankruptcy that protects the interests of all parties.

Bond Credit Rating

It's worth noting that UNIT’s bonds have a Caa1 rating through Moody’s. This marks UNIT bonds as speculative. The rating is primarily driven by their association with WIN. Moody’s rationale is,

Uniti's Caa1 CFR primarily reflects its reliance upon Windstream (Caa1 negative) for approximately 70% of pro forma revenue. Uniti's rating will remain linked with Windstream unless or until it can diversify its revenue stream such that Windstream represents meaningfully less than half of Uniti's total revenue.”

The ratings action goes on to note the offsetting factors like UNIT’s stable revenue, high margins and the strength of the master lease agreement with WIN.

UNIT has set a target to increase their revenue diversification to 50%. With the impact on their equity, we believe it's unlikely that UNIT will achieve that goal this year. However, they have made substantial progress toward that goal.

As UNIT makes steps toward this goal, their credit ratings will start to improve. Any restructuring of WIN that leads to the master lease being minimally changed could also be a strong credit positive for UNIT.

Investors should be aware that there is risk with UNIT bonds. Generally, bonds do not yield in excess of 10%. However, the market reaction has been excessive. There's blood on the street, and investors are being well compensated for the risk. Finally, these bonds have a relatively short duration of four years, which also reduces the risk.

More About the Bond

The panic selling of the UNIT common stock and bonds has created a new opportunity for the UNIT bonds. It's the Uniti Group, 8.25% 15oct2023 Cusip# 20341WAD7 which is trading today at a price of $75. Now investors can earn 11% yield for over four years.

An investment of $10,000 would yield approximately $1,100/year in income and upon maturity also would have 25% upside. In fact, the yield-to-maturity is currently at 15%.

Most brokers will allow you to buy the bonds of UNIT online. I know that Interactive Brokers allows you to do so. All you have to do is input the cusip number of the UNIT bond in the "new order" bond section.

Like most bonds, UNIT Bonds pay interest twice a year. They go ex-dividends on April 4, and the interest is paid on April 15. So investors will get a big interest payment in less than two months. Example: If you invest $10,000 today, you will receive on April 15 an amount of $550.

Conclusion

The market hates uncertainty and there's currently a lot of it with WIN and UNIT. This uncertainty should be cleared up in the relatively near future. We expect that by the time WIN announces Q4 earnings, they will declare their intentions of how they will pay the judgment, and whether they will file for bankruptcy.

The UNIT lease is an integral part of WIN’s business and there are substantial revenues that exist because of the use of UNIT’s assets. Without the use of UNIT’s assets, the fundamental value of WIN’s business is substantially decreased. We believe it's clearly in everyone’s interest that the lease continues in some form, either by WIN, a restructured WIN or by a successor entity. Additionally, WIN’s designation of “carrier of last resort” might prevent WIN from rejecting the lease outright, even if they wanted to.

UNIT does have room to negotiate the lease without violating their covenants. Any negotiation would be a huge negative for their ability to pay common dividends, but there's room for negotiation that would protect coverage for bondholders.

It's the uncertainty of the WIN situation that's impacting UNIT bond and share prices. We believe that the common shares continue to have a significant amount of risk due to the strong likelihood of a dividend cut in the near future. The bonds are the proverbial baby being thrown out with the bathwater. UNIT owns some very valuable assets. Whether the assets are leased by WIN, a restructured WIN, or a successor entity, the assets will remain leased and the lease will remain sufficient to provide UNIT with comfortable interest coverage. We rate the UNIT bonds as Strong Buy at the current price, offering a juicy 'yield to maturity" of 15% in addition to upside potential. Any price below $82.00 is a bargain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT 2023 BOND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.