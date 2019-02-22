FuelCell Energy - Toxic Financing Troubles Escalate

With Series D conversions not even having started and another reverse stock split close at hand, investors should continue to avoid the common shares.

Company forced to negotiate waivers with holders of its Series C and D convertible preferred stock due to the occurrence of certain unspecified "Equity Conditions Failures"

Note:

I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It has been a wild ride for FuelCell Energy's shareholders as of late with the stock falling to new all-time lows just two weeks ago only to double over the past couple of sessions. There has been no fundamental reason behind the rally other than Mr. Market's renewed appetite for risk which has also caused similar moves in other fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (PLUG), Ballard Power (BLDP) and Hydrogenics (HYGS).

Photo: Bridgeport 14.9 MW Fuel Cell Park currently in the process of being reacquired from Dominion Energy - Source: Company Website

I already discussed the massive dilution potential from two recent toxic financings entered into in September 2017 and August 2018. In combination, the company issued almost $65 million in Series C and D convertible preferred stock with the obligation to repay the funds in a series of bimonthly installments that started in November 2017 and will go on through February 2020.

As it has turned out now, the company failed to comply with certain provisions of the 2017 financing agreement, resulting in so-called "Equity Conditions Failures". While the documents filed on Thursday morning with the SEC do not specify the breaches, a quick look at the 2017 financing agreement reveals the obvious incurrence of a "Price Failure" as the company's stock has been trading below the stated minimum price of $0.75 since the end of November 2018.

As the breach would have entitled the sole remaining holder of the Series C convertible preferred stock, among other things, to demand cash repayment of the remaining installments at an 8% premium, FuelCell Energy was forced to negotiate a waiver agreement:

On February 21, 2019, the Company entered into a waiver agreement (the “Waiver Agreement”) with the sole remaining holder of the Company’s Series C Convertible Preferred Stock (such holder, the “Series C Holder” and such stock, the “Series C Preferred Stock”). Under the Waiver Agreement, the Series C Holder waived any equity conditions failures that may have occurred in calendar years 2018 and 2019, as well as any accrued and unpaid late charges under the Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of the Series C Preferred Stock (the “Series C Certificate of Designations”). The Series C Holder further waived any triggering event occurring after the date of the Waiver Agreement, as well as its right to demand, require or otherwise receive cash payments under the Series C Certificate of Designations, which waiver will terminate upon the occurrence of certain key triggering events, the occurrence of a fundamental transaction, a breach of the Waiver Agreement, or the occurrence of a bankruptcy triggering event. In addition, the Company agreed in the Waiver Agreement, pursuant to Section 8D of the Series C Certificate of Designations, to adjust the conversion price of the Series C Preferred Stock in connection with future conversions, such that, when the Series C Holder converts its Series C Preferred Stock into common stock, it will receive approximately 25% more shares than it would have received upon conversion prior to the execution of the Waiver Agreement and the adjustment of the conversion price. Under the Waiver Agreement, conversions of Series C Preferred Stock may occur after the March 1, 2019 maturity date.

In layman's terms: Potential dilution from the conversion of the remaining Series C preferred shares will increase by 25%. According to the waiver agreement, approximately 23 million common shares have been reserved by the company for the remaining Series C conversions.

Adding insult to injury, the company was also required to negotiate a waiver with holders of the company's Series D convertible preferred stock in conjunction with the waiver agreement for the Series C convertible preferred stock. In exchange for waiving certain anti-dilution and conversion price adjustment rights, FuelCell Energy was forced to exchange 7.68 million virtually worthless warrants held by a Series D preferred stockholder into 6 million shares of newly issued common stock.

That said, Series D preferred stockholders did not waive potential equity conditions failures under the provisions governing the Series D convertible preferred stock. Keep in mind that a "price failure" might have also occurred here as the stock traded for several days below the $0.50 minimum threshold defined in the Series D provisions.

It is important to note that Series D conversions have not yet started as the company still needs to obtain shareholder approval:

Pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635D, the Series D Preferred Shares may not be converted or redeemed by payment of shares of our common stock if such conversion or redemption would cause us to issue a number of shares equal to 20% or more of our outstanding voting stock as of the date of the issuance of the Series D Preferred Shares, until our stockholders approve the issuance of the common stock underlying the Series D Preferred Shares. We have agreed to file a proxy statement with the SEC for the purpose of having our stockholders vote on a proposal to approve such issuances (such approval, the “Requisite Stockholder Approval”), and further agreed to hold such stockholders’ meeting by no later than April 30, 2019. Our stockholders may reject such a proposal, which would impact our ability to make payments in the form of common stock pursuant to the amortization provisions of the Series D Preferred Shares and would require us to make such payments in cash.

In conjunction with the waiver agreements, FuelCell Energy has been required to reserve approximately 66.4 million shares of common stock for upcoming conversions of Series D preferred convertible stock.

In addition to increasing the number of authorized shares from 225 million to 335 million, the company is also looking to obtain shareholder approval for another reverse stock split on its annual meeting of stockholders on April 4.

Bottom Line:

The renewed momentum in FuelCell Energy's common stock came to an abrupt end on Thursday after the company disclosed waiver agreements with holders of the company's outstanding Series C and D convertible preferred stock. In exchange for waiving certain rights related to "Equity Conditions Failures", the Series C conversion formula was changed to the benefit of the remaining holder, resulting in 25% higher dilution for the remaining Series C conversions. In addition, a Series D holder forced the company to exchange a number of out-of-the-money warrants into 6 million newly issued shares of common stock.

More concessions might be required if it turns out that a "price failure" has also occurred under the provisions governing the company's Series D convertible preferred stock.

FuelCell Energy continues to suffer from the onerous terms of the 2017 and 2018 toxic financing transactions which will result in massive dilution for existing common stockholders. With the Series D conversions having not even started and another reverse split straight ahead, investors should continue to avoid the common shares and instead consider the high-yielding perpetual preferred stock (OTCPK:FCELB) shielded from ongoing dilution with the potential for very meaningful capital appreciation going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.