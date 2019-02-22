Gold Weekly: Bullish Case Intact

ETF investors took profit for a second straight week. But the return of volatility is likely in the course of March, which should trigger an acceleration of gold ETF buying.

Spec positioning in gold is no longer light. But there is plenty of room for specs to extend their net long positions.

Introduction

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM). GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault in the custody of HSBC bank.

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on Fastmarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR, which tracks data from 1986.

It is important to note that the changes in speculative positioning in the gold futures contracts do not involve physical flows because it is very uncommon for speculators to take delivery of physical on the futures contracts that they trade. Due to the use of leverage by speculators, the changes in speculative positions in gold futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of gold demand like ETFs or jewelry.

As a result, the impact on gold spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affect the value of GLDM because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and, therefore, have a direct exposure to spot gold prices.

Gold ETF positions

The data about gold ETF holdings are from Fastmarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. Fastmarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 21 gold ETFs, which represent the majority of total gold ETF holdings. The largest gold ETFs tracked by Fastmarkets are the SPDR® Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), whose holdings represent nearly 40% of total gold ETF holdings, and the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), whose holdings represent roughly 15% of total gold ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data from the CFTC, the speculative community slashed a little its net long position in Comex gold over January 15-22, in the tune of 42 tonnes.

While speculators cut their net long position in Comex gold by 122 tonnes between the start of the year and January 22, I strongly believe that they have started to lift it again since late January, considering the sharp appreciation in Comex gold spot prices.

However, the current net spec length, which I estimate at around 400 tonnes at present, remains firmly below its historical high of 983 tonnes.

This therefore leads me to assert that gold’s spec positioning, albeit quite long, is far from being overstretched on the long side. I expect more speculative buying the near term, especially given the friendly macro backdrop in which the dollar and US real rates move lower.

This should push Comex gold spot prices higher and therefore, exert upward pressure on the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM).

Investment positioning

ETF investors slashed their holdings for a second straight week last week, in the tune of 4 tonnes. The largest outflow came from GLD (-9 tonnes).

The recent bout of profit-taking is not a surprise considering the solid rally in gold prices.

As the chart above shows, the recent wave of profit-taking from ETF investors is marginal compared to the inflows from October 2018. In the year to date, ETF investors remain net buyers of 40 tonnes of gold.

Generally speaking, the fundamental motive for owing gold at this juncture has not changed. “Late cycle” concerns may induce investors to position their portfolios in an increasing defensive way.

The recently unhealthy rally in US equities (SPY) – on track to post a 9th straight positive weekly performance – looks unsustainable. Once volatility in risk assets picks up again, ETF inflows into gold are likely to accelerate.

This will push Comex gold spot prices and GLDM higher.

GLDM – World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF - Review

GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault, custodied by ICBC Standard bank.

GLDM offers the lowest expense ratio of just 0.18% among its peers. GLD, IAU, and BAR have an expense ratio of 0.50%, 0.25%, and 0,20%, respectively. From a purely cost perspective, GLDM is the most competitive gold-ETF, in my opinion.

GLDM’s average spread is 0.08% over the past two months, which is a touch lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%.

GLDM's average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is ~$4.5 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at ~$126 million. But unless you are an institutional investors, liquidity conditions are sufficient.

According to the official website, stricto sensu:

All of the Trust’s physical gold is held by the custodian; namely ICBC Standard bank, in their London vault except when the gold has been allocated in the vault of a sub-custodian.

In such instances, ICBC Standard bank has agreed that it will use commercially reasonable efforts to promptly transport the gold from the sub-custodian’s vault to the ICBC Standard’s London vault, at ICBC Standard’s cost and risk.

The gold bar list is updated at the end every working day (EST), on the website below the “Bar list” section.

The Trust has entered into an agreement with ICBC Standard Bank plc, the Trust’s Custodian, which will ensure that all of the Trust’s gold is held in allocated form at the end of each working day.

Final note

While I am aware of some concerns among some Seeking Alpha readers regarding the presence of physical gold in the vaults, it seems to me that the presence of gold in the vaults cannot be refutable. For investors preferring to be able to touch the actual gold, which is not possible in an investment in GLDM shares, owning physical gold may be a more suitable situation. The risk of loss/theft is however very real.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.