Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (02/15/19)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we'll take a look at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of February 15, 2019.

The EIA reported a crude build of 3.7M barrels for the week. Imports increased by 1.3M barrels per day (bpd) from last week and hovered around 7.5M bpd. Exports also increased to a surprising 3.6M bpd (up by more than 1.2M bpd from the prior week), but if we look at the four-week average, exports are coming in at about 2.7M bpd (high but not unreasonably so). Given WTI/Brent spreads are still hovering near $10/barrel, we anticipate export levels to remain healthy.

Refinery utilization held steady at 85.9% as turnaround season firmly takes hold and should trough within the next few weeks before rebounding in March. Compared to five-year averages, this week's report was neutral for both crude and products. We'll talk about the crude build later below, so let's just go through the charts quickly. Here's crude:

Gasoline and distillate inventories both decreased by ~1.5M bpd for the weak. Distillate inventories continue to remain low, slightly below the five-year average.

Overall total crude and products decreased by 2.5M barrels for the week, and largely driven by the crude build. Here's our updated chart for total US crude and products:

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

So as usual we like to step back. We're big on perspective because weekly reports can be fairly "noisy". The big question to ask is how are we doing? Well, we're slightly half-way through Q1 2019, and currently sitting at the peak of refinery turnaround season for US refiners. As refineries come back online, and imports stay low (which we anticipate) and exports stay at current levels (which is highly likely), we should begin to see draws in US crude inventories.

US production is almost 1.8M bpd higher today than a year ago, but exports are about 1.1M bpd higher and imports are about 800K bpd lower, so all three factors are effectively offsetting each other. Therefore, that leaves refinery utilization and seasonal demand driving the build/draw on a weekly basis. As we come out of refinery maintenance season in March, we're going to see the tailwind of refinery demand increase. Refinery utilization increasing from ~85% to 93% represents an almost 1.3M bpd increase in demand (or 9M barrels for the week). This increase in demand, however, will coincide with the lower levels of imports.

We recently updated our oil thesis in our YE 2018 letter, and within it, we stated that the severity of the sell-off in Q4 was unjustified from a supply standpoint, but that there will be unintended consequences to the price declines. Those consequences have begun to play out as the Saudis have already significantly decreased exports to the US.

The barrels arriving (or not arriving depending on your perspective) were sent months ago, and we continue to see the same trend. We can see Saudi exports falling off dramatically since the beginning of the year, and all indications (i.e., Saudi messaging, tanker and export data) show that this strategy will continue into March and April. Significantly smaller loading from now until April for the US market translates to lower imports 45-60 days later, so given the loading/transit lag times, we expect to close out May and June (basically the entirety of H1 2019) with dramatically reduced OPEC imports.

So long as inventories don't balloon out of hand during the refinery maintenance season (and we don't see that happening given what we've seen in implied demand), the 13M of crude build we've seen thus far in 2019 is about to shift downwards shortly, and what was a surprise crash in Q4 could just as quickly reverse itself by Q2. Stay tuned.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.